Which 85 Teams Improved the Most in the College Basketball Transfer Portal?
John Canady
Host · Writer
85) VCU Rams
VCU turned heads last season, and the momentum the Rams established this past year should carry over into next season after snagging several high-upside players in the transfer portal.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Ahmad Nowell (1.5 PPG at UConn)
N/A Tyrell Ward (9.1 PPG at LSU)
N/A Jadrian Tracey (6.9 PPG at Oregon)
N/A Lazar Djokovic (7.9 PPG at CofC)
1) St. John's Red Storm
Rick Pitino stressed the need to bolster his roster this offseason after the Red Storm's upsetting loss in the Round of 32 during the NCAA Tournament. The Red Storm may be the biggest beneficiary from this portal class, landing two top 20 players in SportsGrid's portal rankings and four in the top 50. SJU comes in at No. 1.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 10 Bryce Hopkins (17.0 PPG at Providence)
No. 14 Ian Jackson (11.9 PPG at North Carolina)
No. 30 Joson Sanon (11.9 PPG at Arizona State)
No. 47 Dillon Mitchell (9.9 PPG at Cincinnati)
No. 103 Oziyah Sellers (13.7 PPG at Stanford)
No. 166 Dylan Darling (19.8 PPG at Idaho State)
N/A Handje Tamba (10.5 PPG at Milligan - NAIA)
2) Kentucky Wildcats
Mark Pope was forced to rebuild his roster last offseason with zero returning players left after John Calipari took the job at Arkansas. However, the players' coach managed to put together a roster adequate enough to make a run to the Sweet 16 before falling to Tennessee. Pope bounced back and used the momentum from year one to land one of the top portal classes, earning commitments from five of the top 70 players.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 15 Jayden Quaintance (9.4 PPG at Arizona State)
No. 51 Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG at Pitt)
No. 61 Kam Williams (9.3 PPG at Tulane)
No. 64 Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG at Alabama)
No. 66 Denzel Aberdeen (7.7 PPG at Florida)
N/A Reece Potter (6.5 PPG at Miami (OH)
3) Louisville Cardinals
Pat Kelsey and Louisville made it clear that they're willing to open up the checkbook if that's what it takes to contend for a National Championship. The Cardinals went out, landed three of the top available players, and head into 2025 with a stacked roster to compete in not only the ACC but against the top teams in the nation.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 8 Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG at Xavier)
No. 16 Adrian Wooley (18.8 PPG at Kennesaw State)
No. 19 Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG at Virginia)
4) Florida Gators
Fresh off a National Championship, Todd Golden remains focused on bringing multiple titles to Gainesville. The Gators arrived late in the portal process, but still managed to land multiple top players available. With a stacked portal class to combine with an already talented group of returning players, Florida will be among the best teams in the country in 2025.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 4 Boogie Fland (13.5 PPG at Arkansas)
No. 12 Xaivian Lee (16.9 PPG at Princeton)
No. 80 AJ Brown (13.2 PPG at Ohio)
5) Michigan Wolverines
Dusty May didn't emphasize bringing in an abundance of portal players to add to his roster heading into next season. Instead, the Wolverines opted to focus on quality over quantity, landing three top-50 players. Michigan has high expectations heading into 2025, and its talented portal class is a significant reason.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 6 Yaxel Lendeborg (17.7 PPG at UAB)
No. 24 Morez Johnson Jr. (7.0 PPG at Illinois)
No. 48 Aday Mara (6.4 PPG at UCLA)
No. 52 Elliot Cadeau (9.4 PPG at North Carolina)
6) Iowa Hawkeyes
Ben McCollum took the head coaching job at Iowa this offseason, vowing to rebuild the program into a contender sooner rather than later. The former Drake head coach took no time bringing multiple talented players with him from the Bulldogs and adding a couple of the top available players from opposing schools along the way. The Hawkeyes' new-look roster could be in the mix to make a run next season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 2 Bennett Stirtz (19.2 PPG at Drake)
No. 42 Alvaro Folgueiras (13.8 PPG at Robert Morris)
