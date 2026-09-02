NBA strips Clippers of five first-round picks, issues $30 million fine, suspends Steve Ballmer one-year in Kawhi Leonard salary-cap scandal

LOS ANGELES — The NBA imposed sweeping penalties against the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday after an independent investigation determined that the organization engaged in a pattern of misconduct designed to circumvent the league’s salary cap.

The Clippers will forfeit five consecutive first-round draft picks from 2029 through 2033 and pay a $30 million fine, while owner Steve Ballmer has been suspended from all league and team activities for one year. The league also issued suspensions to two of the organization’s top executives and placed the franchise under a five-year compliance and monitoring program.

Leonard was ordered to pay the league $700,000 for his role in the violations.

The NBA’s decision followed an independent investigation conducted by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. According to the firm’s findings, the Clippers initiated and facilitated off-court income opportunities for Leonard with four companies that did business with the franchise: Aspiration Partners, Boingo Wireless, Daktronics and Lockton Insurance.

Investigators found that the Clippers encouraged those companies to enter into endorsement agreements with Leonard by offering them business from the team. The organization also paid personal expenses on behalf of Leonard and his representatives and failed to report improper requests for additional income opportunities made by Leonard’s former business manager, Dennis Robertson.

Leonard, through Robertson’s conduct on his behalf, violated league rules by pressuring the Clippers to help secure off-court income, obtaining those opportunities and failing to reimburse the team for personal expenses it covered, according to the NBA.

The league described the Clippers as a prior offender of its salary-cap circumvention rules and cited institutional failures throughout the organization in announcing the severity of the punishment.

Ballmer’s one-year suspension stems from what the league said was his knowing effort to help Leonard obtain outside income. Investigators found that Ballmer approved a business agreement he knew was a prerequisite for Aspiration to enter into an endorsement deal with Leonard and failed to establish an environment in which the organization followed the NBA’s rules.

Clippers president of business operations Gillian Zucker was also suspended without pay for one year. The NBA said Zucker was primarily and directly responsible for the improper endorsement arrangements and provided investigators with false and misleading statements.

President of basketball operations Lawrence Frank was suspended without pay for six months for his involvement in the endorsement deals and for approving impermissible expenses incurred by Leonard and members of his family.

Robertson was banned for five years from conducting business with NBA teams or their affiliates on behalf of any player, employee or other league or team personnel.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the punishment reflected both the seriousness of the violations and the failure of the Clippers’ leadership to protect the integrity of the league’s collectively bargained salary structure.

“The NBA’s collectively bargained system for determining player compensation is a fundamental component of the basketball competition that the league oversees for the benefit of the teams and players and ultimately the fans,” Silver said. “I am deeply disappointed by the flagrant violations of our rules and by the Clippers’ institutional and leadership failures that led to this misconduct. The severity of the penalties reflects the seriousness of the violations.”

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed that the penalties are final and binding on all parties. The league said Wachtell Lipton continues to receive information relevant to the investigation and left open the possibility of additional disciplinary action.

Leonard issued a statement through his new agent, Harrison Gaines, accepting responsibility for lapses in judgment within his inner circle while maintaining that he did not knowingly participate in an effort to circumvent the salary cap.

“Integrity and respect for this game are fundamental to who I am,” Leonard said. “I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle and regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family.”

Leonard said he entered into his contract with the Clippers and the related endorsement agreements in good faith, without knowledge of any intention to violate league rules.

“For 15 years, my priority has been giving everything to my family, the game, and those I share the court with,” Leonard said. “As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate.”

The ruling represents a massive setback for a Clippers organization already attempting to move forward without Leonard. Beyond the immediate financial penalties and leadership suspensions, the loss of five consecutive first-round selections threatens to restrict the franchise’s ability to rebuild its roster well into the next decade.