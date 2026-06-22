USA Today 2026 NBA Mock Draft: Breaking Down All 30 Opening Round Picks

USA Today NBA Mock Draft

USA Today 2026 NBA Mock Draft: Auditing the 1st-Round Predictions

After the New York Knicks put on an absolute clinic to defeat the San Antonio Spurs and lift the 2026 NBA championship trophy, the entire league has officially pivoted to the offseason. And you know what that means: it is draft season. This year, we’ve got an incredibly deep pool of talent, and an exciting collegiate postseason gave front offices plenty of film on who actually steps up when the lights are brightest.

To help sift through the noise, we are looking at the latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft from USA Today's draft guru Bryan Kalbrosky. Incorporating exclusive pre-draft workout notes, scout whispers, and elite athletic testing data, this is the ultimate blueprint for how draft night at Barclays Center will shake out.

Let's jump into the No. 1 pick.