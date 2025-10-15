College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Committed for 2025 (#1-#150)
Grant White
Host · Writer
150. AJ Smith
Previous Team: Charleston Cougars
2025 Commitment: Temple Owls
The Temple Owls have been busy in the transfer portal, and AJ Smith is one of their latest signings. Smith spent two seasons at Citadel before signing on with the Charleston Cougars ahead of last season. There, Smith put up 11.5 points per game while starting 22 of 30 games. A career 43.6% shooter, the guard will be called upon to make offensive contributions for Temple.
1. P.J. Haggerty
Previous Team: Memphis Tigers
2025 Commitment: Kansas State Wildcats
P.J. Haggerty knew he was one of the premier players available in the spring transfer portal and commanded maximum NIL value from whichever program he landed at. He found an offer to his liking with the NC State Wolf Pack. Haggerty averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season, benchmarks he hopes to raise as a senior.
2. Bennett Stirtz
Previous Team: Drake Bulldogs
2025 Commitment: Iowa Hawkeyes
Bennett Stirtz has been doing this all season, but it wasn't until he led the Drake Bulldogs to a first-round upset in the NCAA Tournament that he finally started getting the credit he deserved. The junior guard ranked 41st in the nation in scoring, averaging 19.2 points per game on 49.8% shooting. He'll likely build on those benchmarks next season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Stirtz is following head coach Ben McCollum to Iowa, and Hawkeyes nation is better with both of them in tow.
Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
3. Donovan Dent
Previous Team: New Mexico Lobos
2025 Commitment: UCLA Bruins
Donovan Dent's profile has risen over the past few seasons, reaching a fever pitch in 2024-25. The former New Mexico Lobos guard averaged 20.4 points and 6.4 assists per game in his junior season, earning the adoration of many. Dent used that new respect to transfer to one of the blue-blood basketball programs and will join the UCLA Bruins for the 2025-26 campaign.
4. Boogie Fland
Previous Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
2025 Commitment: Florida Gators
Undoubtedly, Boogie Fland had one of the most successful freshman campaigns in college basketball. The Arkansas Razorbacks guard averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game against some of the top teams in the country. Naturally, Fland parlayed that into a National Championship opportunity, transferring to the Florida Gators.
5. Ja'Kobi Gillespie
Previous Team: Maryland Terrapins
2025 Commitment: Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers nabbed one of the best players in this year's transfer portal. Ja'Kobi Gillespie wrapped up his junior season with the Maryland Terrapins, averaging 14.7 points and 4.8 assists per game. Now, he'll take over the Vols' backcourt, earning the chance to test his abilities against some of the top teams in the country.
6. Yaxel Lendeborg
Previous Team: UAB Blazers
2025 Commitment: Michigan Wolverines
Depending on who you talked to, Yaxel Lendeborg was viewed as the most sought-after player in the country. The former UAB Blazers big man was a force this past season, averaging 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, the fourth-highest total in the NCAA ranks. Surely, Lendeborg will develop into an even more dominant force with the Michigan Wolverines.
7. Darrion Williams
Previous Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
2025 Commitment: NC State Wolfpack
Soon-to-be senior forward Darrion Williams wanted to keep his options open. The former Texas Tech Red Raider entered the transfer portal, but was also rumored to be interested in the NBA Draft. Electing to stay in college, the NC State Wolfpack landed the 6'6" swingman who averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 2024-25.
8. Ryan Conwell
Previous Team: Xavier Musketeers
2025 Commitment: Louisville Cardinals
For the fourth time in as many years, Ryan Conwell will be playing with a different team. The 6'4" guard wrapped up his junior season with the Xavier Musketeers but entered the transfer portal after their first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament. Conwell regressed slightly in 2024-25, seeing a drop in his points, rebounds, and free-throw percentage. Still, he's a top guard and will fit nicely with a rebuilt Louisville Cardinals squad.
9. Tucker DeVries
Previous Team: West Virginia Mountaineers
2025 Commitment: Indiana Hoosiers
A season-ending shoulder surgery in December preserved Tucker DeVries final year of eligibility, but the 6'7" guard won't be running it back with the West Virginia Moutaineers. Instead, DeVries is headed to the Hoosier State to B-Town to conclude his collegiate career with the Indiana Hoosiers.
10. Bryce Hopkins
Previous Team: Providence Friars
2025 Commitment: St. John's Red Storm
The St. John's Red Storm desperately need pure scorers, and that's exactly what they're getting with Bryce Hopkins. The former Providence Friars forward was a menace this past season, averaging 17.0 points per game in just three contests before a recurring knee ailment de-railed his campaign.
11. Tyon Grant-Foster
Previous Team: Grand Canyon Lopes
2025 Commitment: Gonzaga Bulldogs
After bouncing around through the first three seasons of his college career, Tyon Grant-Foster has spent the past two years with the Grand Canyon Lopes. He started 34 games in 2023-24 and averaged north of 20 points per game; however, those metrics took a hit last season. Grant-Foster started just 17 of his 26 appearances while putting up 14.8 points per game. Still, he remains one of the most talented players in the transfer portal, committing to the Gonzaga Bulldogs for next season.
12. Xaivian Lee
Previous Team: Princeton Tigers
2025 Commitment: Florida Gators
The Florida Gators got their guy. Xaivian Lee spent the past three seasons with the Princeton Tigers, perfecting his craft. In his junior campaign, the Canadian was the consummate point guard, averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.
13. Robert Wright III
Previous Team: Baylor Bears
2025 Commitment: BYU Cougars
The BYU Cougars basketball program improved their optics with a sensational campaign. So much so, that the Cougars were able to nab one of the top guards in the transfer portal. Robert Wright III put up 11.5 points per game in his freshman campaign with the Baylor Bears, but will head to the Beehive State to join BYU next season.
14. Ian Jackson
Previous Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
2025 Commitment: St. John's Red Storm
Rick Pitino landed one of the top players in the transfer portal, getting a commitment from Ian Jackson for the 2025-26 season. Jackson had a promising freshman season, averaging 11.9 points per game on 45.6% shooting. The Bronx native valued playing closer to home and will suit up for the St. John's Red Storm as a sophomore.
15. Jayden Quaintance
Previous Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
2025 Commitment: Kentucky Wildcats
Jayden Quaintance will be taking a step up in competition next year. After his freshman season with the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Big 12, Quaintance transferred to the Kentucky Wildcats. He'll have the opportunity to blossom against some of the top players in the country and build off the 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds he put up in 2024-25.
16. Adrian Wooley
Previous Team: Kennesaw State Owls
2025 Commitment: Louisville Cardinals
Adrian Wooley burst onto the college basketball scene. The freshman averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game with the Kennesaw State Owls, and parlayed that success into a new opportunity with the Louisville Cardinals. The 6'5" guard will make the jump to the Power Five ACC for the upcoming season, where his profile is expected to grow even further.
17. Oscar Cluff
Previous Team: South Dakota State Jackrabbits
2025 Commitment: Purdue Boilermakers
Scoring big men have long been a hallmark of the Purdue Boilermakers, and they're getting one of the best available in this year's transfer portal. Oscar Cluff is making the jump from the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to the Boilermakers after averaging 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game in the Summit League.
