College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Committed for 2025 (#1-#150)

69. Keonte Jones

Previous Team: Cal State Northridge Matadors

2025 Commitment: Dayton Flyers

Keonte Jones will become a more household name next season. The 6'6" forward was a one-man wrecking crew for the Cal State Northridge Matadors, putting up 13.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 2024-25.

The Dayton Flyers have a knack for getting the most out of their players, and Jones will be the latest example of that.