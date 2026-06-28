Yamamoto sets the tone, Tucker breaks out as Dodgers bury Padres

SAN DIEGO — For five innings Saturday night, this looked like another tense Dodgers-Padres showdown, the kind decided by one swing or one mistake.

Then the Dodgers made every Padres mistake count.

Behind another composed outing from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and a long-awaited breakout from Kyle Tucker, the Dodgers erupted for nine runs in the sixth inning and never looked back, rolling to a 15-3 victory over the Padres at Petco Park.

The win pushed the Dodgers to 53-30 while matching their highest-scoring game ever at Petco Park. It also marked the third time this season they've scored 15 runs, continuing to show the offensive ceiling that makes them one of baseball's most dangerous clubs. The Dodgers are nine games ahead of the Padres in the division.

And on this night, Tucker finally looked like the middle-of-the-order force the Dodgers have been waiting for.

Kyle and Dalton go back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/fzvnHwCvGa — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 28, 202

After going seven games without an extra-base hit and collecting just one over his previous 12 games, Tucker finished 3-for-5 with a season-high four RBIs, punctuating his night with a towering 398-foot, two-run homer that turned a close game into the beginning of a rout.

His blast came after Tommy Edman had already given the Dodgers the lead with an RBI triple, and it was part of a relentless sixth inning in which the Dodgers sent wave after wave to the plate.

It wasn't just the home run that stood out. Tucker also battled through a nine-pitch at-bat before launching the no-doubter into the right-field seats, the type of plate appearance that can spark a hitter searching for rhythm.

If Tucker needed a confidence boost, Saturday may have provided it.

Before the offensive explosion, however, Yamamoto made sure the Dodgers were in position to capitalize.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) delivers during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) delivers during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Yamamoto worked six innings, allowing two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four. He needed just 89 pitches, including 59 strikes, to lower his ERA to 2.67.

The Padres managed little against him outside of Gavin Sheets, who accounted for both runs with a solo homer in the fifth and an RBI single in the sixth.

Otherwise, Yamamoto consistently disrupted timing with his mix of fastballs and splitters, inducing weak contact while pitching efficiently enough to complete at least six innings for the 13th time in his 15 starts this season.

The Dodgers rewarded him immediately after the Padres briefly tied the game.

After Sheets' homer made it 1-1 in the fifth, the Dodgers answered.

The sixth inning started with a costly Padres defensive mistake, as second baseman Will Wagner committed an error that opened the door. Edman followed by ripping a triple off the Petco Porch to reclaim the lead before Tucker's two-run homer stretched the advantage to 5-1.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (68) hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (68) hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Dalton Rushing followed Tucker by crushing a solo homer of his own, just his second since April, and punctuated it with an emphatic bat flip in front of the Padres dugout, an understandable reaction after recent offensive struggles.

Later in the inning, Mookie Betts continued his torrid stretch, blasting a three-run homer for his third consecutive game with a home run and his 11th of the season. By the time the inning mercifully ended for the Padres, the Dodgers had scored nine runs and transformed a 1-1 tie into a commanding 10-1 lead.

The game had turned in an instant. Ironically, the Dodgers' first breakthrough came thanks in part to the Padres' defense.

The Padres used Kyle Hart as an opener before turning to Randy Vásquez, and Hart breezed through a perfect first inning on just eight pitches, even freezing Shohei Ohtani with a fastball down the middle.

But the second inning exposed cracks.

Fernando Tatis Jr. came up empty on a sliding attempt that allowed Max Muncy to reach third with a triple, and Jackson Merrill misplayed Tommy Edman's drive into an RBI double. Those miscues gave the Dodgers an early lead and hinted at what was to come.

Once the floodgates opened in the sixth, there was no stopping them.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) scores ahead of the throw to San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin (54) during the sixth inning at Petco Park. Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) scores ahead of the throw to San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin (54) during the sixth inning at Petco Park.

The Dodgers piled on five more runs over the final two innings. Max Muncy added an RBI single, Edman drove home another run on a fielder's choice, Tucker collected his fourth RBI with a single in the eighth, and Ryan Ward capped the scoring with an RBI single after replacing Freddie Freeman at first base.

Edman quietly enjoyed another outstanding night, driving in three runs with a second-inning RBI double from the right side and a sixth-inning RBI triple batting left-handed. Since returning from the injured list, he's hitting .393 and continues to provide production from both sides of the plate.

By night's end, the Dodgers had finished with 15 runs on 17 hits, overwhelming a Padres pitching staff that had little answer once momentum shifted.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway beyond another convincing win was the reminder of just how dangerous this lineup becomes when everyone contributes. Betts is heating up. Edman continues to produce. Tucker may have found his swing. And more help is coming.

Dave Roberts said before the game that Teoscar Hernández is expected to be activated from the injured list Monday in Sacramento, giving the Dodgers yet another middle-of-the-order bat after the outfielder missed several weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Dodgers certainly didn't look short on offense Saturday. Still, they'll gladly take another weapon.

Now they'll look to secure the series Sunday, with Emmet Sheehan taking the mound against Michael King in the rubber match.