Sports Illustrated Predicts 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Picks Featuring Fantasy Basketball Upside Swings

AJ Dybantsa has the kind of offensive arsenal that teams build around, making him an easy choice at the top of the draft. Washington already has established scorers in place, but that shouldn't overshadow the long-term upside he brings as a potential franchise centerpiece. Even if the counting stats aren't massive right away, the talent is undeniable.
"He could still be a valuable fantasy player, but with Trae Young and Anthony Davis on the roster, his fantasy ceiling in his first season is capped below his talent level." — Gray Deyo