Kellon Lindsey's Strong Start Turning Heads in Dodgers Organization

ONTARIO, Calif. — With the Los Angeles Dodgers' Single-A affiliate, the Ontario Tower Buzzers, one player has been making enough noise with his bat that he is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

The Dodgers have plenty of talent at their Low-A affiliate, including prospects such as Hyun-Seok Jang, Joendry Vargas, Emil Morales, and several others. However, few have stood out quite like Kellon Lindsey, the organization's No. 15 prospect and first-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Lindsey entered professional baseball as a highly athletic shortstop prospect out of high school. A standout dual-sport athlete at Hardee High School, he also played football before committing fully to baseball.

His speed remains one of his most impressive tools. MLB.com has compared his athletic profile to Trea Turner, and Lindsey carries an 80-grade run tool, placing him among the elite runners in the game. Now, he is building on a promising first full season in Single-A after posting a .280 batting average, .379 on-base percentage, and .390 slugging percentage.

Those numbers offered an early glimpse of his offensive potential. While he experienced some struggles in Rookie Ball, where he hit .235 with a .263 on-base percentage and .471 slugging percentage, the overall trajectory has remained encouraging.

Since last season, Lindsey appears to have taken a significant step forward at the plate. While the sample size remains small, just 12 games and 52 at-bats, it has been enough to strengthen his standing as one of the Dodgers' more intriguing prospects.

Although he has been out of the lineup since June 3, his production before the absence was difficult to overlook. Lindsey hit .423 with a .464 on-base percentage and .635 slugging percentage, good for a 1.099 OPS. He also collected 22 hits in 52 at-bats, showcasing both consistency and impact at the plate.

The numbers are unlikely to be sustainable over a full season, but the start he has put together points toward a bright future. Even with the missed time, Lindsey has done enough to generate excitement about his long-term development.

His power production has also been noteworthy. Between Rookie Ball and Single-A in 2026, Lindsey has already matched the three home runs he hit in 32 games last season. That does not necessarily suggest he projects as a future 20-home-run hitter, but for a player whose game is built around contact, speed, and getting on base, even moderate power would add significant value.

If Lindsey ultimately settles into the 10-to-15 home run range while maintaining a high batting average and strong on-base skills, that would be an extremely valuable profile for a middle infielder in today's game.

One question that remains is where Lindsey will ultimately fit defensively. Ontario presents a unique situation, as the club features multiple highly regarded middle infield prospects, including Morales and Vargas.

With what appears to be a logjam at shortstop, Lindsey has primarily shifted to second base this season. Through his first 12 games, he has made nine appearances at second base and three as a designated hitter, without appearing at shortstop.

Overall, Lindsey has enjoyed an impressive start to the season. While he has not received a large volume of playing time, he remains one of the more intriguing young players in the Dodgers' farm system and a prospect worth watching as the season progresses.