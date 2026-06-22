Series Preview: Angels open homestand against striding Baltimore Orioles

After suffering a devastating loss against the Athletics on Friday, momentum seemed to have hit rock bottom for the Los Angeles Angels. But instead, they flipped that script and have played winning baseball heading into a new series Monday.

Now winners of their last two games, the Angels will take on the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game set at home, looking for more of the same success.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (32-47, 5th in AL West): Friday’s loss was undoubtedly a big blow. The Angels had led by seven runs and their offense was scorching the ball before the blown lead, having hit five home runs as a team. But even with all momentum loss, they salvaged a four-game series from that point on.

The Angels’ offense never let down. On Saturday, they dominated their way to a shutout victory and followed that on Sunday with a come from behind win, which included some late game heroics from Zach Neto.

One surprise standout in the series was third baseman Denzer Guzman, who hit three homers and knocked in six RBI over the weekend. Donovan Walton has also been a bat they can rely on, homering on Sunday and recording a three-hit game on Saturday.

In the series opener on Monday, the Angels will start Sam Aldegheri in hopes he can redeem a poor outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks last week. Outside of that outing, the left-hander has been efficient in the Angels’ rotation.

The team has yet to announce a starter for Tuesday and Wednesday. Those starters would be lined up to be Ryan Johnson and José Soriano, who will likely take the mound on those respective days.

Orioles (37-42, 4th in AL East): The Orioles are fresh off a series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers that saw a near similar finish to the Angels series.

Like the Angels, Baltimore blew a late lead in the ninth inning in what turned out to be a devastating series-opening loss. But over the next two games, the team flipped the switch and won back-to-back games in encouraging fashion.

Saturday’s comeback win built momentum for a resounding 12-1 win in the rubber match on Sunday. The offense looked alive and pitching looked the way they have been hoping to see it for some time.

Almost each of their current consistent bats homered in Sunday’s trot. Pete Alonso continued his hot stretch with his second long ball of the series. Colton Cowser went deep once again, while former Angel Taylor Ward also added one of his own and Blaze Alexander stayed hot with one.

Baltimore’s starting pitching has finally begun to find a rhythm, which reflected in the series win. The Orioles are throwing three right-handers against the Angels’ offense, including their best arm that is fresh off his best start of the season.

Kyle Bradish is set to start the series opener on Monday, aiming to build off a gem of a start. In his last start against the Seattle Mariners, Bradish tossed 12 strikeouts over 7 ⅓ innings of work, allowing just one run and bouncing back from two poor starts. Right-handed starters Shane Baz and Trey Gibson are set to follow on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Venue:

Angel Stadium

Game 1 Date:

Monday, June 22, 2026

Time:

6:38 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

BAL: Kyle Bradish (4-7, 4.00 ERA, 81 IP, 85 SO)

LAA: Sam Aldegheri (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 20 IP, 13 SO)

Where to watch:

BAL: MASN

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Where to listen:

BAL: 98 Rock 97.9 FM, WBAL 1090 AM

LAA: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

Game 2 Date:

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Time:

6:38 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

BAL: Shane Baz (4-7, 4.04 ERA, 89 IP, 76 SO)

LAA: TBD

Where to watch:

BAL: MASN

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Where to listen:

BAL: 98 Rock 97.9 FM, WBAL 1090 AM

LAA: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

Game 3 Date:

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Time:

1:07 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

BAL: Trey Gibson (1-2, 5.81 ERA, 26.1 IP, 20 SO)

LAA: TBD

Where to watch:

BAL: MASN

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Where to listen:

BAL: 98 Rock 97.9 FM, WBAL 1090 AM

LAA: KLAA 830

INJURY REPORT

BAL: INF Jackson Holliday (Day-to-day), C Adley Rutschman (7-day IL), SP Dean Kremer (60-day IL), SP Cade Povich (15-day IL), OF Dylan Beavers (10-day IL), SP Chris Bassitt (15-day IL), RP Yaramil Hiraldo (60-day IL), 1B Ryan Mountcastle (60-day IL), RP Colin Selby (60-day IL), INF Jordan Westburg (60-day IL), SP Zach Eflin (60-day IL), RP Félix Bautista (60-day IL)

LAA: CF Mike Trout (10-day IL), SP Grayson Rodriguez (15-day IL), INF Adam Frazier (10-day IL), SP Jack Kochanowicz (15-day IL), OF/DH Jorge Soler (10-day IL), OF Gustavo Campero (10-day IL), Yoán Moncada (10-day IL), SP Yusei Kikuchi (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (60-day IL), C Travis d’Arnaud (10-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (60-day IL), 3B Anthony Rendon (60-day IL)

ODDS (FanDuel)

Monday, June 22, 2026

Baltimore Orioles:

Run Line: -1.5, +104

Money Line: -162

Total: O 8.5, -124

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: +1.5, -125

Money Line: +136

Total: U 8.5, +102