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NBA · 1 hour ago

The Ringer’s 2026 NBA Mock Draft: Post-Lottery 1st-Round Projections & Stats

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Reds -104, U 8.5
CIN

CIN

4

NYY

NYY

1

Final
Brewers +100, O 9
MIL

MIL

9

ATL

ATL

4

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