Machado propels the Padres in extras with five RBI performance

ARLINGTON, Texas – Is this the reason why the Padres haven't given up on Manny Machado?

Besides his heavy contract and his larger than life personality, his experience for being known as "the guy" and to come up in the big moments is something that's hard to replace or ignore. And his five RBI performance against the Rangers on Saturday proved to be true.

Unloading on a dead center sinker, Machado sent out a go-ahead three run homer in the tenth inning to give the lead, which assisted lifted San Diego to a 6-4 win at Globe Life Field.

His 13th home run of the season against right-hander Joe Ross capped off a 2-for-5 outing where he hit an RBI double to score Fernando Tatis Jr. in the third inning and a sac-fly in the eighth to make it a one-run game while trailing 3-1. Later in the inning, Jackson Merrill evened the game on the first pitch from right-hander Tyler Alexander, who replaced right-hander Cole Winn after forcing a ground out to Xander Bogaerts that advanced Samad Taylor to third base.

Despite the eight runs scored through the last three frames, both teams struggled to get anything on either starting pitcher.

Right-hander Walker Buehler threw a respectable 87 pitches (60 counted for as strikes) through 5 1/3 innings. The only run he surrendered came in the sixth inning on back-to-back doubles by Josh Jung and Wyatt Langford, and he was quickly pulled for reliever Kyle Hart, who left the inherited runner stranded in scoring position following a strikeout and ground out. Buehler finished his outing tying his season-high in strikeouts (7), giving up five hits and at point sat down nine batters in-a-row.

Texas jumped ahead 3-1 during the seventh inning against reliever Jason Adam. First baseman Jake Burger, who had two RBI the night prior, sent out a four-seam fastball 408 ft to right center for his 13th. Adam did recover from his mistake by forcing a ground out and striking out a pair.

Lefty Adrian Morejon pitched near flawless eighth and ninth inning, punching out five batters and one hit allowed. While earning his 20th save on the season, Mason

The finale of the series and the road stand will be tomorrow with a 11:35 p.m. first pitch. Both team's starting pitcher haven't yet been announced.

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