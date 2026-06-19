Series Preview: Padres kick off interleague matchup with Rangers

The San Diego Padres (38-35, 2nd in NL West) wrap up the last leg of a three-city, nine-game road trip with a series in Arlington against the Texas Rangers (35-39, 3rd in AL West).

After it appeared San Diego would cruise to a playoff appearance after a hot start, San Diego has fell flat and enters the series tied for the third and final wildcard spot in the National League with the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs. A month ago today, San Diego led the NL West. Today, they come into Friday's contest 9.0 games behind the back-to-back World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite securing a 6-1 win with the help of Griffin Canning's first win of the season in Wednesday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego failed to win a series for the fifth time in their last seven opportunities. An offense that ranks last in most major categories (AVG, OBP, SLG, wRC+) has resulted in the Friars dropping 15 of their last 22 games after starting the season 31-20.

It's not just the traditional numbers that are concerning. The Padres rank in the bottom 10 in both strikeout and walk rate, a combination that highlights the lineup's lack of discipline and persistent swing-and-miss tendencies. That lineup will be forced to find offense against a Texas pitching staff that ranks 10th in MLB in ERA (3.92).

The positive for San Diego? Its bullpen continues to be among the best in bullpen, featuring superstar closer Mason Miller who returns from the bereavement list after missing the previous three games. In 30.0 innings this season, the 27-year-old flamethrower has posted a stellar ERA (0.90) and strikes out over 50% of the batters he faces. Southpaw Wandy Peralta and RHP Bradgley Rodriguez have each provided stability for manager Craig Stammen, allowing just four homers in 69.1 combined innings pitched.

The Rangers comes into the three-game set losing five of their last six games, including being swept by the Minnesota Twins in a series in which they were outscored 25-7. Similar to San Diego's issues, the recent slide can be attributed to an offense struggling to consistently score runs in bunches. In each of their last five losses, Texas has failed to score more than three runs a game. After 74 games, only one Ranger has more than 10 home runs (Jake Burger, 12).

Additionally, the San Diego pitching staff will face a Texas lineup without shortstop Corey Seager, who was placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion on Monday. Third baseman Josh Jung has been one of the few bright spots in the Texas order, batting .301 with 30 RBI this season.

Although Texas features a future Hall of Fame starter named Jacob, the team's strength come from its two in the bullpen. Veteran relievers Jacob Latz and Jakob Junis have dominated with both owning an ERA under 2.00. Latz, 30, is in the midst of a career season, pairing a nearly eight-point increase in strikeout rate with a walk rate that has been cut nearly in half from last year, helping him record 12 saves. In his first year with Texas, Junis has allowed just six earned runs across 29.1 innings.

Pitching Matchups

Friday, June 19: RHP Randy Vasquez (6-4, 3.63 ERA) vs. RHP Jacob DeGrom (5-4, 3.17 ERA)

June has not been so kind to Vasquez, who owns an ERA north of five in three starts this month. The starter from the Dominican Republic has allowed a home run in each of his last five starts, including three in his last start in May against the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite his recent struggles with the long ball, Vasquez could be in line for a bounce-back outing against a Texas lineup that lacks power and owns a sub-.700 OPS against right-handed pitching. On the other side, DeGrom has been terrific in June, posting a 1.06 ERA and K/9 of 10.06 in 17 innings. He will look to continue this hot stretch against a Padres lineup that is hitting just .217 against right-handed pitching. Manny Machado, who is tied with Dansby Swanson for the lowest average among qualified players at .177, is 6-20 with a walk in his career against DeGrom.

Saturday, June 20: RHP Walker Buehler (4-3, 4.14 ERA) vs. RHP athan Eovaldi (6-7, 4.23 ERA)

Similar to Monday's game against St. Louis, Saturday's pitching matchup features two former Red Sox as Buehler looks to build off three consecutive starts in which he has allowed one run or less. The two-time World Series champion has struggled on the road, carrying an ERA of 5.40 and opponent batting average of .292 away from Petco Park. Eovaldi, also a two-time champion, looks to even his record in his 15th start this season.

Sunday, June 21: RHP Lucas Giolito (2-2, 4.56 ERA) vs. LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-6, 4.27 ERA)

For the first time in his career, Giolito had the opener role utilized prior to a start in Monday's 3-0 loss to St. Louis. After entering in the second, the veteran fired five innings, allowing all three runs and striking out two. Control has been a major concern for Giolito, who owns more walks than strikeouts. Similar to Buehler, Gore has struggled in June, allowing four runs or more in two of his three starts.

Injury Report

San Diego: SP Matt Waldron 15-day IL (forearm), C Freddy Fermin 7-day IL (concussion), Nick Pivetta 60-day IL (forearm), C Luis Campusano 10-day IL (toe), DH Miguel Andujar 10-day IL (hamstring), 2B Jake Cronenworth 7-day IL (concussion)

Texas: SS Corey Seager 7-day IL (concussion), CF Evan Carter 10-day IL (oblique), RP Jalen Beeks 15-day IL (back), C Danny Jansen 10-day IL (forearm/elbow), RP Chris Martin 15-day IL (shoulder)