No. 83 Brendan Hausen (10.9 PPG at Kansas State)
N/A Tavion Banks (10.1 PPG at Drake)
N/A Ashton Williamson (7.3 PPG at FIU)
N/A Cam Manyawu (7.1 PPG at Drake)
N/A Isaia Howard (4.5 PPG at Drake)
N/A Kael Combs (3.8 PPG at Drake)
N/A Joey Matteoni (redshirt at Drake)
7) Auburn Tigers
Throughout the regular season, Auburn seemed poised to finally get over the hump and contend for a National Championship. After falling short of the ultimate goal once again, Bruce Pearl turned his attention to the transfer portal with the intent of adding talented players who could position the Tigers to make another run in 2025. Auburn did that, landing multiple top players to help them compete in a loaded SEC conference.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 39 Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG at UCF)
No. 45 KeShawn Murphy (11.7 PPG at Mississippi State)
No. 88 Elyjah Freeman (19.3 PPG at Lincoln Memorial - D-II)
No. 186 Kevin Overton (7.8 PPG at Texas Tech)
N/A Abdul Bashir (juco)
N/A Emeka Opurum (juco)
8) Washington Huskies
Washington is focused on getting back into the conversation of teams who could make a run when March comes around. The Huskies focused on building a contender with their aggressiveness in the transfer portal. From stealing a pair of talented running mates from USC to landing multiple underrated players from smaller programs, Washington could be one of the biggest winners from the offseason.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 29 Wesley Yates III (14.1 PPG at USC)
No. 34 Desmond Claude (15.8 PPG at USC)
No. 91 Quimari Peterson (19.5 PPG at East Tennessee State)
No. 142 Jacob Ognacevic (20.0 PPG at Lipscomb)
No. 181 Bryson Tucker (5.4 PPG at Indiana)
No. 185 Lathan Sommerville (8.2 PPG at Rutgers)
N/A Christian Nitu (1.9 PPG at Florida State)
N/A Mady Traore (juco)
9) USC Trojans
After falling short this past year, Eric Musselman entered the offseason looking to rebuild his roster. The Trojans lost multiple key players to the portal, but it took no time for USC to revamp its roster. After landing two top-25 players and multiple top-150 prospects, the Trojans landed at No. 9.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 22 Chad Baker-Mazara (12.3 PPG at Auburn)
No. 23 Rodney Rice (13.8 PPG at Maryland)
No. 112 Ezra Ausar (12.5 PPG at Utah)
No. 121 Jacob Cofie (7.2 PPG at Virginia)
No. 146 Jordan Marsh (18.8 PPG at UNC Asheville)
No. 167 Gabe Dynes (6.8 PPG at Youngstown State)
No. 188 Jaden Brownell (14.0 PPG at Samford)
N/A Amarion Dickerson (13.2 PPG at Robert Morris)
N/A Ryan Cornish (17.1 PPG at Dartmouth)
10) Indiana Hoosiers
Another program that was tasked with a complete rebuild this offseason was the Indiana Hoosiers. Fortunately for IU, the man they hired for the job, Darian DeVries, quickly proved he was ready for the challenge. DeVries landed multiple top-50 recruits and now puts Indiana in a position to get back in the conversation of top basketball programs nationwide every year.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 9 Tucker DeVries (14.9 PPG at West Virginia)
No. 37 Lamar Wilkerson (20.5 PPG at Sam Houston)
No. 49 Reed Bailey (18.8 PPG at Davidson)
No. 86 Tayton Conerway (14.2 PPG at Troy)
No. 107 Sam Alexis (4.7 PPG at Florida)
No. 149 Josh Harris (13.4 PPG at North Florida)
No. 161 Nick Dorn (15.2 PPG at Elon)
N/A Jasai Miles (15.4 PPG at North Florida)
N/A Jason Drake (11.1 PPG at Drexel)
N/A Conor Enright (7.5 PPG at DePaul)
11) NC State Wolfpack
NC State made a change at head coach this offseason with the hire of Will Wade to lead the Wolfpack moving forward. The high-IQ coach joins NC State after leading McNeese on a fun NCAA Tournament run that got many basketball fans in the country behind them after knocking off Clemson in round one. Wade carried that momentum into his new job in the ACC, landing multiple top recruits to revamp the roster heading into 2025.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 7 Darrion Williams (15.1 PPG at Texas Tech)
No. 87 Tre Holloman (9.1 PPG at Michigan State)
No. 92 Ven-Allen Lubin (8.7 PPG at North Carolina)
No. 113 Terrance Arceneaux (6.5 PPG at Houston)
N/A Alyn Breed (17.5 PPG in two games at McNeese)
N/A Jerry Deng (7.0 PPG at Florida State)
N/A Quadir Copeland (9.2 PPG at McNeese)