18. Malik Reneau
Previous Team: Indiana Hoosiers
2025 Commitment: Miami Hurricanes
Malik Reneau's time with the Indiana Hoosiers has come to an end. The 6'7" forward spent the first three seasons of his career with Indiana before deciding to pack up and move on this transfer season. The Hoosiers' loss it the Miami Hurricanes' gain. Undoubtedly, Reneau will take on a more prominent role with Indiana.
19. Isaac McKneely
Previous Team: Virginia Cavaliers
2025 Commitment: Louisville Cardinals
Isaac McKneely built off his successful sophomore campaign, improving his points and assists totals in 2024-25. Looking for new challenges following a coaching change, the junior is transferring from the Virginia Cavaliers to the Louisville Cardinals for the upcoming season.
20. Josh Dix
Previous Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
2025 Commitment: Creighton Bluejays
Over the past couple of seasons, Josh Dix has cemented his position as one of the top shooters in college basketball. He's averaged better than 50.7% shooting in each of the last two seasons, including an impressive 42.2% from beyond the arc. No longer fitting in with the Iowa Hawkeyes after their coaching change, Dix commited to the Creighton Bluejays for next season.
21. Silas Demary Jr.
Previous Team: Georgia Bulldogs
2025 Commitment: UConn Huskies
After a successful two-year stint with the Georgia Bulldogs, Silas Demary Jr. is joining one of the country's most storied college basketball programs. The UConn Huskies landed the sophomore guard via the transfer portal, with Demary Jr. slated to take over the backcourt. He averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists last season, which could be dwarfed by next year's benchmarks.
22. Chad Baker-Mazara
Previous Team: Auburn Tigers
2025 Commitment: USC Trojans
After a triumphant run to the Final Four with the Auburn Tigers, Chad Baker-Mazara has found a new landing spot. Baker-Mazara is committed to the USC Trojans. The swingman was a sparkplug for the Tigers this past season, averaging 12.5 points on 44.8% shooting. Baker-Mazara is poised to take on a more prominent role with USC.
23. Rodney Rice
Previous Team: Maryland Terrapins
2025 Commitment: USC Trojans
One of the last premier players available in the transfer portal has landed at a new destination. Rodney Rice is staying in the Big Ten but will spend next season with the USC Trojans.
24. Morez Johnson Jr.
Previous Team: Illinois Fighting Illini
2025 Commitment: Michigan Wolverines
Morez Johnson Jr.'s freshman campaign came to an abrupt halt. His Illinois Fighting Illini were handed a decisive loss in the second-round of March Madness, ending a string of disappointing individual performances from Johnson Jr. With a diminishing role down the stretch, Johnson Jr. decided to make the jump from Illinois, joining one of their rival Big Ten schools, the Michigan Wolverines.
25. Andrej Stojakovic
Previous Team: California Golden Bears
2025 Commitment: Illinois Fighting Illini
Andrej Stojakovic brings premier shooting skills to the Big Ten. Formerly of the California Golden Bears, Stojakovic entered the transfer portal, looking for new challenges. He found what he was looking for, signing on to play with the Illinois Fighting Illini for his junior season. Stojakovic will be looking to improve on his impressive 17.9 points per game as a sophomore.
26. Dedan Thomas Jr.
Previous Team: UNLV Rebels
2025 Commitment: LSU Tigers
After spending the first two years of his college career sharpening his teeth with his hometown UNLV Rebels, Dedan Thomas Jr. is ready to bite off a bigger piece of the college basketball world. The scoring guard is off to the LSU Tigers for the 2025-26 season, looking to build off the 15.6 points and 4.7 assists be put up in his sophomore campaign.
27. Moustapha Thiam
Previous Team: UCF Knights
2025 Commitment: Cincinnati Bearcats
The Cincinnati Bearcats upgraded their frontcourt for next season, bringing in freshman transfer Moustapha Thiam. Thiam suited up for 34 games in 2024-25, starting each one of those contests for the UCF Knights. His 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game showcased his potential, but his 2.6 blocks per game were the most impressive part of Thiam's game.
28. Owen Freeman
Previous Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
2025 Commitment: Creighton Bluejays
The Iowa Hawkeyes are rebuilding, which meant it was time for Owen Freeman to move on. The big man was tied for the team lead in scoring last season, averaging 16.7 points per game, while adding a respectable 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. That's precisely the type of interior presence the Creighton Bluejays need to replace, ensuring Freeman has the opportunity to blossom in Nebraska.
29. Wesley Yates III
Previous Team: USC Trojans
2025 Commitment: Washington Cougars
Wesley Yates III's time with the USC Trojans was brief. The Texas native confirmed that he will join the Washington Huskies for the 2025-26 season after just one year in SoCal. Yates was an efficient 47.8% from the floor as a freshman, translating to 14.1 points per game. He'll be a top-scoring option for the Washington Huskies next season.
30. Joson Sanon
Previous Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
2025 Commitment: St. John's Red Storm
Anyone who witnessed the St. John's Red Storm collapse in the Round of 32 would agree that scoring needed to be a priority via the transfer portal. Meanwhile, the Red Storm have nabbed their shooting guard for next season, luring Joson Sanon to Queens. Sanon averaged 11.9 points per game in his freshman season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, but found his groove as the season went on. He'll be looking to continue that trajectory under the tutelage of Rick Pitino next season.
31. Pop Isaacs
Previous Team: Creighton Bluejays
2025 Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies
There's no taking your foot off the pedal in the transfer window. Fresh off their defeat in the National Championship Game, the Houston Cougars quickly added Pop Isaacs to their roster for next year. However, the point guard would go on to flip his commitment and sign on with the Texas A&M Aggies. Isaacs spent this past season with the Creighton Bluejays, racking up 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
32. Dailyn Swain
Previous Team: Xavier Musketeers
2025 Commitment: Texas Longhorns
Dailyn Swain had a breakout campaign in 2024-25. The Xavier Musketeers swingman almost tripled his point production from his freshman season, going from 4.6 to 11.0 points per game. That boost in scoring was complemented by 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making Swain one of the most well-rounded athletes available in the transfer portal. The Texas Longhorns are the beneficiaries, locking him up via the transfer portal.
33. Desmond Claude
Previous Team: USC Trojans
2025 Commitment: Washington Huskies
It was another wildly successful college season for Desmond Claude. For the second straight year, Claude averaged north of 15.8 points per game, adding a solid 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The former USC Trojan has been one of the premier all-around guards and landed on the Washington Huskies as his next destination.
34. Nick Davidson
Previous Team: Nevada Wolf Pack
2025 Commitment: Clemson Tigers
Two-year starter Nick Davidson is jumping to the Power Five for his senior season. Davidson spent the past three seasons with the Nevada Wolf Pack, and averaged a career-best 15.8 points per game throughout the 2024-25 campaign. He'll have the opportunity to showcase his skills in the ACC, committing to the Clemson Tigers to close out his college career.
35. Henri Veesaar
Previous Team: Arizona Wildcats
2025 Commitment: North Carolina Tar Heels
Henri Veesaar improved by leaps and bounds in his sophomore season, but only started five games for the Arizona Wildcats. As such, he elected to test the transfer portal waters, earning interest from several programs across the country. Ultimately, he joined the North Carolina Tar Heels, where the 7'0" Estonian is expected to carve out a more prominent role.
