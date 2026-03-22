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MOTOR RACING · 2 hours ago

Jim Michaelian, longtime leader of Long Beach Grand Prix, dies at 83

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Jim Michaelian, the longtime president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach and one of the key figures behind the rise of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach into a world-class motorsports event, died Saturday. He was 83.

Michaelian spent more than five decades shaping the iconic street race, serving in multiple leadership roles after joining the organization as part of its founding staff. Over a 51-year tenure, he rose from controller to chief operating officer and was named president and CEO in December 2001.

Under his stewardship, the Long Beach Grand Prix evolved into one of the premier street racing events globally, blending elite motorsports competition with entertainment, tourism and significant economic impact for the city. His leadership helped solidify the race’s status as a cornerstone of Southern California’s sports and cultural calendar.

Beyond his role with the Grand Prix, Michaelian was deeply involved in the broader Los Angeles sports and civic community. He served on several boards, including the Grand Prix Foundation of Long Beach, Visit Long Beach and the Los Angeles Sports Council, extending his influence far beyond the racetrack.

A graduate of UCLA, where he earned both a bachelor’s degree in physics and an MBA, Michaelian also had a personal passion for racing. He competed in endurance events for more than 25 years, racing at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including Le Mans, Daytona, Nürburgring, Spa, Watkins Glen, Dubai and Sebring.

Colleagues and friends remembered Michaelian not only as a visionary executive but also as a thoughtful and private individual who valued family above all else.

Away from the spotlight, he was known for his devotion to his wife, Mary, and their two sons, Bob and Mike. Family gatherings, particularly Sunday dinners, were a central part of his life — occasions filled with spirited conversations about motorsports, finance and politics, subjects he approached with both passion and insight.

Michaelian’s legacy will be felt across generations of fans, competitors and civic leaders who helped transform the Long Beach Grand Prix into a globally recognized event. Through his leadership and personal example, he leaves behind a lasting imprint on the sport and the city he helped elevate.

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