Predicting the First Loss for the 6 Remaining Undefeated CBB Teams

Miami Ohio (13-0) - First Loss: vs. Akron (January 3)

It seems that each year, we get a mid-major team that is undefeated entering conference play despite some shaky predictive metrics. While the RedHawks have done well to get through 13 games without a defeat, they only sit third in the MAC on KenPom, just outside the top 100. As a result, they will likely be home underdogs against Akron on January 3, a spot where we believe this run will end at 14 wins after their conference opener against Bowling Green.