36. Lamar Wilkerson
Previous Team: Sam Houston Bearkats
2025 Commitment: Indiana Hoosiers
As soon as he entered the transfer portal, Lamar Wilkerson had his pick of the litter. While he was tempted by some of the top programs in the country, Wilkerson eventually settled on joining the Indiana Hoosiers for the 2025-26 season.
37. LeJuan Watts
Previous Team: Washington State Cougars
2025 Commitment: Texas Tech Red Raiders
LeJuan Watts's trajectory continues to take him to bigger and better places. After starting his journey in the FCS, Watts spent his sophomore season with the Washington State Cougars. He put up 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists there, while shooting 54.9% from the floor. Watts will be the interior presence in the Texas Tech Red Raiders' lineup next season.
38. Keyshawn Hall
Previous Team: UCF Knights
2025 Commitment: Auburn Tigers
Keyshawn Hall ended his junior season with the UCF Knights as one of the top scorers in college basketball. His 18.8 points per game were tied for the 52nd-most, and he flashed his elite ceiling as the season progressed. That's exactly the type of scoring prowess the Auburn Tigers crave, landing the 6'7" wing via the portal.
39. Zvonimir Ivisic
Previous Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
2025 Commitment: Illinois Fighting Illini
Zvonimir Ivisic was a solid bench player for the Arkansas Razorbacks this season, but his playing time waned down the stretch. Limited usage could have influenced his decision to seek new opportunities elsewhere. The Croatian big man likely landed a better gig with the Illinois Fighting Illini for next season.
40. Nijel Pack
Previous Team: Miami Hurricanes
2025 Commitment: Oklahoma Sooners
Nijel Pack is blazing his own trail. In his sixth season of eligibility, Pack is closing out his college career with the Oklahoma Sooners. He spent the past two seasons with the Miami Hurricanes, albeit while playing in only nine games this past year. A medical redshirt preserved his senior year for 2025-26.
41. Alvaro Folgueiras
Previous Team: Robert Morris Colonials
2025 Commitment: Iowa Hawkeyes
Alvaro Folgueiras is making a big jump into the Big Ten. The Spaniard spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career with the Robert Morris Colonials. Folguieras put a stamp on his sophomore campaign, grabbing the 30th-most rebounds in the country (9.1). That is precisely the type of presence the Iowa Hawkeyes need in their frontcourt.
42. Pharrel Payne
Previous Team: Texas A&M Aggies
2025 Commitment: Maryland Terrapins
The Maryland Terrapins are looking to upgrade their frontcourt with the commitment from Pharrel Payne. The 6'9" forward has played mostly in a reserve role, but averaged 10.4 points per game on 64.6% shooting last season. One of the more efficient scorers available, Payne should see an uptick in usage next year.
43. Derrion Reid
Previous Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
2025 Commitment: Oklahoma Sooners
Derrion Reid's foray into college basketball produced mixed results. While he played on one of the top teams in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide, going to the Elite Eight, his accomplishments were more measured. The 6'8" forward averaged just 6.0 points per game and saw a reduced role down the stretch. Nevertheless, he is loaded with potential; the Oklahoma Sooners hope to tap into it.
44. KeShawn Murphy
Previous Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs
2025 Commitment: Auburn Tigers
KeShawn Murphy is staying put in the SEC. The Alabama native entered the transfer portal after his junior season with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Murphy is moving closer to home, signing on with the Auburn Tigers for his senior season.
45. Michael Rataj
Previous Team: Oregon State Beavers
2025 Commitment: Baylor Bears
While he was silenced in the West Coast Conference Tournament, Michael Rataj had an otherwise stellar junior campaign. The former Oregon State Beavers forward recorded 16.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, leading the Beavers in both categories. Next, Rataj will test his mettle against the Big 12 competition, joining the Baylor Bears for the 2025-26 season.
46. Dillon Mitchell
Previous Team: Cincinnati Bearcats
2025 Commitment: St. John's Red Storm
A reliable frontcourt presence has long been a hallmark of Rick Pitino's game-planning. He added another tool to his arsenal, bringing in Dillon Mitchell from the Cincinnati Bearcats.
47. Aday Mara
Previous Team: UCLA Bruins
2025 Commitment: Michigan Wolverines
The Michigan Wolverines are adding to their frontcourt presence. The defending Big Ten champs are bringing in Spanish big man Aday Mara. The sophomore was used sparingly last season, starting just one game and averaging 13.0 minutes of court time. Still, Mara shot 59.0% while averaging 6.4 points per game.
48. Reed Bailey
Previous Team: Davidson Wildcats
2025 Commitment: Indiana Hoosiers
With one year of eligibility remaining, Reed Bailey is going from mid-major to Power Five. The former Davidson Wildcats forward transferred to the Indiana Hoosiers, where he can continue his upward trajectory. Bailey is coming off an 18.8 point-per-game campaign, adding 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
49. Nick Boyd
Previous Team: San Diego State Aztecs
2025 Commitment: Wisconsin Badgers
Throughout his collegiate career, Nick Boyd has been an all-around contributor. However, he leveled up his game in 2024-24. The 6'3" guard averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, as the floor general with the San Diego State Aztecs. That performance earned him a spot in a more prominent conference, where he agreed to join the Wisconsin Badgers.
50. Jaland Lowe
Previous Team: Pittsburgh Panthers
2025 Commitment: Kentucky Wildcats
The Kentucky Wildcats nabbed another top player in this year's transfer window, luring Jaland Lowe from the Pittsburgh Panthers. Lowe had a standout sophomore campaign, averaging 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Surrounded by a solid supporting cast, those numbers should continue to grow next season.
51. Elliot Cadeau
Previous Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
2025 Commitment: Michigan Wolverines
Tired of underachieving with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Elliot Cadeau is transferring to the perennial contending Michigan Wolverines for the upcoming season. The New Jersey native has played a secondary role with the Tar Heels over the past couple of seasons, but it expected to take on a more prominent role in the Wolverines' backcourt.
52. Mackenzie Mgbako
Previous Team: Indiana Hoosiers
2025 Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies
Mackenzie Mgbako will test his hand against SEC competition next season. The 6'9" sophomore has averaged 12.2 points per game in each of his first two seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers, including shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. His status with the Hoosiers was on the decline, so Mgbako made the decision to transfer to the Texas A&M Aggies.
53. AJ Storr
Previous Team: Kansas Jayhawks
2025 Commitment: Ole Miss Rebels
When the 2025-26 season tips off, AJ Storr will play with his fourth team in as many years. Storr never caught on with the Kansas Jayhawks. The swingman started just four games for the Jayhawks, watching all of his scoring metrics deteriorate. Surely, he can enhance his profile with the Ole Miss Rebels.
54. Tae Davis
Previous Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
2025 Commitment: Oklahoma Sooners
The Oklahoma Sooners' transformation continued. The SEC also-rans landed former Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Tae Davis in the transfer portal. Davis was a driving force on Notre Dame's offense, recording 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds across his junior year.
55. Jason Edwards
Previous Team: Vanderbilt Commodores
2025 Commitment: Providence Friars
The Providence Friars are looking to move up the Big East ranks and have just the guard to help them do it. Jason Edwards committed to the Friars for the upcoming campaign, looking to improve on his stellar junior season. Edwards averaged 17.0 points per game on 43.5% shooting, a decrease in scoring compared to his freshman campaign with North Texas.
