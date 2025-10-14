Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAB · 3 hours ago

AP Poll: Preseason Top 25 Rankings Released Ahead of 2025-26 College Basketball Season

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 25) North Carolina Tar Heels

    2024-25 Record: 23-14

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) Houston Cougars

    2024-25 Record: 35-5

  • 3) Florida Gators

    2024-25 Record: 36-4

  • 4) UConn Huskies

    2024-25 Record: 24-11

  • 5) St. John's Red Storm

    2024-25 Record: 31-5

  • 6) Duke Blue Devils

    2024-25 Record: 35-4

  • 7) Michigan Wolverines

    2024-25 Record: 27-10

  • 8) BYU Cougars

    2024-25 Record: 26-10

  • 9) Kentucky Wildcats

    2024-25 Record: 24-12

  • 10) Texas Tech Red Raiders

    2024-25 Record: 28-9

  • 11) Louisville Cardinals

    2024-25 Record: 27-8

  • 12) UCLA Bruins

    2024-25 Record: 23-11

  • 13) Arizona Wildcats

    2024-25 Record: 24-13

  • 14) Arkansas Razorbacks

    2024-25 Record: 22-14

  • 15) Alabama Crimson Tide

    2024-25 Record: 28-9

  • 16) Iowa State Cyclones

    2024-25 Record: 25-10

  • 17) Illinios Fighting Illini

    2024-25 Record: 22-13

  • 18) Tennessee Volunteers

    2024-25 Record: 30-8

  • 19) Kansas Jayhawks

    2024-25 Record: 21-13

  • 20) Auburn Tigers

    2024-25 Record: 32-6

  • 21) Gonzaga Bulldogs

    2024-25 Record: 26-9

  • 22) Michigan State Spartans

    2024-25 Record: 19-16

  • 23) Creighton Bluejays

    2024-25 Record: 25-11

  • 24) Wisconsin Badgers

    2024-25 Record: 27-10

  • 25) North Carolina Tar Heels

    2024-25 Record: 23-14

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 170 Players in the CBB Transfer Portal

NCAAB · 9 hours ago

John Canady

Top 30 Most Improved Teams in the 2025 CBB Offseason

NCAAB · 9 hours ago

David Connelly

Ranking 75 Best Available Players in 2025 College Basketball Transfer Portal

NCAAB · 1 day ago

Grant White

Top 55 Players in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

NCAAB · 1 day ago

David Connelly

Which 95 Teams Improved the Most in the College Basketball Transfer Portal?

NCAAB · 5 days ago

John Canady

NIL Top 100 Men's College Basketball Rankings: Dent Making His Mark

NCAAB · 5 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NIL Top 100 Overall Rankings: Dybantsa is Dynamite

NCAAB · 5 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Committed for 2025 (#201-#220)

NCAAB · 6 days ago

Grant White

Top 40 Coaches in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

NCAAB · 6 days ago

David Connelly

Top 45 Breakout Players in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

NCAAB · 7 days ago

David Connelly