Bleacher Report Reveals Latest First Round NBA Mock Draft

30) Dallas Mavericks: F Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

Henri Veesaar developed into one of the more productive offensive big men in college basketball. His ability to finish around the rim while also stretching the floor gives him a skill set that should translate well. Dallas could find value in a center capable of fitting multiple offensive schemes.

"He has become incredibly productive and efficient with a translatable and coveted inside-out scoring package." — Jonathan Wasserman