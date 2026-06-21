Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
MLB · 4 hours ago

Neto, Schanuel boost Angels to bounce back win over Athletics

Holdenn Graff

Host · Writer

After a stunning loss in Friday's game, the Los Angeles Angels managed to recover with some impressive poise and performance. The Halos led wire-to-wire, collecting a 7-0 victory over the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on Saturday night.

Walbert Urena, coming off his lengthiest start of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, was dialed in on the mound once again. The right-hander tossed five innings of shutout baseball, allowing four hits and striking out six while walking none. He improved to 5-5, now boasting a 2.41 ERA on the season.

It's been quite the stretch for the 22-year-old, who has now worked ten consecutive starts of at least five innings while allowing three or fewer earned runs. Urena is continuing to solidify himself as a reliable arm in a pitching staff that has struggled, currently posting the fourth-highest team ERA in the American League.

After Urena finished taking care of business on the mound, Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel used their bats in the top of the sixth to ensure he'd walk away with a victory. Each smacked two-run doubles in the frame against Athletics' right-hander Scott Barlow, adding four big insurance runs.

The infielders each found space to sneak ground balls through opposite sides of the diamond, with Neto's grounder getting by the third base side while Schanuel's scorched past first. After going deep in Friday's loss, Schanuel now has extra-base hits on back-to-back days.

Donovan Walton and Jose Siri had initially opened up the lead in the second inning for LA, combining to plate a pair of early runs. Walton managed to rip a single into right field off Athletics' starter J.T. Ginn, bringing home Jo Adell to start the scoring.

Siri stepped up one batter later, hitting a fly ball out to left that was deep enough to score Wade Meckler via sacrifice fly. Siri, who finished 1-4 at the plate, now has four RBI through the first three games of the series.

Denzer Guzman stayed hot at the dish in the seventh to provide one final insurance run, making it 7-0 with a solo shot to left off Athletics' right-hander Geoff Hartlieb.

Guzman entered the series yet to hit a home run this season, but has now gone deep on consecutive days. In his 11 big-league games this year, he's now hitting .244 with eight RBI.

LA managed to stay in control throughout the late innings thanks to an inspiring bullpen performance from Samy Natera Jr., Ryan Zeferjahn and Kirby Yates. Natera Jr., making his fifth appearance of the season, worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings behind Urena.

Zeferjahn followed up with 1 2/3 hitless innings of his own before Yates shut the door and struck out two in the ninth. Both Yates and Natera Jr. rebounded nicely after combining to record just one out in the 10th inning of Friday's game before the Athletics managed to win in walk-off fashion.

The Angels can force a split of the four-game set in Sunday afternoon's finale, and will send left-hander Reid Detmers (3-5, 3.68 ERA) to the mound looking to do so. He will oppose Athletics' right-hander Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.15 ERA). 

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Tigers -120, U 9
CWS

CWS

1

DET

DET

4

Final
Reds +166, O 9.5
CIN

CIN

10

NYY

NYY

2

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 2 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 2 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 2 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Analyzing American League MVP Odds and Major Contenders
MLB · 2 days ago
Analyzing American League MVP Odds and Major Contenders
2026 NL Cy Young Odds: Misiorowski Running Away With It?
MLB · 2 days ago
2026 NL Cy Young Odds: Misiorowski Running Away With It?
White Sox Surprising Season: Overcoming Injuries and Expectations
MLB · 6 days ago
White Sox Surprising Season: Overcoming Injuries and Expectations
Phillies' Playoff Hopes: Can They Turn It Around This Season?
MLB · 6 days ago
Phillies' Playoff Hopes: Can They Turn It Around This Season?
MLB Cy Young Predictions: Analyzing Top Contenders and Markets
MLB · 1 week ago
MLB Cy Young Predictions: Analyzing Top Contenders and Markets