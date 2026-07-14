World Cup Final Weekend in New York: A West Coast Fan’s Guide to the Wildest Sports Weekend of 2026

NEW YORK — Start with the math, because it borders on absurd. One weekend, one metro area: the back-to-back champion Dodgers at Yankee Stadium, the biggest sports-collectibles show on the planet at the Javits, and the World Cup Final across the river, and you can reach all of it on a MetroCard. Three sports in 72 hours, and on Sunday, July 19, two of them collide on the same day, the Final in the afternoon and first pitch in the Bronx at 7:20 p.m. World Cup Final weekend in New York is not a vacation. It is a beautiful, sweaty logistics problem, and this guide is how you win it, from The Sporting Tribune’s Road Game series.

Dates : Thursday, July 16 to Sunday, July 19, 2026.

The Final : FIFA World Cup Final, Sunday, July 19 at MetLife Stadium. In the US, watch on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

Also that weekend : Dodgers at Yankees, July 17 to 19. Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center, July 16 to 19.

Free watch parties : Central Park Great Lawn, Rockefeller Center, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and five-borough fan zones.

Best for: West Coast fans who want to do three sports in one weekend and brag about it forever.

The West Coast hook. Follow the champs east. Catch the Dodgers and Yankees in the Bronx on Friday and Saturday, then throw yourself into the World Cup Final madness on Sunday. One flight, three sports, zero chill.

Landing smart. Fly into whichever airport lands you closest to your bed, then learn the one rule that separates New Yorkers from tourists: stand right, walk left, and never, ever stop dead at the top of the subway stairs. The city will be hot, crowded and running on pure adrenaline this weekend. Match its pace or it will politely run you over.

General view outside of Yankee Stadium. Ed Mulholland General view outside of Yankee Stadium.

Dodgers at Yankees, July 17 to 19. A rematch of the 2024 World Series and a midseason look at the defending champs in the most famous ballpark in the sport. The Sunday, July 19 game starts at 7:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, after the soccer ends, so on paper you can do both in one day. Keyword: paper. More on that below.

Fanatics Fest, July 16 to 19 at the Javits Center. The closest thing sports has to Comic-Con. LeBron James turns up July 16 and 17, the championship Knicks run autograph and photo ops, and because the whole thing is timed to the Final, FIFA holds its official pre-match press conferences right there on the floor July 17. It is chaos, in the good way.

The World Cup Final, July 19 at MetLife Stadium. The match the entire trip orbits, with a halftime show headlined by Madonna, Shakira and BTS. Tickets and official info run through FIFA at fifa.com. If you have a seat, congratulations, everything else is the warm-up. If you do not, read the watch-party section, because that is the real story for the other 99 percent of us.

Where to buy tickets: For the World Cup Final at MetLife and the Dodgers vs Yankees series at Yankee Stadium, TickPick lists tickets with no hidden fees and a best-price guarantee, so the price you see is the price you pay. Browse World Cup tickets at tickpick.com/soccer/world-cup-soccer-tickets and MLB tickets at tickpick.com/mlb-tickets.

Covering the Final from out west? The Morning Column delivers West Coast sports and the next Road Game travel guide to your inbox, free. Sign up at themorningcolumn.com.

A view of Manhattan at night from the Top of the Rock observation deck at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City © CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK A view of Manhattan at night from the Top of the Rock observation deck at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City

Midtown West, near the Javits. Base yourself around Hudson Yards and Penn Station and you are walking distance to Fanatics Fest, one train from Yankee Stadium, and sitting on the transit hub for the run out to MetLife. Best all-rounder for this specific weekend.

Uptown or the Bronx side. If the baseball is the priority, staying closer to Yankee Stadium or up in Harlem shortens the ballpark commute and drops you into one of the best food scenes in the city.

Book now, and brace yourself. New York hotel rates during Final week are at a once-in-a-generation peak. If Manhattan prices make your eyes water, an outer borough or the New Jersey side of the river will save you real money, and since you will spend half this trip on trains anyway, you lose almost nothing by staying a stop or two out.

Starr travels with you. The same restaurant group that owns Philadelphia runs New York rooms too: Buddakan and Pastis in the Meatpacking District, the Michelin-starred Le Coucou, Upland and El Vez. If you ate Starr in Philly during All-Star Week, you can keep the streak alive in Manhattan.

Then eat the World Cup. If we could make you do one thing off the tourist path this trip, it is this: skip a Manhattan dinner and take the 7 train to Flushing. Queens serves the deepest international food run in the country, dozens of national cuisines at prices Manhattan cannot touch, and with 48 nations in this World Cup you can quite literally eat your way around the bracket.

And learn the house rules. The dollar slice is a food group. The bodega is your kitchen at 2 a.m. And yes, you fold the pizza. Using a fork on a street slice is the fastest way to out yourself as not from here.

MetLife holds more than 82,000 and the entire planet is watching, so for almost everyone the Final is a watch party, not a seat. Good news: New York was built for exactly this. Your best free and ticketed options:

Central Park, the Great Lawn : The biggest Final watch party in the world, 50,000 fans, three giant LED screens and the live halftime show, presented by Global Citizen. Free, but you need a lottery ticket, so register early.

Rockefeller Center, the Telemundo Fan Village : The Midtown default. The rink becomes a soccer pitch ringed by screens, free, no registration, open through the Final.

Brooklyn Bridge Park, adidas Home of Soccer : Screenings, a 3-on-3 pitch and a beer garden under the skyline at Emily Warren Roebling Plaza.

The five-borough fan zones: Free with registration. The Bronx zone sits steps from Yankee Stadium, so you can stack soccer and baseball across one street.

Our pick. For most people, the Telemundo Fan Village at Rockefeller Center is the smart default: free, no lottery, easy to reach and easier to leave. The Central Park Great Lawn is the iconic one, the shot you will see on TV, but 50,000 people and a lottery ticket is a full-day commitment, so make it plan A only if you are ready to build everything else around it. And if you are chasing the Dodgers double, the Bronx fan zone wins by default, because it puts the watch party and first pitch on the same block.

To Yankee Stadium: The MTA (mta.info) 4, B or D train to 161st Street, roughly 20 to 25 minutes from Midtown and miles faster than driving.

To MetLife : NJ Transit (njtransit.com) from Penn Station out to the Meadowlands is the move on Final day. Plan for crowds, leave absurdly early, and assume the return will test your patience. Check MetLife Stadium for gate and bag rules first.

Skip the cab : In Final-week traffic the subway is not just cheaper, it is faster, and it is the only way to move like you actually live here.

The Final-day double, our honest verdict: Doing the Final and the Dodgers game on the same day only works if you watch the Final at a city watch party, not at MetLife. Getting out of the MetLife lot and back to the Bronx for a 7:20 first pitch is a fantasy. If you have a seat at the Final, make that your whole day and catch the Dodgers on Friday or Saturday instead.

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