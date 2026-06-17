CBS Sports Updated 2026 NBA Mock Draft: All 30 First Round Picks

30) Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): C Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

Zuby Ejiofor NBA Draft Profile

Position: F

F College: St. John’s

St. John’s Class: Senior

Zuby Ejiofor NBA Scouting Combine Measurements

Height (w/o Shoes): 6'7.50"

6'7.50" Weight: 245.2 lbs

245.2 lbs Wingspan: 7'2.00"

If Zuby Ejiofor is available at the end of the first round, Dallas could be getting tremendous value. The St. John's standout established himself as one of the nation's premier defenders and played a major role in the Red Storm's success. His toughness and defensive versatility should translate quickly.

"He was one of the best defenders in college basketball this past season." — Cameron Salerno