MLB · 1 hour ago

MLB: Ranking The Top 7 Starting Pitchers of 2025

Host · Writer

  • 7. Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners

    Seattle’s Bryan Woo has stepped up in a season where Seattle hasn’t received the production they planned for from their starting rotation. With career-best marks across the board, Woo is on pace to end the season with a sub-3.10 ERA, sub-1.05 WHIP, and 200 strikeouts. He will be Seattle’s game one starter should they hold onto a Wild Card spot.

  • 2. Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox

    Garrett Crochet’s dominance has been consistent throughout the season. He’s on pace to finish with 250+ strikeouts and will be a finalist for the AL Cy Young Award. He gives Boston a high probability of winning its first 2025 playoff game.

  • 3. Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

    No starting pitcher has been as dominant during their first two Major League seasons as Paul Skenes. He’s on his way to finishing his first season with 200+ strikeouts and will be a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award. Pittsburgh must find a way to put together a lineup that showcases Skenes’ talent in the playoffs.

  • 4. Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

    Zack Wheeler’s season is over, and while he starts his descent in starting pitcher power rankings, he was one of the best starting pitchers during the 2025 season. He was headed for a 200+ strikeout season, and hopefully, he sees a full return from season-ending surgery. It may be 2027 before he returns to pre-surgery form.

  • 5. Hunter Brown, Houston Astros

    Hunter Brown’s breakout season has seen him set career highs in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts. By the end of the season, he will have pitched more innings than in his previous three seasons. Houston has their ace starting pitcher for the foreseeable future.

  • 6. Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

    Joe Ryan’s big season has him on pace for career-best marks in games started, innings pitched, ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts. He’s taken a massive leap in his fourth season and should become a top MLB starting pitcher for years to come. Minnesota can check off an ace starting pitcher from its offseason to-do list.

