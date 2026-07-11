Final 2026 MLB Mock Draft 3.0: Last-Minute Predictions
Anthony Arroyo
Host · Writer
Hello from just over Norway. Here is the end-game mock from The Spotting Tribune via Finnair wi-fi at 35,000 feet. 3.0 just an hour or so before, with last-minute movement from the last 24 hours.
For a deeper cut process, check out Mock 2.0 from yesterday.
Follow along with our live draft tracker where you can find reports and analysis via Taylor Blake Ward and Anthony Arroyo.
Enjoy the draft, everyone!
First Round
1. Chicago White Sox – Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA
2. Tampa Bay Rays – Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian HS (Tex.)
3. Minnesota Twins – Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech
4. San Francisco Giants – Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara
5. Pittsburgh Pirates – Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech
6. Kansas City Royals – Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove HS (Miss.)
7. Baltimore Orioles – Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep HS (Fla.)
8. Athletics – Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky
9. Atlanta Braves – Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas HS (Fla.)
10. Colorado Rockies – Derek Curiel, OF, LSU
11. Washington Nationals – Jared Grindlinger, OF/LHP, Huntington Beach HS (Cal.)
12. Los Angeles Angels – Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina
13. St. Louis Cardinals – Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas
14. Miami Marlins – Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M
15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah HS (Ga.)
16. Texas Rangers – Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida
17. Houston Astros – Justin LeBron, SS, Alabama
18. Cincinnati Reds – Mason Edwards, LHP, USC
19. Cleveland Guardians – Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA
20. Boston Red Sox – Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee
21. San Diego Padres – Bo Lowrance, 3B, Christ Church Episcopal HS (S.C.)
22. Detroit Tigers – Aiden Ruiz, SS, The Stony Brook HS (N.J.)
23. Chicago Cubs – A.J. Gracia, OF, Virginia
24. Seattle Mariners – Taylor Rabe, RHP, Ole Miss
25. Milwaukee Brewers – Cole Prosek, SS, Magnolia Heights HS (Miss.)
Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks
26. Atlanta Braves – Cade Townsend, RHP, Ole Miss
27. New York Mets – Aiden Robbins, OF, Texas
28. Houston Astros – Sawyer Strosnider, OF, TCU
Competitive Balance A
29. San Francisco Giants – Carson Boleman, LHP, Southside Christian HS (S.C.)
30. Kansas City Royals – Jack Slightom, RHP, Lyons HS (Ill.)
31. Arizona Diamondbacks – Zion Rose, OF, Louisville
32. St. Louis Cardinals – Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State
33. Tampa Bay Rays – Taj Marchand, SS, James Island HS (S.C.)
34. Chicago White Sox – Landon Thome, SS, Nazareth HS (Ill.)
35. New York Yankees – Jake Brown, OF, LSU
36. Philadelphia Phillies – Archer Horn, SS/RHP, St. Ignatius HS (Cal.)
37. Colorado Rockies – Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas
38. Colorado Rockies – Caden Sorrell, OF, Texas A&M
39. Toronto Blue Jays – Logan Hughes, OF, Texas Tech
40. Los Angeles Dodgers – Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State