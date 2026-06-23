Machado homers, King dominates as Padres shutout Braves

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — San Diego (40-37) earned a 1-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves (48-29) on Monday night thanks to the right arm of Michael King and the bat of Manny Machado.

The Padres opened a difficult homestand against the Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the strongest teams in the National League, and they needed strong performances from both players.

King entered the game coming off a rollercoaster five-start stretch in which he allowed six home runs. On Monday, however, he looked much more like himself.

“I think he's got something with the Braves that feels pretty good for him,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “Found his stuff tonight, had good fastball command, had the change up really working, sweeper was going good too. Anytime he gave up a hit, he got right back at the next couple hitters and got him out.”

King pitched seven innings, allowing six hits and no earned runs while striking out five. It was the first time he had not allowed an earned run since May 18 against the Dodgers.

“Definitely trending, still a lot of work to do,” King explained. “I was tired of getting beat up out there, so got a little bit away from a mechanical feeling, more about just competing out there. I know the mechanics will get there, but I always felt like one of my strengths was being able to figure it out almost on the fly and working with what I got. I got away from that last 4-5 starts.”

King ran into trouble in the top of the second inning when Michael Harris II led off with a single. Austin Riley followed by hitting a ball toward Machado that went off his glove after he appeared to misjudge it. Designated hitter Dominic Smith then hit a slow roller toward King, who chose to take the out at first, leaving two Braves runners in scoring position with one out. Right fielder Mike Yastrzemski grounded out, and shortstop Jorge Mateo lined out to end the threat.

The Padres had a chance of their own in the bottom of the second. Xander Bogaerts advanced to second after a Will Wagner single, putting a runner in scoring position with one out. Catcher Rodolfo Durán then grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In the top of the fourth inning, Jackson Merrill made a vintage Jackson Merrill catch. Instead of robbing a home run, he turned on the jets to track down a deep fly ball before it reached the wall, drawing a loud ovation from the Petco Park crowd.

"I hugged him like six times today, that was impressive out there," King said of Merrill's catch.

San Diego finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth when Machado crushed a Grant Holmes slider for his 14th home run of the season, giving the Padres a 1-0 lead.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrates after hitting a home run during an MLB baseball game against the Braves, Monday June 22, 2026 in San Diego, California. Aaron Brenner – The Sporting Tribune Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrates after hitting a home run during an MLB baseball game against the Braves, Monday June 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Machado has faced criticism this season for numbers that are below his career standards, but he has begun to heat up lately. He went 8-for-35 on the recent road trip, batting .228 with two home runs after entering Monday's game hitting .179.

“Just think about staying committed to the work that I'm doing things staying true to it, and trust in the process,” Machado said. “Not really worried about the results. It's just about a matter of if you do what you need to do up there the results will come.”

The defense came up big in the top of the sixth inning. First baseman Matt Olson singled to center, and second baseman Ozzie Albies followed with a ground ball to first. Ty France recorded the out at first and attempted to throw out Albies at second, but the throw struck Albies' left hand and skipped into the outfield, allowing him to advance all the way to third. With two outs, King got Harris II to ground out and escape the inning unscathed.

The Padres had an opportunity to add insurance in the bottom of the eighth when Machado led off with a double to left field. However, he was stranded there after Miguel Andújar struck out, France popped out, Bogaerts walked and Jase Bowen struck out.

Fortunately for San Diego, closer Mason Miller shut the door for his 21st save of the season. Albies flew out before Harris II and Yastrzemski struck out. There was some late drama as Riley singled and Smith walked, but Miller escaped the jam.

“This is how the Padres have probably won ever since I've been a Padre,” Stammen said. “It feels like these are normal Padre wins. Low-scoring one or two run games, and find a way to close it out with a with an elite closer.”

San Diego will continue the series against Atlanta on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT. JR Ritchie (1-2) is scheduled to start for the Braves, while the Padres have yet to announce a starter.