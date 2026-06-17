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MLB · 1 hour ago

Smith's long-awaited homer lifts Diamondbacks past Angels 4-3

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

PHOENIX — For nearly a year, Pavin Smith waited for another home run. On Monday night at Chase Field, the Arizona first baseman delivered one at the perfect time.

Smith's tiebreaking solo shot off the right-field foul pole in the seventh inning lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a three-game interleague series. The homer was Smith's first of the season and his first since June 2025, capping an emotional comeback after spending much of the year on the injured list following elbow surgery. 

Arizona improved its recent form with its third win in four games, while the Angels dropped their second straight despite another milestone performance from Mike Trout. 

The game was tied 2-2 when Smith connected against Angels rookie right-hander Walbert Ureña in the bottom of the seventh. The towering drive barely stayed fair, glancing off the foul pole to give Arizona a 3-2 lead. One batter later, Ketel Marte came around to score on Geraldo Perdomo's RBI double into the left-center field gap, providing what proved to be the winning run. 

The Angels nearly erased the deficit in the ninth. Donovan Walton launched a two-out solo homer into the pool area beyond right-center field, trimming Arizona's lead to 4-3. But Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald regrouped and struck out Oswald Peraza to secure his 18th save in 19 opportunities. 

Arizona received another strong outing from Ryne Nelson, who continued a stretch of dependable performances. The right-hander scattered nine hits over seven innings, allowing two runs while striking out five. It marked the fifth time in his past seven starts that Nelson has worked at least seven innings. 

The Angels struck first in the opening inning. Trout singled and later scored on Jo Adell's RBI double down the right-field line. Arizona answered immediately when Gabriel Moreno's infield single drove home Perdomo to tie the game at 1-1. 

The Diamondbacks moved ahead in the fourth after Corbin Carroll singled, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error before scoring on a single by Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who returned to the lineup after missing nearly three weeks with a strained hamstring. 

Trout pulled the Angels even in the fifth with a line-drive homer to right field. The opposite-field blast was his 16th of the season and the 420th home run of his career, further adding to the résumé of the three-time American League MVP. 

Ureña matched Nelson for much of the night, throwing a career-high seven innings while allowing four runs, three earned, in the hard-luck loss. The rookie fell to 4-5 despite keeping the Angels in position to win. 

The series continues Tuesday with Arizona expected to send right-hander Merrill Kelly (5-5, 5.46 ERA) to the mound against Angels left-hander Reid Detmers (2-5, 4.00 ERA).

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Phillies -178, O 8.5
MIA

MIA

2

PHI

PHI

8

Final
Nationals -134, O 8.5
KC

KC

4

WSH

WSH

6

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