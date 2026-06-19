Gage jump dazzles as Athletics blank Angels 5-0 after Mike Trout lands on injured list

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Athletics did all of their damage in the opening inning and then turned the game over to rookie left-hander Gage Jump, who continued his impressive start to his major league career in a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night at Sutter Health Park.

The win came on a difficult day for the Angels, who placed three-time American League MVP Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list before the game because of a right hamstring strain suffered while running to first base during Wednesday’s loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Trout said he was encouraged by how much better the injury felt after one day and hopes the absence will be brief.

With Trout unavailable and rookie right-hander Ryan Johnson making just his second major league start after being recalled from Double-A Rocket City, the Athletics wasted no time seizing control.

The first six A’s batters reached safely in a five-run first inning. Zack Gelof led off with a single to extend his hitting streak to 22 games, the longest active streak in the majors. Nick Kurtz followed with a double before Shea Langeliers crushed a three-run homer an estimated 430 feet to center field. Tyler Soderstrom immediately followed with a solo shot, giving the Athletics back-to-back home runs and a 4-0 advantage.

The inning continued as Jacob Wilson and Jonah Heim added singles, and Henry Bolte drove in another run with a sacrifice fly. By the time Johnson recorded the third out, the Athletics had sent 11 batters to the plate and built a commanding 5-0 lead.

That was more than enough support for Jump.

Making just his fifth major league start, the 22-year-old left-hander dominated the Angels lineup. The only hit he allowed was a two-out double by Oswald Peraza in the fourth inning. Jump struck out seven, walked three and threw 72 of his 107 pitches for strikes while improving to 3-1 on the season. The outing lowered his ERA to 2.37 and further strengthened his case as one of the Athletics’ most promising young arms.

Johnson settled down after the disastrous first inning and completed five innings for Los Angeles, but the early deficit proved insurmountable.

Relievers Mason Barnett and Hogan Harris combined to finish off the four-hit shutout, the Athletics’ fifth of the season. The victory kept the club within striking distance in the American League West race and pushed them closer to the .500 mark.

The four-game series continues Friday night with Angels right-hander José Soriano (8-4, 2.79 ERA) scheduled to face Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs (3-7, 5.13 ERA).

For one night, however, the story belonged to Jump, whose latest dominant performance ensured the Athletics never let the Angels recover from their nightmare first inning.