N/A Colt Langdon (redshirt at Butler)
12) Creighton Bluejays
Greg McDermott has done an outstanding job acquiring talent over the years to keep Creighton in the mix. The Bluejays are constantly a team to watch and are considered a sleeper every year to make a run when March comes around. After putting together a top portal class, Creighton will be a team to watch heading into next season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 20 Josh Dix (14.4 PPG at Iowa)
No. 28 Owen Freeman (16.7 PPG at Iowa)
No. 96 Blake Harper (19.5 PPG at Howard)
No. 137 Austin Swartz (5.9 PPG at Miami)
N/A Nik Graves (17.5 PPG at Charlotte)
N/A Liam McChesney (6.5 PPG at Illinois State in 2022-23)
13) Oklahoma Sooners
The Oklahoma Sooners were selective with the names they targeted this offseason in the transfer portal. Porter Moser has a vision for how he wants his team to play and emphasized going after players he felt could help the Sooners compete in the SEC. Landing multiple underrated names via the portal, the Sooners' class may be the most overlooked of the offseason, but I won't overlook them.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 41 Nijel Pack (13.9 PPG at Miami)
No. 44 Derrion Reid (6.0 PPG at Alabama)
No. 55 Tae Davis (15.1 PPG at Notre Dame)
N/A Xzayvier Brown (17.6 PPG at Saint Joseph's)
14) Kansas State Wildcats
It's hard to ignore what Kansas State did this offseason in the transfer portal. Not only did they go out and land the top player available in PJ Haggerty, but the Wildcats made it clear that targeting offensive players was at the top of their to-do list. With many versatile scorers on the roster heading into 2025, KSU could have one of the most dangerous offenses in the nation next season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 1 PJ Haggerty (21.7 PPG at Memphis)
No. 62 Nate Johnson (14.0 PPG at Akron)
No. 73 Abdi Bashir Jr. (20.1 PPG at Monmouth)
N/A Tyreek Smith (8.2 PPG at Memphis)
N/A Khamari McGriff (11.5 PPG at UNCW)
15) BYU Cougars
BYU is a program on the rise, and they proved that in the way they attacked the transfer portal this offseason. The Cougars aren't exactly at the top of the list when people think about college basketball, but their ability to lure top portal players to join them in the Big 12 proves that the culture is on the upward swing. Not to mention, they're clearly in a position to compete NIL-wise now.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 13 Rob Wright III (11.5 PPG at Baylor)
No. 119 Kennard Davis (16.3 PPG at Southern Illinois)
N/A Dominique Diomande (Washington)
N/A Nate Pickens (9.8 PPG at UC Riverside)
N/A Tyler Mrus (9.7 PPG at Idaho)
16) Texas Longhorns
Sean Miller starts his tenure at Texas with a strong transfer portal class including multiple standouts to follow him from Xavier.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 33 Dailyn Swain (11.0 PPG at Xavier)
No. 89 Matas Vokietaitis (10.2 PPG at FAU)
No. 111 Simeon Wilcher, (8.0 PPG at St. John's)
No. 170 Lassina Traore (11.9 PPG at Xavier)
N/A Camden Heide (4.7 PPG at Purdue)
17) Tennessee Volunteers
Rick Barnes looks to finally get over the hump after another impressive regular season for Tennessee resulted in them flaming out in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols hope to get over that hurdle after landing a top-five portal talent.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 5 Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14.7 PPG at Maryland)
No. 130 Jaylen Carey (8.0 PPG at Vanderbilt)
N/A Amaree Abram (12.3 PPG at LA Tech)
18) UCLA Bruins
UCLA opened its checkbook to start the offseason, landing a top player in the transfer portal. Although Mick Cronin's incoming portal class consists of only three players, those players bring significant value and are expected to have an immediate impact.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 3 Donovan Dent (20.4 PPG at New Mexico State)
No. 190 Xavier Booker (4.7 PPG at Michigan State)
N/A Jamar Brown (17.0 PPG at Missouri-Kansas City)
19) Wisconsin Badgers
The Wisconsin Badgers are looking to compete for a National Championship heading into 2025, and after assembling a talented incoming transfer portal class, they're in position to do precisely that.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 50 Nick Boyd (13.4 PPG at San Diego State)
