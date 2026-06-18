NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking the 35 Players Most Likely to be Moved in the 2026 Offseason

You Tell Us! Which NBA Player is Most Likely on the Move?

Let's Debate the NBA's Top 35 Trade Candidates

The Top 35 NBA Trade Block rankings are officially out, and now comes the fun part: deciding which names actually have a realistic chance of moving this offseason.

With roster-building restrictions becoming increasingly restrictive under the league's financial rules, teams across the NBA are facing difficult choices. Some contenders need to trim salary, others are searching for a final championship piece, and several franchises must decide whether it's time to reshape their long-term direction.

The Biggest Prize on the Market

If a true superstar unexpectedly becomes available, who would command the largest return? Could a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo completely reshape the balance of power, and which franchise would be willing to pay the enormous price required to land him?

Boston's Next Decision

After years of championship expectations, should Boston continue building around its current foundation, or is there any scenario where the front office considers a major roster shakeup to address future financial concerns?

Frontcourt Philosophies Collide

Several teams face critical decisions involving their big men. Is it smarter to build around defensive versatility and mobility, or prioritize traditional size and interior presence? Which organization is most likely to make a surprising move involving its frontcourt core?

Valuable Role Players in Demand

Every contender is searching for dependable playoff contributors. Veterans who defend, rebound, and fit seamlessly alongside star players often become some of the most sought-after assets on the market. Which non-star player could end up generating the strongest trade interest around the league?

Franchise Crossroads

Teams led by stars such as Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler, and other established veterans must determine whether to double down on their current rosters or pursue a fresh start. Which franchise is most likely to make a blockbuster move that nobody sees coming?

What Does the Top 35 Tell Us?

Expanding the board to 35 players highlights just how many teams are weighing significant roster decisions this summer. From established All-Stars to high-priced veterans and emerging young talent, the market is filled with intriguing possibilities.

Now it's your turn: Which player on this year's Top 35 trade block is most likely to be playing for a new team by opening night? And which name is generating plenty of rumors but ultimately isn't going anywhere?

Drop your thoughts in the comments.