CBS Sports Updated 2026 NBA Mock Draft: All 30 First Round Picks

Chris Cenac Jr. NBA Draft Profile
- Position: PF/C
- College: Houston
- Class: Freshman
Chris Cenac Jr. NBA Scouting Combine Measurements
- Height (w/o Shoes): 6'10.25"
- Weight: 239.6 lbs
- Wingspan: 7'5.00"
The upside with Chris Cenac Jr. is easy to see. His size, athleticism, and motor give him the foundation to develop into a productive NBA big man. For a Lakers team searching for frontcourt help, Cenac would be an intriguing developmental piece.
"Cenac has untapped potential because of his frame, athleticism, and motor." — Cameron Salerno