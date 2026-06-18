Yahoo Sports Reveals NBA Mock Draft 9.0 Featuring Updated Projections

Few prospects enter the draft as polished as Cameron Boozer. He impacts the game in a variety of ways, whether it's scoring inside, stretching the floor, or facilitating offense from the frontcourt. Surrounded by talented bigs and versatile scorers, Utah would give Boozer an ideal environment to maximize his all-around skill set.
"With the bloodline of two-time All-Star Carlos Boozer, the team that drafts him is betting that skill, adaptability, and a track record of winning at every level all lead to superstardom." — Kevin O'Connor