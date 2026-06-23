TST Best Bets: June 23, 2026

Tuesday's slate provides a surplus of opportunities with a 15-game MLB schedule and four World Cup matchups set to kick off in the late morning to early afternoon.

Following a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox, the Detroit Tigers continued their positive trajectory with a 5-3 win in last night's opener against the New York Yankees. Additionally, the Los Angeles Dodgers secured a narrow victory of their own against the Minnesota Twins after suffering a crushing 12-1 defeat by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Meanwhile in the World Cup, Erling Haaland's two goals for Norway proved to be the difference maker in the team's 3-2 victory over Senegal. France's Kylian Mbappé lit up the scoreboards as well, punching his squad's ticket to the Round of 32 with his second multi-goal performance of the tournament–this time against Iraq.

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First Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins–Under 9 Runs

Rundown: Justin Wrobleski will take the mound for the 11th time this season as L.A. (50-29) has their sights set on securing the series win over Minnesota (38-42).

Wrobleski has been on a heater with a 2.72 ERA and 50 strikeouts in his first 10 starts. Last Tuesday, he played a crucial factor in the Dodgers' 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay, fanning five batters and allowing no earned runs in six innings pitched.

As a whole, L.A. showed immense grit offensively in last night's opener with Shohei Ohtani launching a solo homer on just the second pitch he saw in the first inning. Even as the Twins' Byron Buxton knotted the contest at 1-1 with a solo shot of his own, Freddie Freeman battled back with a 423-foot blast in the sixth to give L.A. the win.

Meanwhile for Minnesota, they have struggled at home with only a 20-20 record to show. However, DH Josh Bell has had a solid first season with the club, currently leading the lineup with 48 RBI thus far. Furthermore, left-hander Kendry Rojas will look to deliver once again after striking out three hitters and only allowing one hit in relief against Boston in late May before landing on the 15-day injured list.

Given Wrobleski's proven consistency and Rojas' promising 1.26 ERA, expect this one to be a tight contest.

Second Pick: England ML (-500) Over Ghana

Rundown: England's aggressive offense will look to capitalize on a Ghana team that only scored one goal last Wednesday.

Harry Kane went electric for England last Wednesday, banking in the first goal against Croatia on a penalty kick in the 12 minute along with another goal 28 minutes later. Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford are also worth keeping an eye on after the pair scored the team's third and fourth goal of the matchup in the 47th and 85th minutes, respectively.

As for Ghana, their only flash of offense came from Caleb Yirenkyi who scored the team's game-winner against Panama during the final stoppage time. Furthermore, their goalkeeper position took a major hit following starter Lawrence Ati-Zigi's groin injury that prompted backup goalie Benjamin Asare to take over going into the second half.

Given the tall task that Asare will have on his hands, anticipate another England masterclass this week.