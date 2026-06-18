Series Preview: Angels open four-game set against the Athletics

After winning back-to-back series, the Los Angeles Angels missed out on a chance to earn their third straight in a hefty loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon.

But with a slate of four games ahead against the Athletics at Sutter Health Field, the Angels have a chance to keep building on solid baseball against a division rival.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (30-45, 5th in AL West): The Angels have remained steadfast in their stance in the division, but have looked more complete as a team over the past couple of weeks, especially with the help of their primary bats and some unexpected contributors.

Their offense has been encouraging lately, and that remained the case in Arizona. Mike Trout and Zach Neto each had themselves a loud series at the plate, as they both had two home runs and a pair of multi-hit games.

When their big bats contribute, that is always a good thing. But when the supporting cast gets involved, it creates a recipe for more, and that is what has been happening for the Angels. Catcher Logan O’Hoppe, who has endured many struggles at the plate in recent memory, is hitting .478 over the team’s last eight games.

Infielder Donovan Walton has also stepped up, especially so in their last 5 games. He owns a .563 batting average in that span, with two homers and six RBI. With the team missing a big power bat in Jorge Soler, the long ball has come consistently in their recent stretch without the slugger.

The Angels have not formally announced their probable pitchers for the four-game set, but with the way things line up, each starter should be throwing on four days rest. José Soriano is slated to start Thursday’s series opener and a vacant spot is open on Friday.

Grayson Rodriguez was placed on the injured list on Monday with back inflammation, one day after his start against the Tampa Bay Rays. He would have been slated to start on Friday in Sacramento, but the Angels will figure to opt for another starting option or a bullpen game.

Walbert Ureña and Reid Detmers, the team’s two most consistent starters recently, should be scheduled to pitch on Saturday and Sunday’s series finale, respectively. Ureña has continued to be productive, tossing a quality start in his most recent start in Arizona.

Despite having two and a half years remaining on his contract, Detmers has been labeled as a potential trade chip ahead of this season’s deadline. While unlikely, it is easy to see why that may be the case — Detmers has posted a 1.36 ERA over his last five starts, while boasting exceptional strikeout and command numbers.

Athletics (36-38, 2nd in AL West): The Athletics continue a lengthy homestand against their division rival, shortly after playing some of the most exciting baseball this season.

Playing two series in Las Vegas against the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies, the Athletics got a glimpse of how the ball can fly in their future home in the heated desert. In six total games, the Athletics and their opponents combined to hit 35 home runs, averaging 17 runs a game.

That momentum was carried back to their temporary home in Sacramento with a loud win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, but disappeared in their next two games. The Athletics are hoping to re-gain that spark against the Angels.

The team has been led by a power-hitting tandem at the top of their order, sluggers Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers. Kurtz has had himself a monster sophomore season so far, launching 18 homers to date with a 170 wRC+.

Langeliers has been more of the same for the Athletics. He has turned himself into one of the league’s premier talents behind the plate, also hitting 18 home runs and cementing himself in the heart of the order. The two have been lethal and have often been used in the 1-2 spots in the lineup.

Their pitching has been slowly recovering from an elevated hitter’s park in Las Vegas, but have been consistent. Recently called-up prospect Gage Jump has looked sharp in his first four starts, and he will make his fifth in Thursday’s series opener.

Jeffrey Springs, J.T. Ginn and Jack Perkins will follow to close out the series. The last time Ginn faced the Angels, he took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before losing it shortly before allowing a walk-off home run to Zach Neto.

Venue:

Sutter Health Park

Game 1 Date:

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Time:

6:40 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: José Soriano (8-4, 2.79 ERA, 87 IP, 92 SO)

ATH: Gage Jump (2-1, 3.09 ERA, 23.1 IP, 19 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

ATH: NBCSCA

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830, Angels ES

ATH: Talk 650 KSTE, KVMX 92.1/105.5, A’s Cast

Game 2 Date:

Friday, June 19, 2026

Time:

6:38 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: TBD

ATH: Jeffrey Springs (3-7, 5.13, 79 IP, 68 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

ATH: NBCSCA

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830, Angels ES

ATH: Talk 650 KSTE, KVMX 92.1/105.5, A’s Cast

Game 3 Date:

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time:

7:05 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Walbert Ureña (4-5, 2.60 ERA, 62.1 IP, 58 SO)

ATH: J.T. Ginn (5-3, 2.91 ERA, 77.1 IP, 68 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

ATH: NBCSCA

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830, Angels ES

ATH: Talk 650 KSTE, KVMX 92.1/105.5, A’s Cast

Game 4 Date:

Sunday, June 21, 2026

Time:

1:05 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Reid Detmers (3-5, 3.68 ERA, 88 IP, 100 SO)

ATH: Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.15 ERA, 41 IP, 49 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

ATH: NBCSCA

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

ATH: Talk 650 KSTE, KVMX 92.1/105.5, A’s Cast

INJURY REPORT

LAA: SP Grayson Rodriguez (15-day IL), INF Adam Frazier (10-day IL), SP Jack Kochanowicz (15-day IL), OF/DH Jorge Soler (10-day IL), OF Gustavo Campero (10-day IL), Yoán Moncada (10-day IL), SP Yusei Kikuchi (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (60-day IL), C Travis d’Arnaud (10-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (60-day IL), 3B Anthony Rendon (60-day IL)

ATH: DH Brent Rooker (10-day IL), SP Luis Severino (15-day IL), RP Brooks Kriske (60-day IL), OF Denzel Clarke (60-day IL), SP Gunnar Hoglund (60-day IL)

ODDS (FanDuel)

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: +1.5, -194

Money Line: +114

Total: O 9.5, -122

Athletics:

Run Line: -1.5, +160

Money Line: -134

Total: U 9.5, +100