56. Obi Agbim
Previous Team: Wyoming Cowboys
2025 Commitment: Baylor Bears
Obi Agbim's college basketball career isn't over yet. The scoring guard spent the early part of his journey bouncing between JuCo and Div. II programs before spending this past year with the Wyoming Cowboys. Next up, he's part of the Baylor Bears' standout transfer class, where he's expected to take over in the backcourt.
57. KJ Lewis
Previous Team: Arizona Wildcats
2025 Commitment: Georgetown Hoyas
Sophomore guard KJ Lewis is making the jump to the Big East for the 2025-26 season. Lewis started six games for the Arizona Wildcats last season, taking on a more prominent role in the NCAA Tournament. Now, he's expected to take over the backcourt for the Georgetown Hoyas.
58. Jalil Bethea
Previous Team: Miami Hurricanes
2025 Commitment: Alabama Crimson Tide
Jalil Bethea's freshman season didn't go as expected. In his first season with the Miami Hurricanes, Bethea averaged just 7.1 points per game on 36.8% shooting while starting 16 of 31 games. He remains a promising prospect, but it will take a new coach and environment to help him reach his potential. Bethea likely found that with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
59. Naithan George
Previous Team: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
2025 Commitment: Syracuse Orange
After years of development, the Syracuse Orange have taken a step back in recent years. They hope to reverse that trend by rebuilding their roster via the transfer portal. Syracuse was able to lure Naithan George from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, where he averaged 12.3 points and 6.5 assists as a sophomore.
60. Kam Williams
Previous Team: Tulane Green Wave
2025 Commitment: Kentucky Wildcats
Kam Williams had a moderately successful freshman season, averaging 9.3 points per game with the Tulane Green Wave. The 6'8" guard is expected to take the next steps in his development with the Kentucky Wildcats next year.
61. Nate Johnson
Previous Team: Xavier Musketeers
2025 Commitment: Kansas State Wildcats
Nate Johnson is moving from the Big East to the Big 12. The junior guard put up 13.5 points per game last season, scoring that the Kansas Wildcats desperately need to replenish.
62. Gabriel Pozzato
Previous Team: Evansville Purple Aces
2025 Commitment: Xavier Musketeers
Gabriel Pozzato will make a big jump in competition next season. After spending his first year of eligibility with the Evansville Purple Aces, Pozzato is off to the Big East, signing on with the Xavier Musketeers. The Italian was a solid contributor in the MVC, averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 24 games.
63. Mouhamed Dioubate
Previous Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
2025 Commitment: Kentucky Wildcats
It's clear that the Kentucky Wildcats won't rest on their laurels. They poached Mouhamed Dioubate from the Alabama Crimson Tide, diminishing Bama's outlook while improving their own. Dioubate was an efficient 61.7% shooter this season, albeit while coming off the bench in all 37 games.
64. Tre White
Previous Team: Illinois Fighting Illini
2025 Commitment: Kansas Jayhawks
Another year, another program for Tre White. The junior is onto his fourth program in as many years, jumping ship from the Illinois Fighting Illini to the Kansas Jayhawks. Curiously, White saw a decrease in point production despite an increase in shooting percentage, underscoring decreased usage in Illinois. He's poised to take on a more significant role with the Jayhawks in 2025-26.
65. Denzel Aberdeen
Previous Team: Florida Gators
2025 Commitment: Kentucky Wildcats
The Kentucky Wildcats poached a promising big man from a conference rival. Denzel Aberdeen will trek from Florida to Kentucky for his senior season.
66. Treysen Eaglestaff
Previous Team: North Dakota Fighting Hawks
2025 Commitment: West Virginia Mountaineers
After initially agreeing to join the South Carolina Gamecocks, Treysen Eaglestaff reset his sights on a new squad. The former North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard re-entered the portal, only to sign on with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Eaglestaff had an exceptional junior campaign, averaging 18.9 points per game, albeit on just 41.6% shooting.
67. Taylor Bol Bowen
Previous Team: Florida State Seminoles
2025 Commitment: Alabama Crimson Tide
The Alabama Crimson Tide have replenished their frontcourt by adding Taylor Bol Bowen for the upcoming campaign. The 6'10" forward improved his metrics across the board in his sophomore season, a trajectory that carries him into a deep SEC pool.
68. Malik Thomas
Previous Team: San Francisco Dons
2025 Commitment: Virginia Cavaliers
The leading scorer in the West Coast Conference has found a new home. Malik Thomas entered the transfer portal after averaging 19.9 points per game with the San Francisco Dons. The senior guard has one year of eligibility remaining and will spend it hitting buckets for the Virginia Cavaliers.
69. Keonte Jones
Previous Team: Cal State Northridge Matadors
2025 Commitment: Dayton Flyers
Keonte Jones will become a more household name next season. The 6'6" forward was a one-man wrecking crew for the Cal State Northridge Matadors, putting up 13.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 2024-25.
The Dayton Flyers have a knack for getting the most out of their players, and Jones will be the latest example of that.
70. Rylan Griffen
Previous Team: Kansas Jayhawks
2025 Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies
Rylan Griffen was nothing more than a reserve player with a dwindling role down the stretch for the Kansas Jayhawks. Naturally, he wanted to find a more comfortable landing spot where he could shine with the best of them. The former four-star recruit decided that Texas A&M offered everything he was looking for in a basketball program.
71. Tre Donaldson
Previous Team: Michigan Wolverines
2025 Commitment: Miami Hurricanes
The Michigan Wolverines lost their starting point guard via the transfer portal. Tre Donaldson sought greener pastures, and seemingly found them with the Miami Hurricanes. Donaldson does a little bit of everything right, as reflected in his junior averages of 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. The Florida native assumes the role of floor general with the Hurricanes.
72. Abdi Bashir Jr.
Previous Team: Monmouth Hawks
2025 Commitment: Kansas State Wildcats
Abdi Bashir Jr. had one of the most productive seasons in the country. The former Monmouth Hawks guard averaged north of 20 points per game, while attempting 17.8 field goals per game. That's exactly the kind of offense the Kansas State Wildcats were looking for, signing Bashir Jr. for next season.
73. Noah Williamson
Previous Team: Bucknell Bison
2025 Commitment: Alabama Crimson Tide
Noah Williamson substantially improved his profile this season. The Latvian-born center averaged 17.6 points per game on 53.6% shooting, while also being a force on the boards. More impressively, he only got better as the year progressed, recording more than 20 points in four of his last five games. That's exactly the type of player the Alabama Crimson Tide needed, earning Williamson a spot in Tuscaloosa.
74. AJ Brown
Previous Team: Ohio Bobcats
2025 Commitment: Florida Gators
AJ Brown took big strides forward in his redshirt sophomore campaign. The 6'4'' guard shot 47.1% from the field, producing 13.2 points per game for the Ohio Bobcats. Brown will be hoping to replicate that success on a larger scale, joining the Florida Gators for the upcoming season.
