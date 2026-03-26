Opening Day Baltimore Orioles Betting Preview for 2026

After a 75-87 record in 2025, questions were swirling around the future of the Baltimore Orioles. Since earning the top seed in the 2023 playoffs, the team has failed to build off that success.

Changes needed to be made across the team, from the dugout to the bullpen. However, fans were unsure that the front office could take the big swings neccesary to put them back on the front foot.

David Rubenstein and Mike Elias responded in a big way, signing Pete Alonso, Ryan Helsley and Chris Bassitt and making two big trades for Taylor Ward and Shane Baz. On paper, the roster is in a much better spot compared to a year ago.

The team is also in a much better place health wise. Kyle Bradish and Trevor Rogers, who both missed Opening Day last year due to injury, are heading the rotation. And if the WBC is any indication of how the season will go, Gunnar Henderson, who missed Opening Day in 2025 with an injury, appears to be firing on all cylinders.

Going into the season, this is your one-stop shop to learn the odds for the Orioles on their chances to win the division, the World Series, or to hit the over/under on their win total, fueled by BetMGM

We will also take a look at how likely guys like Henderson, Alonso, Rogers, Bradish and Samuel Basallo are at picking up individual hardware at the end of the year.

Win Total – Over/Under

Orioles Over/Under: 85.5 wins

Before finishing with 75 wins in 2025, the Orioles managed 91 wins in 2024 and 101 wins in 2023. Those records were thanks to the young core’s offensive prowess and ability to hit the long ball.

In 2025, the lineup will feature several new faces that could make it one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball. With those additions, the offense should look more like it did in 2023 and 2024.

Couple that with a much deeper rotation, and the team has a good chance at getting back over .500 and challenging that 85.5 line.

What Are The Orioles’ Odds to Win the AL East?

Orioles Odds to win the AL East: +425

The O’s stand at +425 to win the AL East, the fourth-lowest mark in the division. This is in large part due to the absolute beast that is the AL East.

In their division, the Orioles will contend with several heavyweights. First you have the reigning AL champions in the Toronto Blue Jays, followed by the New York Yankees led by now three-time MVP winner Aaron Judge who are also getting Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole back.

You also cannot rule out the Boston Red Sox with their talented, young core or the Tampa Bay Rays with their ability to always find way to be competitive despite a lackluster roster on paper.

The AL East is going to be a dogfight yet again this year, and the Orioles will have to overcome several good teams to win that title.

What Are The Orioles’ Odds to Win the American League?

Orioles Odds to win the AL: +1000

If the Orioles can make it out of the AL East, the next task that faces this young core is winning a postseason game. Depsite playing four of their five playoff games since 2023 at home, the O’s young core has failed to pick up even one win, let alone a playoff series.

Come October, if the Orioles are still standing, there is no doubt they will be battle tested after making through the AL East. With Alonso and Bassitt now being in the clubhouse, the Orioles finally have clubhouse leadership and postseason experience that the team has lacked in recent years.

If this new-look team that Elias has built is as good as they think it is, the Orioles should be throwing their hat in the ring to win the AL pennant.

What Are The Orioles’ Odds to Win the World Series?

Orioles Odds to win the World Series: +2200

Another way you could word these odds is, “What are the chances the O’s have at winning a seven-game series against the Dodgers?”

If the Orioles are able to win the Commissioner’s Trophy, it would be the team’s first World Series win since 1983. Their 43-year drought is one of the longest in the MLB. With 1983 also being the team’s latest appearance in the Fall Classic, the itch is only getting bigger for Orioles fans.

Which Orioles’ Have the Best AL MVP Odds?

Gunnar Henderson Odds: +1600 T-5th, Pete Alonso: +2500 T-10th

Two Orioles have realistic chances of winning the team’s first AL MVP since Cal Ripken Jr. won in 1991.

Henderson is the most likely player on the team at +1600, which ties him for the fifth-best odds. The all-around shortstop is coming off a down year, where a shoulder impingement kept the shortstop from full-offensive power.

After a strong performance in the WBC, Henderson looks healthy and ready to prove that 2025 was an outlier.

GUNNAR HENDERSON TIES THIS GAME WITH A SOLO HOME RUN! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/F1VlyqZGMz — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 16, 2026

Alonso comes in at +2500 odds, tied for the 10th best odds. The right-handed power bat has finished top-20 in MVP voting four times, with his highest finish coming in 2019 during his rookie year.

As a first baseman, the former Met would need quite the offensive season to challenge Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Cal Raleigh for contention.

Which Orioles’ Have the Best AL Cy Young Odds?

Trevor Rogers +3300, Kyle Bradish +4000

After a small taste at the tail end of last year, the Orioles are looking to get a full season of Rogers and Bradish at the top of the rotation.

A stellar 2025 reignited Rogers’ career in Baltimore. Finishing ninth in Cy Young voting, the southpaw returned to the form that made him runner up in the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year race. With Rogers entering the year healthy, eyes will be on him to see if he can keep that level of success up for a full season.

At +3300, Rogers has the 13th-best odds to win the award.

Bradish’s return comes highly awaited for fans in Baltimore. After finishing fourth in Cy Young voting in 2023, the righty has only managed 14 starts. With 2026 hopefully being Bradish’s first fully-healthy year since 2023, Bradish is expected to have some kind of innings limit in place, limiting his chances to match the workload that the leading candidates will have.

At +4000, Bradish has the 15th-best odds at winning the award.

With so many strong candidates in the league like Tarikl Skubal, Garrett Crochet and Cole Ragans, both arms would face tall tasks to bring home the team’s first Cy Young since Steve Stone in 1980.

What is Samuel Basallo’s Odds at Winning the AL Rookie of the Year?

Samuel Basallo +1100

With so much of the offseason focused on the new acquisitions and players returning from injury, prospects like Basallo and Dylan Beavers starting their first full year in the big leagues has gone under the radar.

If any of these prospects are going to challenge for the AL Rookie of the Year, odds are it will Basallo. At +1100, Basallo has the sixth-best odds behind co-favorites Trey Yesavage and Kazuma Okamoto at +475, Kevin McGonigle at +550, and Carter Jensen and Munetaka Murakami at +600.

The 21-year-old might not have had gaudy stats after debuting in 2025, posting a .165/.229/.330 slashline. However, his walk-off homerun against Tanner Scott showed the kind of potential the young backstop has as he gets more experience.

Splitting time behind the plate with Adley Rutschman should give Basallo the playing time needed to get adjusted to big-league pitching and help him continue to mash the ball like he has at each one of his stops.

24-year-old outfielder Beavers also has an outside chance of winning the award. At +1300, the seventh-best odds, only Astros’ new pitcher Tatsuya Imai seperates Basallo and Beavers.

The biggest hurdle Beavers’ faces is playing time. With a crowded outfield in Baltimore, the former California Golden Bear may not get the at-bats needed to build a compelling case against other candidates.

What’s the Best Bet on the Board?

Between all of bets listed above, the best bet on the board belongs to Henderson being +1600 to win AL MVP.

On the world stage during the WBC, Henderson showed why he deserves to be in the conversation as one of the best players in the league. His performances had baseball fans across the country demanding Team USA manager Mark DeRosa start him every game.

The energy around the team is extrememly positive as the team prepares to show why 2025 was the team’s floor, not its future. Behind a big spring, Henderson is heading into his age 24 season firing on all cylinders, primed to show why he belongs in the top tier of MLB players.

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