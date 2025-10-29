2025 World Series Game 5: Best Player Props for Blue Jays vs Dodgers
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
Deadlocked at two games apiece, the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers square off tonight in a crucial Game 5 of the Fall Classic.
Here’s everything you need to know, along with my top player props for the matchup, as we look to build on last night’s perfect showing.
Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
Where to Watch Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Game 5
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
- TV: Fox
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+102) | Total: 8
- Moneyline: Blue Jays (+168), Dodgers (-200)
Starting Pitchers
TOR: RHP Trey Yesavage (Postseason: 4 GS, 2-1, 4.26 ERA | Regular Season: 3 GS, 1-0, 3.21 ERA)
LAD: LHP Blake Snell (Postseason: 4 GS, 3-1, 2.42 ERA | Regular Season: 11 GS, 5-4, 2.35 ERA)
Prop #1: TOR Alejandro Kirk to Record 2+ Hits (+280)
- Kirk has recorded multiple hits in two of the series’ four games.
- He is slashing a robust .714/.778/.714 in seven career at-bats against Snell.
- Snell is coming off his worst performance of the postseason in Game 1 of this series, allowing five earned runs on eight hits over 5.0 IP.
- LA’s bullpen holds a 4.60 ERA in these playoffs.
Prop #2: LAD Will Smith to Record an RBI (+155)
- Smith has been outstanding with runners in scoring position this postseason, going 4-for-9 (.444) with five RBI.
- RBI opportunities will continue to be plentiful, hitting behind Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman.
