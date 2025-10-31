2025 World Series Best Bets: Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game 6 (October 31)

The pinnacle of the MLB season is finally here. There’s no shortage of betting opportunities in the 2025 World Series, so we’ve got you covered for Game 6!

Where to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Game 6

Ballpark: Rogers Centre

Location: Toronto, ON

Where to Watch: FOX

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Spread: LAD -1.5 (+114) | Total: 7.5 (-112/-108)

Moneyline: LAD -144 | TOR +122

In the spirit of Halloween, Friday brings us our first elimination game of the 2025 Fall Classic. How frightening! Notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers will return to Canada in hopes of extending the series against the Toronto Blue Jays. What should we expect to see in a contentious Game 6?

For projected starters, this pitching matchup will feature a repeat of Game 2. That means fellow right-handed hurlers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Kevin Gausman are set to toe the rubber. Yamamoto has been incredibly dominant this postseason. Over four appearances (28.2 IP), the Japanese superstar has posted a 2.86 FIP. That includes two complete-game victories. Of course, one of those CGs came in the most recent bid at Rogers Centre.

Gausman was solid in 2025, producing a 3.79 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA). In the postseason, that clip has ballooned to 4.63 SIERA. He performed strongly in Game 2, recording six strikeouts and no walks. Still, Gausman sputtered late while Yamamoto powered through the final frames.

The Dodgers have their collective backs against the wall on international soil. The middle of their lineup has gone cold at the worst possible time, but I very much doubt Los Angeles’ confidence has been shaken, especially with Yamamoto on the hill.

According to ESPN Analytics, the Dodgers have a 52.9% chance to force a Game 7. It is tough to imagine that this offense goes down without a fight. With that, I think LA’s left-handed bats come alive inside a hitter’s park to stave off elimination.

Best Bet: Dodgers ML (-144)

To this point, the World Series has been dictated by fantastic starting pitching and timely rallies. Despite the many sluggers here, we’ve yet to see both lineups explode on the same night. That leaves me eager to play the under with Yamamoto and Gausman in action.

As noted, Yamamoto has not allowed more than three earned runs in any single game since the playoffs began. Conversely, the same thing can be said about Gausman. I am anticipating both arms going deep into Friday’s action.

In what is being billed as the most expensive sporting ticket in Canada’s history, offense will likely take a back seat to pitching and premier defense. To reiterate, this is the same matchup we saw in Game 2: a contest that produced seven combined runs.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has under 7.5 priced at -108 odds for Game 6, and I will gladly take that.

Best Bet: Under 7.5 (-108)

Friday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone in the Fall Classic: play ball!

