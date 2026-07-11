Final 2026 MLB Mock Draft 3.0: Last-Minute Predictions

Hello from just over Norway. Here is the end-game mock from The Spotting Tribune via Finnair wi-fi at 35,000 feet. 3.0 just an hour or so before, with last-minute movement from the last 24 hours.

For a deeper cut process, check out Mock 2.0 from yesterday.

Follow along with our live draft tracker where you can find reports and analysis via Taylor Blake Ward and Anthony Arroyo.

Enjoy the draft, everyone!

First Round

1. Chicago White Sox – Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

2. Tampa Bay Rays – Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian HS (Tex.)

3. Minnesota Twins – Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

4. San Francisco Giants – Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

5. Pittsburgh Pirates – Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

6. Kansas City Royals – Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove HS (Miss.)

7. Baltimore Orioles – Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep HS (Fla.)

8. Athletics – Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

9. Atlanta Braves – Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas HS (Fla.)

10. Colorado Rockies – Derek Curiel, OF, LSU

11. Washington Nationals – Jared Grindlinger, OF/LHP, Huntington Beach HS (Cal.)

12. Los Angeles Angels – Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

13. St. Louis Cardinals – Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

14. Miami Marlins – Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M

15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah HS (Ga.)

16. Texas Rangers – Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

17. Houston Astros – Justin LeBron, SS, Alabama

18. Cincinnati Reds – Mason Edwards, LHP, USC

19. Cleveland Guardians – Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA

20. Boston Red Sox – Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee

21. San Diego Padres – Bo Lowrance, 3B, Christ Church Episcopal HS (S.C.)

22. Detroit Tigers – Aiden Ruiz, SS, The Stony Brook HS (N.J.)

23. Chicago Cubs – A.J. Gracia, OF, Virginia

24. Seattle Mariners – Taylor Rabe, RHP, Ole Miss

25. Milwaukee Brewers – Cole Prosek, SS, Magnolia Heights HS (Miss.)





Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks

26. Atlanta Braves – Cade Townsend, RHP, Ole Miss

27. New York Mets – Aiden Robbins, OF, Texas

28. Houston Astros – Sawyer Strosnider, OF, TCU

Competitive Balance A

29. San Francisco Giants – Carson Boleman, LHP, Southside Christian HS (S.C.)

30. Kansas City Royals – Jack Slightom, RHP, Lyons HS (Ill.)

31. Arizona Diamondbacks – Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

32. St. Louis Cardinals – Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State

33. Tampa Bay Rays – Taj Marchand, SS, James Island HS (S.C.)

34. Chicago White Sox – Landon Thome, SS, Nazareth HS (Ill.)

35. New York Yankees – Jake Brown, OF, LSU

36. Philadelphia Phillies – Archer Horn, SS/RHP, St. Ignatius HS (Cal.)

37. Colorado Rockies – Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

38. Colorado Rockies – Caden Sorrell, OF, Texas A&M

39. Toronto Blue Jays – Logan Hughes, OF, Texas Tech

40. Los Angeles Dodgers – Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State