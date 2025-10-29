Live NowLive
MLB · 13 minutes ago

2025 World Series Game 5: Best Player Props for Blue Jays vs Dodgers

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Deadlocked at two games apiece, the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers square off tonight in a crucial Game 5 of the Fall Classic.

Here’s everything you need to know, along with my top player props for the matchup, as we look to build on last night’s perfect showing.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Game 5

  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
  • TV: Fox
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+102) | Total: 8
  • Moneyline: Blue Jays (+168), Dodgers (-200)

Starting Pitchers

TOR: RHP Trey Yesavage (Postseason: 4 GS, 2-1, 4.26 ERA | Regular Season: 3 GS, 1-0, 3.21 ERA)

LAD: LHP Blake Snell (Postseason: 4 GS, 3-1, 2.42 ERA | Regular Season: 11 GS, 5-4, 2.35 ERA)

Prop #1: TOR Alejandro Kirk to Record 2+ Hits (+280)

  • Kirk has recorded multiple hits in two of the series’ four games.
  • He is slashing a robust .714/.778/.714 in seven career at-bats against Snell.
  • Snell is coming off his worst performance of the postseason in Game 1 of this series, allowing five earned runs on eight hits over 5.0 IP.
  • LA’s bullpen holds a 4.60 ERA in these playoffs.

Prop #2: LAD Will Smith to Record an RBI (+155)

  • Smith has been outstanding with runners in scoring position this postseason, going 4-for-9 (.444) with five RBI.
  • RBI opportunities will continue to be plentiful, hitting behind Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman.