75. Jeremiah Wilkinson
Previous Team: California Golden Bears
2025 Commitment: Georgetown Hoyas
Jeremiah Wilkinson is making a cross-coutry trek, going from the California Golden Bears to the Georgetown Hoyas. The 6'1'' guard had a successful, if not inconsistent freshman season. Wilkinson averaged an impressive 15.1 points per game, albeit on just 39.9% shooting. He's making a step up in competition going from the ACC to the Big East.
76. Malique Ewin
Previous Team: Florida State Seminoles
2025 Commitment: Arkansas Razorbacks
Malique Ewin is making the jump back to the SEC. In 2022, the 6'11'' forward broke into the Div. I scene with the Ole Miss Rebels, transferring to the Florida State Seminoles last season. He's using that experience to earn another shot in the SEC, this time signing on with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
77. Jayden Epps
Previous Team: Georgetown Hoyas
2025 Commitment: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Jayden Epps will be playing the 2025-26 season with a new dog on his chest. After wrapping up his second season with the Georgetown Hoyas, the 6'2'' guard will be playing his senior campaign with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Epps broke onto the scene with the Illinois Fighting Illini back in 2022-23 and has averaged 13.5 points per game across those three seasons.
78. Christoph Tilly
Previous Team: Santa Clara Broncos
2025 Commitment: Ohio State Buckeyes
Christoph Tilly is another one of the more prominent mid-major transfers joining a Power Five school. Christoph Tilly broke into the NCAA ranks with the Santa Clara Broncos, spending his first three seasons of edibility out west. Now, he's making the trek east, joining the Ohio State Buckeyes for the 2025-26 campaign.
79. Quimari Peterson
Previous Team: East Tennessee State Buccaneers
2025 Commitment: Washington Huskies
Quimari Peterson didn't get the exposure or recognition he deserved with the East Tennessee State Buccaneers last season. The Indiana native put up 19.5 points on 46.8% shooting, including 42.2% from range. Peterson will have a bigger platform in 2025-26, when he joins the Washington Huskies.
80. Jaron Pierre Jr.
Previous Team: Jacksonville State Gamecocks
2025 Commitment: SMU Mustangs
Jaron Pierre Jr. was an absolute workhorse this past season, so it only makes sense that he will join the SMU Mustangs. Pierre averaged north of 37 minutes per game, translating that time on the court to 21.8 points per game.
81. Brendan Hausen
Previous Team: Kansas State Wildcats
2025 Commitment: Iowa Hawkeyes
Brendan Hausen is coming off his most productive campaign. The former Kansas State Wildcat averaged 10.6 points per game while averaging almost 28 minutes per night. Next up, Hausen will be suiting up for the Iowa Hawkeyes for his senior season.
82. Tayton Conerway
Previous Team: Troy Trojans
2025 Commitment: Indiana Hoosiers
Troy Trojans standout Tayton Conerway has earned his shot with a more prominent program. After averaging 14.2 points per game in 2024-25, Conerway has signed on with the Indiana Hoosiers for next season.
83. Tre Holloman
Previous Team: Michigan State Spartans
2025 Commitment: North Carolina State Wolfpack
While he has gradually increased his role over the past three seasons, Tre Holloman is looking for new challenges. The junior guard announced that he will be departing the Michigan State Spartans, joining the North Carolina State Wolfpack for his final season of eligibility. Holloman will be looking to build off his 9.1 points and 17 starts he had in 2024-25.
84. Elyjah Freeman
Previous Team: Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters
2025 Commitment: Auburn Tigers
From Div. II to the premier SEC, Elyjah Freeman has shown that he can hang with the top players in the country. A true wing, Freeman was a wrecking ball with the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters last season. He averaged 18.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, with an assinine 58.7% shooting percentage. The Auburn Tigers have to like what they see from Freeman.
85. Matas Vokietaitis
Previous Team: Florida Atlantic Owls
2025 Commitment: Texas Longhorns
Matas Vokietaitis had a successful foray into college basketball. The Lithuanian big man spent his first season with the Florida Atlantic Owls, and will be transferring to the Texas Longhorns for his sophomore season. Vokietaitis shot nearly 70.0% from the floor, starting 20 of 34 games for the Owls.
86. Ven-Allen Lubin
Previous Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
2025 Commitment: NC State Wolfpack
A week ago, Ven-Allen Lubin announced that he would be entering the transfer portal with the full intent of returning to the North Carolina Tar Heels. As he pointed out, this move relates to the pending approval of the NCAA settlement case. So to take advantage of any potential rule changes, Lubin entered the transfer portal. However, Lubin appeared to have an abrupt change of heart, committing to the rival NC State Wolfpack for next season.
87. Kanon Catchings
Previous Team: BYU Cougars
2025 Commitment: Georgia Bulldogs
Kanon Catchings is moving on to the SEC. The freshman forward had a decent start to his college career, averaging 7.2 with the BYU Cougars last season. The Georgia Bulldogs saw enough to land the young big man via the transfer portal.
88. Kyan Evans
Previous Team: Colorado State Rams
2025 Commitment: North Carolina Tar Heels
The North Carolina Tar Heels have a big hole to fill in their backcourt, but they found a suitable replacement in Kyan Evans. The Missouri native averaged 10.1 points per game throughout his sophomore season, but he was more than capable of putting the Colorado State Rams on his back when it mattered most. Big things are coming from Evans.
89. Blake Harper
Previous Team: Howard Bison
2025 Commitment: Creighton Bluejays
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year is out to making a bigger name for himself. Blake Harper was a menace for the Howard Bison last season, putting up 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while playing close to 35 minutes a night. Next, Harper is off to the Creighton Bluejays, where he is expected to take over the backcourt.
90. Dug McDaniel
Previous Team: Kansas State Wildcats
2025 Commitment: Memphis Tigers
Over the last couple of seasons, Dug McDaniel enhanced his profile. The former Kansas State Wildcats guard averaged 16.3 points per game as a sophomore, following that up with a slightly diminished 11.4 points per game in 2024-25. Next, McDaniel will spend his senior year with the Memphis Tigers, looking to recapture the magic of his sophomore campaign.
91. Jalen Jackson
Previous Team: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
2025 Commitment: Butler Bulldogs
Jalen Jackson ended the year as one of the top scorers in the country, albeit while shining with the Summit League also-rans, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. Jackson put up 19.2 points per game, the 36th-most in the NCAA ranks. He garnered attention from some of the more preeminent basketball programs in the country, ultimately deciding to try his hand with the Butler Bulldogs for his senior season.
92. Isaiah Coleman
Previous Team: Seton Hall Pirates
2025 Commitment: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Isaiah Coleman had a breakout sophomore season with the Seton Hall Pirates, but will be spending his upperclassman years with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Coleman nearly triple his point production, going from 5.4 as a freshman to 15.6 last year. Still, he needs to substantially improve his 38.9% shooting.
93. Oziyah Sellers
Previous Team: Stanford Cardinal
2025 Commitment: St. John's Red Storm
The St. John's Red Storm added to their scoring coffers, luring Oziyah Sellers across the country. The 6'5" guard will go from California to New York, bringing his career 45.0% shooting percentage with him.
94. Cooper Schwieger
Previous Team: Valparaiso Beacons
2025 Commitment: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Cooper Schwieger was a menace for the Valparaiso Beacons this past season. The 6'10" forward averaged 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds, recording a double-double in three of his last four games of the season. It's onto new challenges for Schwieger, who's joining the the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for his junior campaign.
