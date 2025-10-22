College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Committed for 2025 (#151-#230)

184. Tyreek Smith

Previous Team: Memphis Tigers

2025 Commitment: Kansas State Wildcats

Tyreek Smith's journey through the college basketball ranks has been long and winding. But he appears to have reached his final destination.

The Louisiana native joined the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2020-21, receiving an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a brief stint in Lubbock, Smith quickly moved on to the Oklahoma State Cowboys for two seasons. From there, he joined the SMU Mustangs for the 2023-24 campaign before signing on with the Memphis Tigers. Smith didn't play for the Mustangs, instead transferring to the Kansas State Wildcats following a NIL dispute.

Smith is incredibly efficient from the floor, shooting 60.0% throughout his collegiate career. Still, he is waiting for a starting opportunity, something the Wildcats should accommodate next season.