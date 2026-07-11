Dodgers Notebook: Wrobleski earns first All-Star, Betts 'probably' won't attend White House

LOS ANGELES – The Dodgers added another first-time All-Star to an already star-studded roster Saturday, as left-hander Justin Wrobleski was named to the National League All-Star team.

Wrobo is heading to Philadelphia! Congratulations Justin on your first All-Star Game selection and being named a 2026 NL pitcher! pic.twitter.com/M1teHkNEBh — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 11, 2026

Wrobleski joins teammates Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Shohei Ohtani, Andy Pages and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the NL roster, capping a remarkable first half for the 25-year-old.

After beginning the season as just an option, Wrobleski has emerged as one of the National League's biggest surprises, posting a 10-2 record with a 2.69 ERA over 100.1 innings, allowing just 30 earned runs while striking out 73 hitters. His 10 victories are tied for third-most in the National League entering the All-Star break.

The selection marks the first All-Star appearance of Wrobleski's career and further highlights the Dodgers' ability to develop impactful pitching despite navigating significant injuries throughout the season.

Snell Takes Major Step Toward Return

Blake Snell will be going on a rehab assignment next week. He will be seeking between 4-5 starts before he's ready to join the team, per Dave Roberts. @SportingTrib | #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/Bj2iHCGyBB — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) July 11, 2026

Perhaps the most encouraging development for the Dodgers came on the injury front.

Blake Snell faced live hitters Saturday for the first time since undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. The left-hander threw two simulated innings and completed an "up-down," returning to the mound after sitting between innings to better replicate game conditions.

Dave Roberts said Snell looked really good during the session, and the next step is a minor league rehabilitation assignment beginning next week.

The Dodgers plan to gradually build Snell to approximately five innings or 75 pitches, a process Roberts expects will require four to five rehab starts before he's ready to return to the major league rotation.

Considering the Dodgers have been without the two-time Cy Young Award winner for much of the season, getting Snell back after the All-Star break would provide a significant boost to a rotation that has weathered months of injuries.

More Pitching Help on the Horizon

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Snell isn't the only starter making progress.

Tyler Glasnow threw a fastball-only bullpen session Friday as he continues working his way back, another positive checkpoint in his recovery.

Meanwhile,

Edwin Díaz begins his rehab assignment on Saturday night. The hard-throwing right-hander is expected to make multiple one-inning appearances before being activated, giving the Dodgers another potential late-inning weapon in the coming weeks.

Díaz pitched a perfect inning of relief, striking out two batters on 11 pitches (8 strikes) while allowing just one single during his first Single-A rehab assignment at Ontario on Saturday.

While none of the injured pitchers are returning immediately, the organization is beginning to see multiple key arms inch closer to rejoining the active roster.

Yamamoto to Skip All-Star Appearance on the Mound

Although Yoshinobu Yamamoto was selected to the National League All-Star team, he will not pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Roberts confirmed Yamamoto will still travel to Philadelphia and participate in the festivities but will not appear in the game, allowing the Dodgers to preserve his workload heading into the second half of the season.

Mookie Betts Likely to Skip White House Visit

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder, Mookie Betts 50, winces during an MLB baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on August 10th, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Dodgers infielder, Mookie Betts 50, winces during an MLB baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on August 10th, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

Mookie Betts is expected to miss the Dodgers' upcoming White House visit.

According to Jack Harris of the California Post, Betts plans to use the off day to spend time with his family rather than attend the ceremony. Betts says that with a new born, he hardly has time to spend with family during the season. So he probably won't go, he said.

Dodgers Shuffle Pitching Staff

The Dodgers also made a series of roster moves before Saturday's game.

Landon Knack was reinstated from the injured list after his recovery from an oblique strain that sidelined him since late March.

Knack made three rehab starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing three runs across seven innings while striking out 10 batters. The Dodgers will now look to see if the 28-year-old can provide valuable innings during the second half.

Landon Knack #96 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. Brandon Sloter – Sporting Tribune Landon Knack #96 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 09, 2025 in Washington, DC.

To make room on the active roster, the Dodgers optioned right-hander Kyle Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma City after he surrendered two runs in 1.2 innings Friday night. Hurt has gone 3-1 with a 4.88 ERA across 32 appearances this season.

To clear space on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes for assignment.

The Dodgers are entering the All-Star break with growing momentum on multiple fronts.

Wrobleski's emergence has earned him national recognition, while Snell, Glasnow and Díaz are all making tangible progress toward returning. If those pitchers successfully complete their rehab assignments over the coming weeks, Los Angeles could enter the stretch run with one of its deepest pitching staffs of the season.

The Dodgers have spent much of the first half patching together its pitching staff, the timing of those reinforcements may prove just as important as adding another All-Star.