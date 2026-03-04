Breanna Stewart: High School Phenom To Women’s Hoops Legend

Global Dominance And The Launch Of Unrivaled League

She led the Storm to multiple championships and earned multiple Finals MVPs with elite two‑way play. She’s also been dominant in her overseas career, including EuroLeague titles and MVP honors. Stewart was also a crucial fixture on Team USA, winning multiple Olympic and World Cup gold medals. The 31-year-old is now back in her roots playing for the New York Liberty and is still adding to her legacy. In 2023, alongside fellow UConn alum and WNBA star Napheesa Collier, they launched a women's 3-on-3 basketball league (Unrivaled) designed to provide top WNBA players with a high-paying, domestic, and player-owned option during the offseason; the league features 30 of the best professionals across six teams.

