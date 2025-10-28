2025 World Series Game 4: Best Player Props for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers
Following an absolutely epic 18-inning marathon, the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers get right back at it tonight in Game 4 of the 2025 World Series.
The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.
Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player props for the matchup!
Where to Watch Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Game 4
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
- TV: Fox
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (-102) | Total: 8
- Moneyline: Blue Jays (+176), Dodgers (-210)
Starting Pitchers
TOR: Shane Bieber (Postseason: 3 GS, 1-0, 4.38 ERA | Regular Season: 7 GS, 4-2, 3.57 ERA)
LAD: Shohei Ohtani (Postseason: 2 GS, 2-0, 2.25 ERA | Regular Season: 14 GS, 1-1, 2.87 ERA)
Prop #1: LAD Enrique Hernandez to Record an RBI (+220)
- While he’s had his struggles at the plate recently, Hernandez is 3-for-6 (.500) with two RBI in his career against Bieber. If he gets up with men on base, he could do some damage.
- Bieber has struggled against right-handed hitters this year, allowing a .297 batting average in the regular season (18.1 IP) and a .450 mark in the postseason (4.0 IP).
Prop #2: TOR Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Record 2+ Total Bases (+100)
- Guerrero has been dynamite this postseason, slashing .414/.493/.776 with six home runs in 58 at-bats.
- He has hit this mark in two of the series’ three games and nine of his 14 postseason contests overall.
- Guerrero has had success against Ohtani, going 3-for-8 (.375) with two extra-base hits lifetime.
