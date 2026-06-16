Sports Illustrated Predicts 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Picks Featuring Fantasy Basketball Upside Swings

14) Charlotte Hornets: G Cameron Carr, Baylor

Cameron Carr helped himself as much as anyone during the pre-draft process, showcasing his athleticism and versatility at the NBA Combine. The Baylor product has the physical tools teams look for in a modern wing and flashed the ability to impact the game in multiple ways. Charlotte's depth on the wing could make consistent minutes difficult to find right away, but the long-term upside is easy to see.

"He looked all the part of an NBA wing that can have a long career." — Gray Deyo