Lakers legendary PA Lawrence Tanter retires after 43 seasons

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Tuesday that legendary public address announcer Lawrence Tanter will transition into a new role with the organization after serving as the team's iconic in-arena voice for the past 43 seasons.

Tanter has been named Special Advisor for Game Presentation, bringing an end to his tenure behind the courtside microphone while allowing him to continue contributing to the franchise in a new capacity.

#Lakers longtime PA, Lawrence Tanter, hangs it up after 43 seasons. pic.twitter.com/0kWfV8zg1q — Carlos Yakimowich (@CarlosYakJr) June 16, 2026

His absence was especially noticeable during the latter half of last season when he stepped away and was ultimately replaced throughout the Lakers' playoff run.

While another announcer filled the role, the atmosphere inside Crypto.com Arena simply did not feel the same in person.

For more than 40 years, Tanter's unmistakable voice had become synonymous with Lakers basketball, and his absence highlighted just how much of an impact he has had on the game-day experience and the franchise's history.

In his advisory role, Tanter will use his decades of experience and institutional knowledge to help shape the future of the Lakers' game presentation and fan experience.

Mar 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers fans during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. William Navarro-Imagn Images Mar 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers fans during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

"Lawrence Tanter has been an integral part of the Lakers gameday experience for more than four decades, setting the tone for countless memorable moments with his professionalism, energy and signature booming voice," Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement.

"Since the 1980s, LT has narrated every chapter of Lakers basketball, connecting generations of fans, players, coaches and staff while becoming a trusted and unforgettable part of the Lakers experience. I am incredibly grateful for everything he has given to this franchise."

Tanter first became the Lakers' public address announcer in 1982 and quickly established himself as one of the most recognizable voices in professional sports.

Over the course of his remarkable career, the Chicago native called games during one of the most successful eras in franchise history.

He was behind the microphone for 10 NBA championships, 16 Western Conference titles and countless memorable moments featuring Lakers legends from the Showtime era through the modern day.

Mar 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans record as the jersey of former Los Angeles Lakers player Pau Gasol is unveiled during halftime at Crypto.com Arena. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Mar 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans record as the jersey of former Los Angeles Lakers player Pau Gasol is unveiled during halftime at Crypto.com Arena.

His voice became a constant throughout decades of organizational change, providing continuity as the franchise welcomed stars across multiple generations while maintaining its identity as one of the NBA's premier organizations.

Although fans will no longer hear Tanter's booming voice introducing the starting lineup before tipoff, his impact on the franchise will remain lasting.

After more than four decades serving as the "Voice of the Lakers," his legacy extends far beyond the microphone and into the history of one of basketball's most storied franchises.