95. Amani Hansberry
Previous Team: West Virginia Mountaineers
2025 Commitment: Virginia Tech Hokies
Amani Hansberry won't have to travel far, transferring from the West Virginia Mountaineers to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Geographically, it's not a big move, but going from the Big 12 to the watered-down ACC should allow the sophomore to take on a more prominent role with the floundering Hokies.
96. Sam Alexis
Previous Team: Florida Gators
2025 Commitment: Indiana Hoosiers
Sam Alexis's junior season didn't go as planned. The 6'8'' forward saw massive regression, going from 10.8 points per game with Chattanooga in 2023-24 to 4.7 points with Florida last season. Seeking a fresh start and a chance to re-establish himself, Alexis committed to the Indiana Hoosiers for next season.
97. Moe Odum
Previous Team: Pepperdine Waves
2025 Commitment: Arizona State Sun Devils
Moe Odum is the quintessential point guard. This past season, the Bronx native averaged 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists with the Pepperdine Waves. Odum put Pepperdine on his back, posting a double-double in four of his last five games. As it turns out, those will be his last five games out West, as the junior will be transferring to the Arizona State Sun Devils for the 2025-26 campaign.
98. Jalen Speer
Previous Team: Marshall Thundering Herd
2025 Commitment: Marshall Thundering Herd
The Marshall Thundering Herd will get one of their top scorers back for the 2025-26 season. After dipping his toes in the transfer portal waters, Jalen Speer has withdrawn and re-upped with Marshall. A career 40.2% shooter, Speer has never averaged fewer than 10.8 points per game in college.
99. Noah Shelby
Previous Team: Kansas Jayhawks
2025 Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies
Noah Shelby will make his triumphant return to the basketball court in a new jersey. After missing the 2024-25 campaign with the Kansas Jayhawks, the junior guard signed on with the Texas A&M Aggies for the upcoming campaign. Shelby last suited up for Rice and averaged 3.9 points per game.
100. Simeon Wilcher
Previous Team: St. John's Red Storm
2025 Commitment: Texas Longhorns
Simeon Wilcher was a regular for St. John's last season, but that wasn't enough to convince him to stay with the program. The 6'4" guard averaged 8.0 points per game in 2024-25 while starting 25 of 36 games. Still, he signed on with the Texas Longhorns for the upcoming campaign.
101. Nick Dorn
Previous Team: Elon Phoenix
2025 Commitment: Indiana Hoosiers
Nick Dorn had a coming-out party in 2024-25. As a sophomore, the 6'7" combo guard put up 15.2 points per game on 37.4% shooting. He was the triggerman for the Elon Phoenix, a role he'll hope to continue with Indiana.
102. James Scott
Previous Team: Louisville Cardinals
2025 Commitment: Ole Miss Rebels
The bright lights of the SEC were just too good to pass up for James Scott. The former Louisville forward earned a reputation for his playing mask this season, overshadowing his 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Scott will be flexing his muscles for the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2025-26 season.
103. Brenen Lorient
Previous Team: North Texas Mean Green
2025 Commitment: West Virginia Mountaineers
With one season of eligibility remaining, Brenen Lorient is hoping to make his presence felt. The imposing forward averaged 11.7 points and 4.9 rebounds for the North Texas Mean Green last season, benchmarks he'll be looking to improve on with West Virginia.
104. Jasai Miles
Previous Team: North Florida Ospreys
2025 Commitment: Indiana Hoosiers
The Indiana Hoosiers found another mid-major player capable of making the jump to the big time. Former North Florida shooting guard Jasai Miles landed in Bloomington this offseason, fresh off averaging 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds with the Ospreys. Expect Miles to be a regular in the rotation next season.
105. Daniel Rivera
Previous Team: UMass Minutemen
2025 Commitment: UAB Blazers
Daniel Rivera has found a new home with another mid-major program. The small forward spent last season with the UMass Minutemen, averaging 11.9 points per game on 44.3% shooting. Without an offer from a more prominent school, Rivera committed to the UAB Blazers.
106. Matthew Van Komen
Previous Team: Elon Phoenix
2025 Commitment: Marshall Thundering Herd
It's been a busy offseason for big man Matthew Van Komen. The senior entered the transfer portal back in March, committing to the Marshall Thundering Herd at the start of July. Subsequently, he re-entered the portal only to re-sign with the Thundering Herd.
107. Myles Rice
Previous Team: Indiana Hoosiers
2025 Commitment: Maryland Terrapins
The Maryland Terrapins had to replenish their backcourt, and they obviously found their guy in Myles Rice. The sophomore was a solid secondary contributor for the Indiana Hoosiers last season, and should see an increased workload in Maryland.
108. Jamichael Stillwell
Previous Team: Milwaukee Panthers
2025 Commitment: UCF Knights
While playing with Milwaukee Panthers, Jamichael Stillman quietly put together one of the most dominant rebounding performances in the country. The junior averaged 10.7 rebounds to go along with 13.0 points per game. That was enough to convince the UCF Knights to bring on Stillman for next season.
109. Ezra Ausar
Previous Team: Utah Utes
2025 Commitment: USC Trojans
Ezra Ausar's basketball journey brings him to the sunny skies of SoCal. The junior forward will transfer from the Utah Utes to the USC Trojans for the upcoming campaign.
110. Terrance Arceneaux
Previous Team: Houston Cougars
2025 Commitment: NC State Wolf Pack
Terrance Arceneaux's dream of taking over the Houston Cougars' backcourt never came to fruition. The Texas native spent the last three seasons with the Cougars, starting just seven games. A redshirt 2023-24 campaign was included, meaning Arceneaux has two more years of college eligibility remaining. He'll spend at least one of those seasons with the NC State Wolf Pack.
111. Alex Chaikin
Previous Team: Lafayette Leopards
2025 Commitment: UC San Diego Tritons
A 6'5" shooting guard with range, Alex Chaikin, is tailor-made for success with the UC San Diego Tritons. The Virginia native spent his freshman campaign with the Lafayette Leopards, averaging 13.6 points per game on 49.8% shooting. Included in that is his sterling 47.9% three-point percentage, which will be put to use on the West Coast next season.
112. Ernest Udeh Jr.
Previous Team: TCU Horned Frogs
2025 Commitment: Miami Hurricanes
A natural rebounder, Ernest Udeh Jr. could be looking for the opportunity to enhance his offensive contributions. He'll get exactly that chance, as the big man is transferring from the TCU Horned Frogs to the Miami Hurricanes for the 2025-26 campaign.
113. Elijah Price
Previous Team: Fresno State Bulldogs
2025 Commitment: Nevada Wolfpack
Freshman power forward Elijah Price is heading east for his sophomore campaign, but staying in the Mountain West Conference. Price is making the move from the Fresno State Bulldogs to the Nevada Wolfpack, looking to build on his 10.5 points and 8.3 rebounds.
114. Kennard Davis
Previous Team: Southern Illinois Salukis
2025 Commitment: BYU Cougars
Kennard Davis had one of the biggest glow-ups of the season. In his freshman campaign with the Southern Illinois Salukis, Davis mustered a paltry 4.2 points per game while playing north of 20 minutes a night. This past season, his scoring jumped to 16.3 points, with a corresponding four-point increase in his shooting percentage. That is exactly the type of production the BYU Cougars needed to replace.
