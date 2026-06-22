The Ringer’s 2026 NBA Mock Draft: Post-Lottery 1st-Round Projections & Stats

The Ringer's 2026 NBA Mock Draft

Projecting a Loaded 2026 NBA Draft Class

The lottery balls have officially hopped, the first-round order is locked in, and the NBA draft cycle is about to descend into beautiful, pure chaos. If you thought the league was experiencing wild parity over the last few seasons, wait until this incoming rookie class hits active rosters. This isn't your standard, top-heavy draft where front offices tank for one lone savior and completely punt on the rest of the board. The talent pool this year is absolutely swimming with franchise-altering wings, elite perimeter shot-creators, and mountain-sized centers who can actually step out and space the floor.

We are digging directly into The Ringer's J. Kyle Mann’s post-lottery mock draft to project how the entire first round shakes out now that teams know exactly where they’re picking. From the Washington Wizards sitting pretty at number one with a franchise-altering decision on their hands, to Sam Presti and the Thunder out here hoarding first-round selections like classic cars, this board is built for pure drama.

Let's pull back the curtain on the first round before Adam Silver takes the stage in late June.