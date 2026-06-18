TST Best Bets: June 18, 2026

Colombia seized the moment in their first World Cup appearance since 2018, taking down Uzbekistan, 3-1. Midfielder Luis Díaz was the star of the show, recording an assist along with the tie-breaking goal during the 65th minute.

On the other hand, Congo broke an even longer drought last night–one that stretched as far back as 1974. While they did not come out win a win, Congo tied Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, 1-1, as Yoane Wissa banked in the equalizer during stoppage time after the first half.

Meanwhile in MLB, the New York Mets warded off a sweep by the Cincinnati Reds with a commanding 9-1 win in the rubber matchup as the offense erupted for four runs in the fifth inning when a sacrifice fly by Mark Vientos drove in Bo Bichette, followed by a string of RBIs from Francisco Álvarez and A.J. Ewing.

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First Pick: Mexico vs South Korea–Under 2.5 Goals

Rundown: Following a 2-0 shutout victory over South Africa, Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez will look to bring the heat during Mexico's next matchup versus South Korea.

Coming off a 33-goal performance for the Saudi Pro League's Al Qadsiah, Quiñones got right back to work last Thursday with a goal in the ninth minute that put Mexico up 1-0. The 29-year-old forward went on to finish the night with five shots, including two on goal.

Jiménez only finished English Premiere League-play with nine goals for Fulham, a slight regression from 12 last season. Nonetheless, he was another crucial factor behind Mexico's attack, scoring the game-sealing goal in the 67th minute while recording a total of four shots with two on goal.

As for South Korea, they also have momentum on their side from a 2-1 win over Czechia. In contrast to Mexico-South Africa, a goalie's duel ensued as neither team scored until the 59th minute when a shot by Ladislav Krejčí finally got past Kim Seung-Gyu. Unfazed, South Korea countered with two goals of their own by Hwang In-Boem and Oh Hyeon-Gyu to dash Czechia's hopes.

Given Mexico's massive advantage of playing in front of their home crowd in Guadalupe, expect them come out on top.

Second Pick: Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline

Rundown: The Toronto Blue Jays (36-38) will go for the sweep over the Boston Red Sox (29-42) after securing the series win last night.

Throughout this series, the Blue Jays have shown why they got Boston's number on speed dial. In Tuesday's opener, right-hander Dylan Cease allowed no earned runs while fanning seven batters in five innings pitched. Andrés Giménez, Davis Schneider and George Springer effectively complemented Cease with a string of home runs, holding the Red Sox to just an eighth-inning solo shot from Jarren Duran.

Furthermore, Boston's lineup had no answer whatsoever last night for Vladmir Guerrero Jr., who drove in Schneider and Giménez in the third. Guerrero Jr. recorded another RBI in the eighth as Giménez scored for the second time on the night.

With Toronto being 6-4 in their last 10 games in comparison to the Red Sox's 3-7 record, bettors can anticipate them to keep the momentum going.