115. Jacob Cofie
Previous Team: Virginia Cavaliers
2025 Commitment: USC Trojans
The mass exodus from the Virginia Cavaliers continued, with Jacob Cofie jumping ship via the transfer portal. The 6'10" forward had a moderately successful freshman campaign, averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Cofie started just 16 of 32 games, but will undoubtedly play a more prominent role with the USC Trojans.
116. Baba Miller
Previous Team: FAU Owls
2025 Commitment: Cincinnati Bearcats
Baba Miller was among the top big men out there as a high school prospect. However, his profile has taken a hit after three underwhelming seasons. Granted, the Spaniard bounced back with an improved junior campaign, averaging 11.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season. After spending his early years in Florida, Miller is making the trek to the Midwest, joining the Cincinnati Bearcats for next season.
117. Zaon Collins
Previous Team: Fresno State Bulldogs
2025 Commitment: Fresno State Bulldogs
A JUCO transfer, Zaon Collins, spent his first Division. I season with the Fresno State Bulldogs. He averaged a beefy 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists there. The sophomore is looking to continue his ascent, withdrawing from the transfer portal to re-up with the Bulldogs for 2025-26.
118. Curtis Givens III
Previous Team: LSU Tigers
2025 Commitment: Memphis Tigers
Curtis Givens III dipped his toes into the college basketball waters in 2024-25, but he will be looking to jump headfirst into his sophomore campaign. The point guard played a tertiary role on the LSU Tigers last season, averaging 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and just over 18 minutes per game. Surely, he will have an expanded role with the Memphis Tigers.
119. Rakease Passmore
Previous Team: Kansas Jayhawks
2025 Commitment: Maryland Terrapins
Rakease Passmore rarely saw the court in his freshman campaign. In 23 games with the Kansas Jayhawks, none of them starts, Passmore averaged just 5.0 minutes per game and took just 21 shots. Nevertheless, the 6'5" wing remains an intriguing prospect with promising potential. Expect him to play a bigger role with the Maryland Terrapins next season.
120. Jordan Marsh
Previous Team: UNC Asheville Bulldogs
2025 Commitment: USC Trojans
Over the past couple of seasons, Jordan Marsh has elevated his profile and earned a shot to rebuild the USC Trojans basketball program to their former glory. Marsh had a ho-hum freshman campaign with App State before exploding for 18.8 points per game with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs last season. Still, Marsh has yet to consistently test his abilities against the top teams in the country.
121. Zarique Nutter
Previous Team: Georgia State Panthers
2025 Commitment: Fordham Rams
The Fordham Rams have locked up a premier frontcourt player for the 2025-26 season. Zarique Nutter has gotten better in each successive season, going from a 42.6% shooting percentage as a freshman to a 49.5% mark last season. Along the way, his three-point shooting has gotten better, showing the ability to take over a game. This is a big get for the Rams.
122. Marquel Sutton
Previous Team: Omaha Mavericks
2025 Commitment: LSU Tigers
Marquel Sutton will be making a big jump in competition next year. After spending three seasons with the Omaha Mavericks, Sutton is heading to the unforgiving pastures of the SEC. The LSU Tigers landed the senior, who has one year of eligibility remaining and is looking to improve on the 18.9 points he put up last season.
123. Brandon Walker
Previous Team: Montana State Bobcats
2025 Commitment: Mississippi State Bulldogs
A triumphant junior campaign with the Montana State Bobcats earned Brandon Walker a chance in the SEC. The forward averaged 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game and will be putting in work for the Mississippi State Bulldogs next season.
124. George Kimble III
Previous Team: Eastern Kentucky Colonels
2025 Commitment: Vanderbilt Commodores
George Kimble III wrapped up his sophomore season with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, averaging 18.0 points per game across 25 outings. While his 38.0% shooting percentage leaves much to be desired, the shooting guard earned his shot with the Vanderbilt Commodores for next season.
125. Cade Tyson
Previous Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
2025 Commitment: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Cade Tyson was an unstoppable force for the Belmont Bruins for two years. But after trying his hand with the North Carolina Tar Heels and failing to replicate his success, the big man searched for new opportunities. Tyson found what he was looking for with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
126. Kezza Giffa
Previous Team: High Point Panthers
2025 Commitment: USC Trojans
Kezza Giffa is looking to end his college career on a high note. Entering his final season of eligibility, the shooting guard wants to demonstrate his scoring proficiency for another team. Giffa spent the last two seasons with the High Point Panthers, averaging north of 14.3 points per game in each season. He still needs to work on his shot from distance, but Giffa could be a solid secondary contributor to the USC Trojans next season.
127. Doctor Bradley
Previous Team: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
2025 Commitment: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
Last year, Doctor Bradley was a force for the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. As a junior, he scored 19.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 54.1% from the field. Bradley elected to stay the mid-major route, signing on with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.
129. Mister Dean
Previous Team: South Carolina Upstate Spartans
2025 Commitment: College of Charleston Cougars
Mister Dean wasn't a prospect on many team lists out of high school. The shooting guard had one offer from the Bryant Bulldogs, instead electing to spend his freshman campaign with the South Carolina Upstate Spartans. There, Dean averaged 15.7 points and 5.5 assists, earning a four-star ranking as a transfer. The next step in his college basketball journey takes him to the College of Charleston Cougars.
130. Duke Miles
Previous Team: Oklahoma Sooners
2025 Commitment: Vanderbilt Commodores
Many top programs have contacted Duke Miles to gauge his interest in joining their teams. Eventually, Miles landed on the Vanderbilt Commodores for 2025-26. The sharpshooting guard has one season of eligibility remaining and has shot north of 51.4% in each of the last two seasons. Most recently, Miles averaged 9.4 points per game, a steep decline from the 17.5 he put up in 2023-24.
131. Ryan Cornish
Previous Team: Dartmouth Big Green
2025 Commitment: USC Trojans
The USC Trojans lured All-Ivy League guard Ryan Cornish to SoCal for the upcoming campaign. Last season, Cornish averaged 17.1 points per game with Dartmouth while starting 23 of 27 games. He will be competing for playing time in a crowded backcourt, but is still expected to make an impact.
132. Isaiah Johnson-Arigu
Previous Team: Miami Hurricanes
2025 Commitment: St. Thomas Tommies
Isaiah Johnson-Arigu's unspectacular freshman season resulted in his transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes partway through the 2024-25 season. The small forward exercised his transfer right after Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranga retired after Christmas.
Johnson-Arigu appeared in eight games for the Hurricanes, attempting just ten shots this season. A former three-star recruit, the Minnesota native was used sparingly off the bench before his departure. Johnson-Arigu averaged just 5.4 minutes per game, totaling eight points across those outings.
Johnson-Arigu will be able to earn a more prominent role with the Hawkeyes. But with three years of eligibility left, his tenure in Iowa could get off to an equally tepid start.
