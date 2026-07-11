Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
MLB · 1 hour ago

Final 2026 MLB Mock Draft 3.0: Last-Minute Predictions

Anthony Arroyo

Host · Writer

Hello from just over Norway. Here is the end-game mock from The Spotting Tribune via Finnair wi-fi at 35,000 feet. 3.0 just an hour or so before, with last-minute movement from the last 24 hours.

For a deeper cut process, check out Mock 2.0 from yesterday.

Follow along with our live draft tracker where you can find reports and analysis via Taylor Blake Ward and Anthony Arroyo.

Enjoy the draft, everyone!

First Round

1. Chicago White Sox – Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

2. Tampa Bay Rays – Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian HS (Tex.)

3. Minnesota Twins – Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

4. San Francisco Giants – Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

5. Pittsburgh Pirates – Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

6. Kansas City Royals – Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove HS (Miss.)

7. Baltimore Orioles – Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep HS (Fla.)

8. Athletics – Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

9. Atlanta Braves – Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas HS (Fla.)

10. Colorado Rockies – Derek Curiel, OF, LSU

11. Washington Nationals – Jared Grindlinger, OF/LHP, Huntington Beach HS (Cal.)

12. Los Angeles Angels – Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

13. St. Louis Cardinals – Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

14. Miami Marlins – Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M

15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah HS (Ga.)

16. Texas Rangers – Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

17. Houston Astros – Justin LeBron, SS, Alabama

18. Cincinnati Reds – Mason Edwards, LHP, USC

19. Cleveland Guardians – Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA

20. Boston Red Sox – Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee

21. San Diego Padres – Bo Lowrance, 3B, Christ Church Episcopal HS (S.C.)

22. Detroit Tigers – Aiden Ruiz, SS, The Stony Brook HS (N.J.)

23. Chicago Cubs – A.J. Gracia, OF, Virginia

24. Seattle Mariners – Taylor Rabe, RHP, Ole Miss

25. Milwaukee Brewers – Cole Prosek, SS, Magnolia Heights HS (Miss.)


Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks

26. Atlanta Braves – Cade Townsend, RHP, Ole Miss

27. New York Mets – Aiden Robbins, OF, Texas

28. Houston Astros – Sawyer Strosnider, OF, TCU

Competitive Balance A

29. San Francisco Giants – Carson Boleman, LHP, Southside Christian HS (S.C.)

30. Kansas City Royals – Jack Slightom, RHP, Lyons HS (Ill.)

31. Arizona Diamondbacks – Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

32. St. Louis Cardinals – Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State

33. Tampa Bay Rays – Taj Marchand, SS, James Island HS (S.C.)

34. Chicago White Sox – Landon Thome, SS, Nazareth HS (Ill.)

35. New York Yankees – Jake Brown, OF, LSU

36. Philadelphia Phillies – Archer Horn, SS/RHP, St. Ignatius HS (Cal.)

37. Colorado Rockies – Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

38. Colorado Rockies – Caden Sorrell, OF, Texas A&M

39. Toronto Blue Jays – Logan Hughes, OF, Texas Tech 

40. Los Angeles Dodgers – Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 11 4:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYY

NYY

-1.5

-198

O 9

WSH

WSH

+1.5

+166

U 9

Jul 11 4:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIL

MIL

-1.5

-130

O 9

PIT

PIT

+1.5

+110

U 9

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 2 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 2 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 2 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 2 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

How Jared Grindlinger took a chance on himself to prepare for MLB Draft
MLB · 16 hours ago
How Jared Grindlinger took a chance on himself to prepare for MLB Draft
The Sporting Tribune's Final 2026 MLB Mock Draft
MLB · 1 day ago
The Sporting Tribune's Final 2026 MLB Mock Draft
MLB Trade Speculation: Aroldis Chapman & Mike Trout's Latest Odds
MLB · 6 days ago
MLB Trade Speculation: Aroldis Chapman & Mike Trout's Latest Odds
MLB Trade Predictions: Key Players Likely to Be Moved This Season
MLB · 6 days ago
MLB Trade Predictions: Key Players Likely to Be Moved This Season
MLB Manager Predictions: Who's on the Hot Seat This Season?
MLB · 6 days ago
MLB Manager Predictions: Who's on the Hot Seat This Season?