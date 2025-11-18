Predicting the 33 Most-Improved College Basketball Teams for 2025–26

26. Baylor
Purely based on the size of the class, we're going to guess that Baylor is going to hit on a few of these newcomers. The Bears' biggest landing came from Oregon State, with forward Michael Rataj. The rising senior broke out last season, more than doubling his scoring output to 16.9 points per game, all while increasing his shooting splits. Obi Agbim is another name to watch. In his first season at the Division I level, he dominated for Wyoming as their leading scorer, and even led the Mountain West in three-point percentage (43.7%). These are sneaky additions from head coach Scott Drew, who will surely find ways to utilize their skill sets effectively.
2025-26 Record
3-0 (0-0)