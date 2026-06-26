Series Preview: Angels take on another series against Athletics

With a chance to build on a strong week of baseball, the Los Angeles Angels will turn their attention to yet another series against the Athletics, this time at home in a three-game set.

The two teams split a thrilling four-game set last week in Sacramento. In that series, the Angels’ offense went on an offensive barrage and have shown great signs of consistency since.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (34-48, 5th in AL West): Heading into Friday’s series opener, the Angels are winners of four of their last five games. The Angels won the rubber match of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday that gave them a series win.

Still without the injured Mike Trout, the Angels’ efficient offense has been a result of a collaborative effort. In each of the four wins in their last five games, the Angels have scored at least five runs in each game, while scoring seven runs four times in their last six.

The effort has been a result of some hitters stepping up in a big way. Nolan Schanuel has had himself a very productive week, as he is hitting for a high average and has shown more power at the plate. Zach Neto has also continued to be an anchor at the top of the order.

The Angels will open the series with their two most consistent arms as of late. Walbert Ureña will take the mound in Friday’s series opener and Reid Detmers will follow on Saturday. Sunday’s starter has yet to be determined.

In his last outing, which came against the A’s last week, Ureña turned in five scoreless innings and struck out six batters. The right-hander has now allowed more than three earned runs in a start since April 25th. On the other hand, Detmers struggled in his last go-around in Sacramento, allowing five runs over six innings.

Athletics (39-42, 3rd in AL West): The Athletics looked resilient in the first two games against the Angels in their four-game set last week, but fell badly in the final two games. After that, the result translated into a three-game set with the San Francisco Giants.

The A’s scored just one run in each of their losses to open the series against the Giants, but bounced back in the series finale with nine runs. They are hoping for more of the same against the Angels, who own one of the worst bullpens in the league.

Zack Gelof had been one of their hottest bats up until he suffered a right hand injury against the Giants. He landed on the injured list recently, a big blow for the A’s.

The Athletics will send starters J.T. Ginn and Jack Perkins to the mound on Friday and Saturday. Both pitchers allowed four runs against the Angels’ offense in their last outings. Aaron Civale will start Sunday’s series finale, one of the few A’s pitchers the Angels did not see last week.

Venue:

Angel Stadium

Game 1 Date:

Monday, June 26, 2026

Time:

6:38 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

ATH: J.T. Ginn (5-4, 3.16 ERA, 82.2 IP, 73 SO)

LAA: Walbert Ureña (5-5, 2.41 ERA, 67.1 IP, 64 SO)

Where to watch:

ATH: NBCSCA

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Where to listen:

ATH: Talk 650 KSTE, A’s Cast

LAA: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Game 2 Date:

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Time:

6:38 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

ATH: Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.26 ERA, 46 IP, 57 SO)

LAA: Reid Detmers (3-5, 3.93 ERA, 94 IP, 104 SO)

Where to watch:

ATH: NBCSCA

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Where to listen:

ATH: Talk 650 KSTE, A’s Cast

LAA: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Game 3 Date:

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Time:

12:15 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

ATH: Aaron Civale (5-4, 4.88 ERA, 62.2 IP, 46 SO)

LAA: TBD

Where to watch:

National: NBCSC / Peacock

Where to listen:

ATH: Talk 650 KSTE, A’s Cast

LAA: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

INJURY REPORT

ATH: SS Jacob Wilson (Day-to-day), INF Zack Gelof (10-day IL), DH Brent Rooker (10-day IL), SP Luis Severino (15-day IL), RP Mark Leiter Jr. (15-day IL), RP Brooks Kriske (60-day IL), OF Denzel Clarke (60-day IL), SP Gunnar Hoglund (60-day IL)

LAA: CF Mike Trout (10-day IL), SP Grayson Rodriguez (15-day IL), INF Adam Frazier (10-day IL), SP Jack Kochanowicz (15-day IL), OF/DH Jorge Soler (10-day IL), OF Gustavo Campero (10-day IL), Yoán Moncada (10-day IL), SP Yusei Kikuchi (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (60-day IL), C Travis d’Arnaud (10-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (60-day IL), 3B Anthony Rendon (60-day IL)

ODDS (FanDuel)

Friday, June 26, 2026

Athletics:

Run Line: -1.5, +134

Money Line: -126

Total: O 8.5, -110

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: +1.5, -162

Money Line: +108

Total: U 8.5, -110