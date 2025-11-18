Predicting the 33 Most-Improved College Basketball Teams for 2025–26

20. Cincinnati

It's time for Wes Miller to step up at Cincinnati, entering his fifth season. It's been an underwhelming tenure, and it's clear he is going all-in with this roster to get the team to its first NCAA Tournament and potentially save his job. The group is headlined by UCF transfer Moustapha Thiam, a freshman seven-footer who led the AAC in blocks per game and poured in 10.4 points per contest last season. Kerr Kriisa joins his fourth program in as many years for his final collegiate season, hoping to bring some elite playmaking to the backcourt here. Baba Miller is another name to watch, a promising forward who has steadily improved his shooting splits over the years.

2025-26 Record

4-0 (0-0)