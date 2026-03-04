Breanna Stewart: High School Phenom To Women’s Hoops Legend

In the end, legendary coach Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies were just the right fit for Stewart. Stepping foot on that court had to have been different for her, so many eyes and high expectations, and yet she exceeded all of them. As a freshman in 2013, she helped lead UConn to a national title and was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. That was just the beginning of a historic collegiate run as Stewart became a Four‑time National Champion, Three‑time National Player of the Year, and anchored UConn’s 111‑game win streak, one of the most dominant runs in sports history. Right when you think she couldn’t be more decorated, in 2015 and 2016, Stewart became a two-time Wooden Award recipient.