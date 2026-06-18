Yahoo Sports Reveals NBA Mock Draft 9.0 Featuring Updated Projections

30) Dallas Mavericks: G Jack Kayil, Alba Berlin

The Mavericks close out the first round with one of the more intriguing international prospects available. Jack Kayil plays with maturity beyond his years, bringing toughness, defensive upside, and a feel for the game that should fit well alongside stars like Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving. If his offensive game continues to develop, this could be a tremendous value selection.

"Maybe Kayil will end up going much higher, though, because there's no denying his upside." — Kevin O'Connor