Betts homers for No. 300, Ohtani dominates after early trouble

MINNEAPOLIS — For a brief moment Wednesday night at Target Field, Shohei Ohtani looked vulnerable.

Three singles. A passed ball. A two-run hit. The Twins had turned a 1-0 deficit into a lead, and the Dodgers suddenly found themselves chasing a game despite handing the ball to the hottest pitcher in their rotation.

Then Ohtani reminded everyone why this version of the Dodgers continues to look so dangerous.

After a rocky second inning, Ohtani completely shut the door.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) smiles after getting an out against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) smiles after getting an out against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.

The right-hander struck out the side in the third, settled into a dominant rhythm, and carried the Dodgers through six strong innings as the Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of Minnesota with a 4-3 victory. The win pushed the Dodgers to 52-29 overall and 26-15 on the road, continuing a first-half surge that has them firmly atop the National League picture.

The final line was another impressive one for Ohtani:

6 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 2 walks, 8 strikeouts, 89 pitches, 39 percent CSW.

His ERA now sits at an eye-popping 1.58.

What stood out most wasn't the stat line itself, but how he got there.

The Twins managed to ambush Ohtani in the second inning. Victor Caratini, Brooks Lee and Tristan Gray all singled, loading the bases and creating the first real pressure Ohtani had faced all night. A passed ball charged to catcher Dalton Rushing allowed Minnesota to tie the game, and a wild pitch moved runners into scoring position.

Ryan Kreidler followed with a two-run single that gave Minnesota a 3-1 advantage before being thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

It could have spiraled.

Instead, Ohtani responded exactly the way aces do.

He recorded two strikeouts to limit the damage in the second, then punched out all three hitters he faced in the third. From that point forward, Minnesota never scored again.

His fastball continued to touch triple digits, and his splitter generated swing-and-miss after swing-and-miss as he retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced.

The Dodgers' offense made sure the rough inning never became a defining moment.

Another milestone for Mookie. Congratulations on homer No. 300! pic.twitter.com/ex1iV1Q7ug — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 25, 2026

The scoring began with a milestone blast from Mookie Betts, who crushed his 300th career home run to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

The homer added another accomplishment to an already Hall of Fame-caliber resume. Betts became one of only 30 players in Major League history with at least 300 home runs, 400 doubles and 150 stolen bases, while becoming the 169th player ever to reach the 300-homer mark.

Betts wasn't finished.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) reacts while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) reacts while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.

He collected three hits, finished a triple shy of the cycle and made a pair of outstanding defensive plays that helped preserve the one-run victory.

After Minnesota answered with three runs in the second, the Dodgers immediately punched back in the third.

Alex Freeland started the inning with a double before Ohtani helped his own cause with an RBI single, cutting the deficit to 3-2 and driving in his 46th run of the season.

Moments later, Max Muncy lined a sharp single to right field to score Ohtani and tie the game. Freddie Freeman eventually raced home on a sacrifice fly from Call, completing a three-run inning that put the Dodgers ahead 4-3.

That lead proved to be enough.

The Dodgers finished with 10 hits, getting multi-hit performances from Ohtani, Freeman and Muncy while Betts led the way with three.

The bullpen handled the final three innings, though not without some tension.

Kyle Hurt inherited the lead in the seventh and battled through command issues, issuing two walks before escaping the inning unscathed. Alex Vesia delivered a strong eighth, and Tanner Scott closed the door in the ninth for his 11th save of the season.

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tanner Scott (66) celebrates with catcher Dalton Rushing (68) after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tanner Scott (66) celebrates with catcher Dalton Rushing (68) after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Dodgers have won plenty of games this year thanks to their stars. Wednesday's victory felt like a reminder of just how difficult they are to beat when multiple stars contribute in different ways.

Betts supplied history and offense.

Ohtani supplied dominance and resilience.

The bullpen supplied the final outs.

And the Dodgers supplied another victory.

A night that briefly threatened to become an upset instead became a sweep.

Now, after wrapping up a successful trip through Minnesota, the Dodgers head into Thursday's off day at 52-29 before traveling south for a highly anticipated weekend series against the Padres in San Diego.

With Ohtani looking stronger each time he takes the mound and Betts adding another historic milestone to his career, the Dodgers leave Minneapolis with momentum, and another reminder that even their imperfect nights can still end in victory.