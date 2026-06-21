Emmet Sheehan struggles again as Orioles rout Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers spent much of the first three months of the season avoiding prolonged slumps, finding ways to win even when certain parts of their game weren’t clicking.

On Father’s Day at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium, none of that resilience showed up.

Instead, the Dodgers were thoroughly outplayed in every phase as the Baltimore Orioles rolled to a 12-1 victory Sunday afternoon, handing the Dodgers its first consecutive losses since May 12 and sending the club into a lengthy road trip searching for answers.

At the center of the Dodgers’ latest disappointment was right-hander Emmet Sheehan, whose struggles continued in another difficult outing.

Sheehan lasted just 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out four. He threw 82 pitches, only 47 for strikes, and allowed a pair of home runs as his ERA climbed to 5.32.

The Orioles wasted little time putting pressure on him.

Ryan Ward launched a solo homer in the second inning to extend Baltimore’s lead to 3-1. An inning later, Colton Cowser crushed a home run to center field to make it 4-1.

Cowser delivered the knockout blow in the fourth.

With runners aboard and the Dodgers already trailing, Cowser lined a single to center field that plated two more runs and stretched Baltimore’s advantage to 6-1. Moments later, Dave Roberts emerged from the dugout to remove Sheehan, ending another frustrating afternoon for a pitcher still trying to find consistency.

“I think just being a little more consistent with my mechanics and more consistent on where I'm putting the ball,” Sheehan said when asked what needs to improve.

Later, his frustration became even more apparent.

“I think my execution was really bad,” Sheehan said. “At this point, my coaches, teammates, the fans, they all deserve better than what I'm putting out there right now. I can tell you I'm giving 100%. That's never going to change. That's all I can say.”

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) goes into the windup against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) goes into the windup against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Dodger Stadium.

The honesty reflected the reality.

Sheehan has flashed the talent that made him an intriguing young arm, but too often lately, mistakes in the strike zone have been punished. Sunday was another example. Baltimore consistently found barrels against fastballs that leaked over the plate and capitalized on opportunities when Sheehan fell behind in counts.

Roberts acknowledged afterward that the right-hander is still searching for answers.

“It just hasn't been where we needed to be, where he wants it to be,” Roberts said. “Right now he's probably searching a little bit, but he'll get a start this next one, and we'll see where it takes us.”

The game unraveled further once Sheehan departed.

Jack Dreyer inherited runners on first and second with one out in the fourth inning, but both eventually scored as Baltimore extended its lead. By the late innings, the Orioles were piling on.

Pete Alonso delivered the loudest blow of the afternoon, crushing a three-run homer to right-center field in the seventh inning for his 18th home run of the season, pushing the lead to 10-1.

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) hits a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) hits a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during seventh inning at Dodger Stadium.

Blaze Alexander added a two-run shot in the eighth, capping Baltimore’s six-run explosion over the final two innings and completing the rout.

The Dodgers’ offense offered little resistance.

The Dodgers managed just five hits and one run, continuing an uncharacteristically quiet stretch at the plate. Shohei Ohtani collected a second-inning single and a walk before Roberts removed him in the seventh inning with the game well out of reach.

“Shohei is fine,” Roberts said. “I just wanted to get him out of that game.”

Kyle Tucker endured another rough afternoon, going 0-for-4 and seeing his batting average fall to .234. Even more concerning was the complete lack of production from the bottom of the lineup. Tucker, Ryan Ward, Alex Freeland and Chuckie Robinson combined to go 0-for-14.

The offensive approach frustrated Roberts as much as the final score.

“We're taking hittable strikes and chasing spin,” Roberts said. “It's just not who we are.”

That sentiment summed up the entire series.

The Dodgers entered the weekend looking to build momentum before a demanding road trip. Instead, they dropped the series and finished June’s home schedule with one of their most lopsided defeats of the season.

Now the focus shifts to the road.

The Dodgers head out for a three-city trip through Minnesota, San Diego and Sacramento beginning Monday against the Twins. Eric Lauer is scheduled to start the opener.

For the Dodgers, the timing may be welcome.

After an afternoon where their starter couldn't find command, their hitters couldn't find answers, and the Orioles couldn't stop scoring, a change of scenery might be exactly what they need.