TST Best Bets: June 20, 2026

With the MLB season nearing the heart of summer, today’s slate is headlined by a National League clash between division leaders, as the Atlanta Braves (47-27) host the Milwaukee Brewers (45-28) in the second matchup of their series.

Meanwhile, in the American League, the Houston Astros look to continue to pick up steam in their push to climb back into the playoff race, as they take on the Cleveland Guardians after dominating 9-3 in the series opener.

For all of your MLB betting picks, here are tonight’s TST Best Bets brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Milwaukee Brewers ML (+120) over Atlanta Braves

Rundown: We’re backing the Brewers as a road underdog here, even with Chris Sale taking the mound for the Braves.

While both teams reign atop the National League, Milwaukee is the much hotter team, with Atlanta going 4-6 in their last 10 and losing both of Sale’s last starts.

Kyle Harrison is projected to get the start for the Brewers Saturday, and his breakout season has been one of the biggest reasons for Milwaukee's success this year.

Harrison boasts an 8-1 record and a 2.47 ERA, and the Brewers are undefeated in his last 10 starts.

Milwaukee has been a strong road team all year, boasting a 20-13 record, and is unlikely to drop two straight to begin this series.

Second Pick: Houston Astros -1.5 (+145) over Cleveland Guardians

Jun 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after hitting a home run to left field against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Daikin Park. Erik Williams-Imagn Images Jun 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after hitting a home run to left field against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Daikin Park.

Rundown: The Astros ride into today’s matchup off a three-game win streak and have won six of their last 10, as they have come within striking distance of the playoff picture.

Houston handily took the series opener against Cleveland, and the pitching matchup favors the Astros in this game.

The Astros are 9-2 in Spencer Arrighetti’s starts this season, and he’ll get the nod today. Meanwhile, Joey Cantillo has given up four or more runs in four of his last six starts.

With Houston’s ML odds priced at -142, taking the risk here with the spread is a worthwhile bet, as the Astros have won by two or more runs in 12 of their last 15 victories.