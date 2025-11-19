50 Breakout Stars to Watch in College Basketball This Year

48. Christian Anderson | Texas Tech

Chance McMillian is gone, which means it is time for Christian Anderson to step up in the backcourt for Texas Tech. He was a promising freshman for the Red Raiders, averaging double figures and really coming on strong in the back half of the year. Eleven of his 18 games with ten or more points came in February or March, when he began to prove he could be a player of the future for the program. With the backcourt wide open for an alpha, expect him to step into that role and pair well with frontcourt superstar JT Toppin.

2025-26 Statistics

37.5 MPG, 19.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 9.0 APG