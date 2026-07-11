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MLB · 10 minutes ago

Shohei Ohtani provides injury update as Dodgers fall to D-Backs

Fredo Cervantes

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — The day started with disappointing news surrounding Shohei Ohtani. It ended with the Arizona Diamondbacks delivering a decisive blow to the Dodgers.

After entering Friday rested following an off day and a series victory over the Colorado Rockies, the Dodgers instead stumbled into the All-Star break stretch with a 9-3 loss to the Diamondbacks at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium.

Hours before first pitch, the Dodgers announced Ohtani would not make his scheduled start on the mound because of irritation in his left knee. Ohtani would continue serving as the designated hitter this weekend but will also skip next week's All-Star Game in Philadelphia as he undergoes treatment.

"The knee flared up. Sometimes it calmed down," Ohtani said. "There's a lot of just kind of up and down, just kind of seeing how the knee really handled the last couple weeks. Really the decision was made to do the injection after seeing how the knee reacted over the last couple weeks."

Ohtani is scheduled to have fluid drained from his knee on Sunday after the game before resting through the All-Star break. Dave Roberts remains optimistic the injury will not significantly alter Ohtani's pitching or hitting schedule after the break.

"I could have started today. It would have been pushing the envelope a little bit," Ohtani added. "My every intention is to use the off days to make sure I'm in a good place to be able to be in the rotation."

Despite the knee issue, Ohtani showed little limitation at the plate.

"It affects more of my pitching rather than the hitting side of the game, so that's the reason why," Ohtani said.

The Dodgers were forced to pivot to a bullpen game, handing the ball to right-hander Kyle Hurt for the opener.

Arizona struck first when Gabriel Moreno delivered an RBI single in the opening inning as the Diamondbacks grabbed a quick 2-0 lead.

Hurt lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one and throwing 36 pitches.

"I just got to be better at finishing guys, just putting them away when I'm ahead," Hurt said.

The Dodgers answered immediately.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

William Navarro-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani crushed Eduardo Rodriguez's third pitch of the bottom of the first for his eighth leadoff home run of the season and his 21st homer overall. Moments later, first-time All-Star Andy Pages launched his 17th home run of the year as the Dodgers went back-to-back for the sixth time this season, tying the game at 2-2.

That would be the extent of the Dodgers' offensive production until the ninth inning.

Pages was one of the few bright spots, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run and two singles.

From there, Arizona's offense took control against a taxed Dodgers bullpen.

Tim Tawa broke the tie in the fourth inning with a two-run homer off Brock Stewart after Roberts turned to the right-hander in relief. The blast gave Arizona a 4-2 advantage.

The Diamondbacks continued to capitalize in the fifth. A leadoff walk to Geraldo Perdomo and a throwing miscue on Corbin Carroll's dribbler put runners on second and third with nobody out. Moreno followed with a fielder's choice that plated Perdomo before Carroll scored on an Edgardo Henriquez wild pitch to extend the lead to 6-2.

The defensive issues resurfaced in the sixth inning. Henriquez issued another leadoff walk before Tommy Edman's throwing error on what appeared to be a sacrifice bunt put D-Backs in another prime scoring position.

Tawa delivered again with an RBI single before Perdomo added another run on a fielder's choice, pushing the Diamondbacks' lead to 8-2.

Arizona added its final run in the eighth when Tawa capped his three-hit night with another RBI single after Evan Phillips surrendered a leadoff hit and uncorked a wild pitch.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kyle Hurt (63) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kyle Hurt (63) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

William Navarro-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kyle Hurt (63) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers cycled through seven pitchers. Hurt, Will Klein, Brock Stewart, Edgardo Henriquez, Evan Phillips and Alex Vesia, but could not slow down Arizona's offense, which scored nine runs while taking advantage of defensive mistakes and free baserunners.

"It never feels good to not convert outs," Roberts said. "It's one of those things that we've got to get better at. That's not what we do."

Miguel Rojas provided the Dodgers' final run with an RBI double in the ninth inning, but the comeback never materialized.

Instead, Friday served as a reminder of how quickly momentum can shift. What began with encouraging optimism after a series win over Colorado quickly turned into a frustrating night marked by Ohtani's pitching setback, defensive lapses and a bullpen that couldn't contain the D-Backs lineup.

The Dodgers won't have much time to dwell on the loss. They'll hand the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Saturday, hoping their ace can provide stability after a taxing bullpen game and help the club head into the All-Star break with a series victory still within reach.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Tigers -120, U 34.5
PHI

PHI

2

DET

DET

10

Final
Yankees -158, U 10
NYY

NYY

5

WSH

WSH

3

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