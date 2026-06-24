TST Best Bets: June 24, 2026

Wednesday’s sports slate brings intrigue across both the diamond and the hardwood, as the Los Angeles Dodgers look to finish off a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with Shohei Ohtani getting the start.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest storylines in the WNBA has been Caitlin Clark’s return to dominance after injuries slowed her early in the season.

After leading the Indiana Fever past the Phoenix Mercury in a chippy battle Monday, can Clark continue her elite stretch in tonight’s rematch?

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First Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins – Under 8 runs

Rundown: While the Dodgers are big favorites to complete their sweep of the Twins on Wednesday, we’re turning our eye to the run total for tonight’s MLB bet.

Los Angeles will turn to Ohtani on the mound to close out the series, and while he has allowed seven runs across his last two starts, he had previously given up one earned run or fewer in nine of his first 10 outings this season.

Ohtani getting the nod sets the stage for what should be a great pitching duel between him and Minnesota’s Joe Ryan, who has been the Twins best pitcher all season.

Ryan boasts a 2.99 ERA to Ohtani’s 1.47 ERA, and has allowed three or fewer runs in 13 of his 16 outings this year.

The opening game of this series was a low-scoring 2-1 affair, and expect this one to be no different, as the Dodgers complete the sweep.

Second Pick: Indiana Fever -8.5 over Phoenix Mercury

Jun 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images Jun 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Rundown: Caitlin Clark is back to making WNBA history, as her performance in Monday’s rout of the Mercury marked her sixth straight game with at least 20 points and five assists, setting a new league record.

The Fever covered this line in the first of this mini back-to-back series despite being down 13 after the first quarter.

Indiana’s 35-point second quarter marked its second-highest scoring period of the season, with Clark pouring in 15 points to power the run before the Fever took control for good after reclaiming the lead in the second half.

With Indiana playing its best ball of the season behind Clark, and with Phoenix still floundering at the bottom of the WNBA standings with its 5-13 record, we can expect the Fever to cover comfortably here.

The banged-up Mercury will be without Monique Akoa Makani for the second straight contest, and starting forward Natasha Mack has joined her on the injury report and is now questionable for tonight’s rematch.