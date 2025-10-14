AP Poll: Preseason Top 25 Rankings Released Ahead of 2025-26 College Basketball Season
25) North Carolina Tar Heels
2024-25 Record: 23-14
1) Purdue Boilermakers
2024-25 Record: 24-12
2) Houston Cougars
2024-25 Record: 35-5
3) Florida Gators
2024-25 Record: 36-4
4) UConn Huskies
2024-25 Record: 24-11
5) St. John's Red Storm
2024-25 Record: 31-5
6) Duke Blue Devils
2024-25 Record: 35-4
7) Michigan Wolverines
2024-25 Record: 27-10
8) BYU Cougars
2024-25 Record: 26-10
9) Kentucky Wildcats
2024-25 Record: 24-12
10) Texas Tech Red Raiders
2024-25 Record: 28-9
11) Louisville Cardinals
2024-25 Record: 27-8
12) UCLA Bruins
2024-25 Record: 23-11
13) Arizona Wildcats
2024-25 Record: 24-13
14) Arkansas Razorbacks
2024-25 Record: 22-14
15) Alabama Crimson Tide
2024-25 Record: 28-9
16) Iowa State Cyclones
2024-25 Record: 25-10
17) Illinios Fighting Illini
2024-25 Record: 22-13
18) Tennessee Volunteers
2024-25 Record: 30-8
19) Kansas Jayhawks
2024-25 Record: 21-13
20) Auburn Tigers
2024-25 Record: 32-6
21) Gonzaga Bulldogs
2024-25 Record: 26-9
22) Michigan State Spartans
2024-25 Record: 19-16
23) Creighton Bluejays
2024-25 Record: 25-11
24) Wisconsin Badgers
2024-25 Record: 27-10
