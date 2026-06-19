Bleacher Report Reveals Latest First Round NBA Mock Draft

AJ Dybantsa continues to look like the favorite to hear his name called first. His combination of size, shot creation, and scoring instincts gives Washington a potential franchise centerpiece to pair with Tre Johnson and Alex Sarr. If the Wizards stay at No. 1, Dybantsa checks every box for a team still building its long-term foundation.
"Dybantsa's positional size, advanced footwork for creation, high-level shotmaking, 25.5 points per game, and competitiveness suggest he may be too rare of a scoring prospect to pass on." — Jonathan Wasserman