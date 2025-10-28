2025 World Series Game 4: Best Player Props for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers

Following an absolutely epic 18-inning marathon, the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers get right back at it tonight in Game 4 of the 2025 World Series.

The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player props for the matchup!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Game 4

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA TV: Fox

Fox Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (-102) | Total: 8

Dodgers -1.5 (-102) | 8 Moneyline: Blue Jays (+176), Dodgers (-210)

Starting Pitchers

TOR: Shane Bieber (Postseason: 3 GS, 1-0, 4.38 ERA | Regular Season: 7 GS, 4-2, 3.57 ERA)

LAD: Shohei Ohtani (Postseason: 2 GS, 2-0, 2.25 ERA | Regular Season: 14 GS, 1-1, 2.87 ERA)

Prop #1: LAD Enrique Hernandez to Record an RBI (+220)

While he’s had his struggles at the plate recently, Hernandez is 3-for-6 (.500) with two RBI in his career against Bieber . If he gets up with men on base, he could do some damage.

. If he gets up with men on base, he could do some damage. Bieber has struggled against right-handed hitters this year, allowing a .297 batting average in the regular season (18.1 IP) and a .450 mark in the postseason (4.0 IP).

Prop #2: TOR Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Record 2+ Total Bases (+100)

Guerrero has been dynamite this postseason, slashing .414/.493/.776 with six home runs in 58 at-bats .

. He has hit this mark in two of the series’ three games and nine of his 14 postseason contests overall.

overall. Guerrero has had success against Ohtani, going 3-for-8 (.375) with two extra-base hits lifetime.