133. Prince Aligbe
Previous Team: Seton Hall Pirates
2025 Commitment: Southern Illinois Salukis
Prince Aligbe saw the growth he was hoping for following his junior season. The forward spent the first two seasons of his college career with Boston College, transferring to the Seton Hall Pirates ahead of last year. Aligbe was a primary contributor down the stretch and wants to continue that trajectory with the Southern Illinois Salukis next season.
134. Ty-Laur Johnson
Previous Team: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
2025 Commitment: San Diego Toreros
Ty-Laur Johnson regressed as a sophomore. Still, he has a promising ceiling that several teams will covet. Johnson went from 8.7 points per game as a freshman to 6.1 as a sophomore. The transition from Louisville to Wake Forest didn’t precipitate the growth in his game he was hoping for, so Johnson re-entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. In doing so, he landed with the San Diego Toreros.
135. Macaleab Rich
Previous Team: Kansas State Wildcats
2025 Commitment: UTSA Roadrunners
Macaleab Rich has yet to reach his once-promising ceiling in two seasons with the Kansas State Wildcats. The Illinois native has appeared in just 29 games while averaging 4.8 points. A natural swingman, Rich fulfills a much-needed role that several teams need to replenish. Thankfully, the UTSA Roadrunners were able to nab Rich via the portal.
136. Jordan Ivy-Curry
Transferring From: UCF Knights
With one season of eligibility remaining, Jordan Ivy-Curry hopes to showcase his well-rounded point guard profile. Last season, the Texas native averaged 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game with the UCF Knights while starting 25 of 34 games.
Wherever he lands, Ivy-Curry hopes to match the 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists he put up in 2023-24 with UTSA.
137. Jamarii Thomas
Transferring From: South Carolina Gamecocks
Needing a waiver to extend his college basketball eligibility, Jamarii Thomas entered the spring transfer portal to keep his options open. Last season, the senior averaged 13.2 points per game on a subpar 37.2% shooting percentage, falling short of the heights he reached in his junior campaign.
Thomas would be a solid addition to most backcourts if the waiver is granted.
138. Keonte Jones
Transferring From: Cal State Northridge Matadors
It has been a whirlwind for Keonte Jones for the past few weeks. The power forward entered the spring transfer portal at the start of April. He initially signed on to join the USC Trojans, but re-entered the portal at the end of the month.
Falling just shy of a double-double average throughout the season, Jones is a force at both ends of the court.
139. Marvel Allen
Transferring From: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Two years into his college career, and Marvel Allen has yet to appear in a game. Granted, he hasn’t burned any eligibility, but Allen redshirted back in 2023-24 and then missed all last season with an injury.
Still a highly regarded prospect, Allen is looking for a change of scenery from the Dayton Flyers.
140. Jamir Simpson
Previous Team: Southern Utah Thunderbirds
2025 Commitment: UTSA Roadrunners
Jamir Simpson is another transfer prospect who came into his own in 2024-25. After going the JUCO route and burning a redshirt season in 2023-24, Simpson put up 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds last year with the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. With one year of eligibility remaining, Simpson will try to make a more significant impact with the UTSA Roadrunners.
141. Elijah Gray
Previous Team: Temple Owls
2025 Commitment: Wisconsin Badgers
Elijah Gray was an impact player for the Temple Owls last season. In 2024-25, the forward averaged 9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, steadily improving his benchmarks year over year. Next up, Gray will try his hand in the Big Ten, transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers.
142. EJ Neal
Previous Team: Sacramento State Hornets
2025 Commitment: USC Trojans
Senior guard EJ Neal will be staying in California for his final season of eligibility. After putting up 8.0 points per game on 38.3% shooting, the guard is off to the USC Trojans. Expect Neal to play a complementary role on the rebuilt Trojans.
143. Paul Djobet
Previous Team: Miami Hurricanes
2025 Commitment: UAB Blazers
After two less-than-stellar seasons with the Miami Hurricanes, Paul Djobet entered the transfer portal looking for a fresh start. In two seasons with the Hurricanes, the guard has started just four games while appearing in 44 and averaging 14 minutes per game. A shifty guard with range, Djobet found a new home with the UAB Blazers.
144. JJ Taylor
Previous Team: UCF Knights
2025 Commitment: NIU Huskies
Making stops in Memphis and Central Florida, JJ Taylor continues his basketball journey with the NIU Huskies. Taylor entered the transfer portal after putting up 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game with the Knights. The small forward will command a heftier workload in 2025-26.
145. Rashad King
Previous Team: Northeastern Huskies
2025 Commitment: LSU Tigers
The LSU Tigers continued their transformation, adding junior guard Rashad King via the transfer portal. King was a menace for the Northeastern Huskies last year, averaging 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. He will lead the Tigers' backcourt heading into next season.
146. Josh Pascarelli
Previous Team: Marist Red Foxes
2025 Commitment: Colorado State Rams
Josh Pascarelli will be taking over the Colorado State Rams' backcourt next season, transferring from the Marist Red Foxes. Pascarelli has a nice scoring touch, which the Rams desperately need after the loss of a couple key contributors.
147. Jacari White
Previous Team: North Dakota State Bison
2025 Commitment: Virginia Cavaliers
Jacari White's ascent through the college basketball ranks continues. The 6'3" shooting guard has improved his stats year-over-year with the North Dakota State Bison. With one year of eligibility remaining, White is taking his 17.1 points per game and 45.2% shooting percentage to the Virginia Cavaliers.
148. Corey Chest
Previous Team: LSU Tigers
2025 Commitment: Ole Miss Rebels
A change of scenery could help Corey Chest level up his play. The 6'8'' forward averaged a whopping 6.6 rebounds per game as a freshman, adding 6.1 points per game. But his time in Baton Rouge has come to an end, as Chest will be moving to the Ole Miss Rebels for his sophomore campaign.
149. Corey Washington
Previous Team: Wichita State Shockers
2025 Commitment: SMU Mustangs
After one season with the Wichita State Shockers, Corey Washington has re-entered the transfer portal. The small forward saw a slight decline in his production metrics, going from 15.9 points as a sophomore to 13.7 points as a junior. Nevertheless, he still can take over a game, going north of 20 points in three of the season's last seven games. Washington is looking to continue his upward trajectory with the SMU Mustangs.
150. AJ Smith
Previous Team: Charleston Cougars
2025 Commitment: Temple Owls
The Temple Owls have been busy in the transfer portal, and AJ Smith is one of their latest signings. Smith spent two seasons at Citadel before signing on with the Charleston Cougars ahead of last season. There, Smith put up 11.5 points per game while starting 22 of 30 games. A career 43.6% shooter, the guard will be called upon to make offensive contributions for Temple.
1. P.J. Haggerty
Previous Team: Memphis Tigers
2025 Commitment: Kansas State Wildcats
P.J. Haggerty knew he was one of the premier players available in the spring transfer portal and commanded maximum NIL value from whichever program he landed at. He found an offer to his liking with the NC State Wolf Pack. Haggerty averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season, benchmarks he hopes to raise as a senior.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAB · 4 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAB · 1 day ago
John Canady
NCAAB · 1 day ago
John Canady
NCAAB · 1 day ago
David Connelly
NCAAB · 2 days ago
Grant White
NCAAB · 2 days ago
David Connelly
NCAAB · 6 days ago
John Canady
NCAAB · 6 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAB · 6 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAB · 7 days ago
David Connelly