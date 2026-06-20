Angels blow seven-run lead in historic fashion to Athletics

The Los Angeles Angels seemed to be on their way to a much-needed, loud victory against the Athletics on Friday night. An offensive barrage after back-to-back low-scoring losses is exactly what they needed — until it didn’t matter when the lead was lost.

With 12 outs to go, the Angels held what looked like a comfortable seven-run lead. Their bats were scorching, having hit five home runs as a team. Five decent innings from José Soriano against a red-hot Athletics offense even felt like a positive.

But in the end, in all-too-familiar fashion, the Angels found a way to lose the game.

The Athletics stormed back to score eight unanswered runs, scoring in each of the final five frames to secure the comeback and win, 12-11. Even on their last breath, the Angels’ bullpen could not prevent a dramatic blown save.

With the Athletics down 11-9 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Jonah Heim stepped to the plate looking to extend the game against Angels’ reliever Sam Bachman. In heroic fashion, he did exactly that, launching a game-tying, two-run homer to knot the game at 11 apiece.

After clawing their way back with a hit parade of their own, all momentum owned by the Angels had been halted and lost completely. A shaky relief appearance from Kirby Yates in the 10th led to a walk-off walk by Nick Kurtz, sealing the comeback.

It was a deafening way to lose. It was also the first such loss of its kind.

The Angels are the first team to lose a game in which they hit five home runs, have a seven-run inning and own a seven-run lead.

Ultimately, 11 unanswered runs and numerous bright spots from their offense without Mike Trout was not enough. It spoiled what would have been a big bounce-back win for the Angels, but instead set them back further towards the bottom of the division.

After the Athletics jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings, Los Angeles got to starter Jeffrey Springs loudly, as he allowed six earned runs in the fourth inning and was unable to get out of the frame. The Angels hit three home runs in the inning off the bats of Denzer Guzman, Jose Siri and Zach Neto.

Logan O’Hoppe continued his tear with a three-run shot in the next frame, which was followed by a Nolan Schanuel long ball in the sixth inning for the Angels’ fifth homer of the day.

In total, five Angels relievers combined to allow seven earned runs over 4 ⅓ innings in the implosion. What initially seemed like a game full of bright spots instead became an exposure of the Angels’ flaws, many of which they hope to address as they try to salvage the four-game set in Sacramento.