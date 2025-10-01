College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Committed for 2025 (#201-#215)

207. Cam Manyawu

Previous Team: Drake Bulldogs

2025 Commitment: Iowa Hawkeyes

Cam Manyawu did a little bit of everything right in his sophomore season, but he didn't stand out in any particular facet. The forward averaged 7.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, adding a handful of blocks, assists, and steals throughout the campaign. Iowa will be hoping to put it all together for a more dominant junior campaign.