Angels drop finale to Twins, head into All-Star break at 38-59

MINNEAPOLIS — The Angels found a lead twice. Twice, it slipped through their fingers.

Los Angeles fell 4-2 to the Twins on Sunday, dropping the series finale and closing out the first half of the season at 38-59 heading into the All-Star break.

Josh Lowe put the Angels ahead in the second with a solo homer, his eighth of the year, and Jose Soriano carried that 1-0 edge into the third. It didn't last. Luke Keaschall and Ryan Kreidler opened the inning with back-to-back singles, and Trevor Larnach drove in Keaschall with a single of his own to tie it. Two batters later, Ryan Jeffers ripped a double into left that scored both Kreidler and Larnach, flipping the score to 3-1 in the same inning.

It was the turning point of the game. Soriano settled down after that, retiring six of the next seven batters he faced, but the early damage stuck. He finished with three earned runs allowed on five hits over five innings, striking out six.

Jul 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano (59) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images © Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images Jul 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano (59) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Angels had their own chances to answer sooner. Mike Trout and Nolan Schanuel both singled in the third, but Jorge Soler grounded into a force out to end the threat. Trout and Schanuel got on again in the sixth, only for Jo Adell to ground into a double play. Both finished the day 2-for-4, reaching base multiple times without a run to show for it.

Denzer Guzman finally got Los Angeles back within one in the seventh, launching his fourth homer of the season to cut the deficit to 2-3. The Angels couldn't hold that momentum, either. One inning later, Trevor Larnach got ahold of a pitch from reliever Ryan Zeferjahn and sent it out to right field for his seventh homer of the year, pushing the Twins' lead back to two. It was the answer that effectively closed the door.

Jul 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Denzer Guzman (23) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images © Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images Jul 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Denzer Guzman (23) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Los Angeles gave itself one more look in the ninth. Wade Meckler drew a pinch-hit walk and Guzman singled him into scoring position, but Logan O'Hoppe flew out to end it, and the Angels' first half came to a close on a lineout to left.

Taj Bradley picked up the win for Minnesota, working seven innings and allowing two runs on six hits while striking out eight. Soriano took the loss, falling to 8-6 on the season.

Jul 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Andrew Morris (78) celebrates with catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) the win over the Los Angeles Angels after the game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images © Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images Jul 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Andrew Morris (78) celebrates with catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) the win over the Los Angeles Angels after the game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Angels close the first half at 38-59, having dropped the series to Minnesota two games to one. It's the kind of finish that's defined their season: flashes of life, chances created, not enough finished. They'll turn the page after the break and host the Tigers for a three-game series in Anaheim, looking for a cleaner start to the second half than the one they just put behind them.