N/A Andrew Rohde (9.3 PPG at Virginia)
N/A Austin Rapp (13.8 PPG at Portland)
N/A Braeden Carrington (7.4 PPG at Tulsa)
20) Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt proved to be aggressive this offseason, aiming to compete in a highly competitive SEC conference. They did a great job assembling talent that could help them do precisely that.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 133 Tyler Harris (11.8 PPG at Washington)
No. 176 Frankie Collins (11.2 PPG at TCU)
N/A Duke Miles (9.4 PPG at Oklahoma)
N/A AK Okereke (13.9 PPG at Cornell)
N/A George Kimble III (18.0 PPG at ETSU)
N/A Mike James (12.6 PPG at NC State)
N/A Jalen Washington (5.7 PPG at North Carolina)
N/A Mason Nicholson (7.5 PPG at Jacksonville State)
21) Baylor Bears
Scott Drew once again found himself in the position of having to rebuild his roster from scratch. The longtime head coach made the best of what he could and put together one of the best transfer portal classes of the offseason, hoping to give the Bears a chance to contend heading into 2025.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 46 Michael Rataj (16.9 PPG at Oregon State)
No. 57 Obi Agbim (17.6 PPG at Wyoming)
N/A Dan Skillings Jr. (9.2 PPG at Cincinnati)
N/A JJ White (13.7 PPG at Omaha)
N/A Juslin Bodo Bodo (5.3 PPG at High Point)
N/A Isaac Williams (10.8 PPG at Texas A&M-Corpus)
N/A Caden Powell (10.4 PPG at Rice)
22) Ole Miss Rebels
The Ole Miss Rebels made a believer out of many basketball fans with their deep run in the NCAA Tournament. In fact, they may have even turned their boosters into believers, considering that they were able to open up the checkbook and secure a top-class recruit.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 54 AJ Storr (6.1 PPG at Kansas)
No. 84 James Scott (7.1 PPG at Louisville)
No. 135 Corey Chest (6.1 PPG at LSU)
N/A Koren Johnson (3.0 PPG at Louisville)
N/A Kezza Giffa (14.6 PPG at High Point)
N/A Travis Perry (2.7 PPG at Kentucky)
N/A Augusto Cassia (5.1 PPG at Butler)
23) Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are serious about being contenders next season, and they proved it with their aggressive approach in the transfer portal. Landing multiple top 150 prospects and other solid additions very well could help them do exactly that.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 102 Isaiah Coleman (15.6 PPG at Seton Hall)
No. 141 Vyctorius Miller (8.9 PPG at LSU)
No. 197 Anthony Roy (25.7 PPG at Wisconsin-Green Bay)
N/A Parsa Fallah (12.8 PPG at Oregon State)
N/A Kanye Clary (6.3 PPG at Mississippi State)
N/A Christian Coleman (11.6 PPG at UAB)
24) South Carolina Gamecocks
Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks entered the 2025 season with high expectations after a strong showing the season prior. However, those expectations turned into a nightmare after a terrible season for South Carolina resulted in multiple players hitting the transfer portal. Looking to rebuild his team, Paris hit the portal hard and landed multiple intriguing prospects.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Meechie Johnson (9.1 PPG at Ohio State)
N/A Kobe Knox (10.8 PPG at South Florida)
N/A Elijah Strong (9.6 PPG at Boston College)
N/A Mike Sharavjamts (7.2 PPG at Utah)
N/A Nordin Kapic (1o.7 PPG at UC San Diego)
N/A Christ Essandoko (4.3 PPG at Providence)
25) Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks weren't as aggressive as others in the transfer portal, landing only three players in total; however, the quality of those players was enough to land Dana Altman's team on the list. With the addition of TK Simpkins and two other former top recruits, the Ducks could have gotten two of the biggest steals in the portal class.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 129 TK Simpkins (16.4 PPG at Elon)
N/A Sean Stewart (5.7 PPG at Ohio State)
N/A Devon Pryor (3.2 PPG at Texas)
26) Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois didn't go out and snag a lot of players in the transfer portal. Instead, Brad Underwood chose to focus on quality over quantity, snagging two of the top prospects available.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 25 Andrej Stojakovic (17.9 PPG at Illinois)
No. 40 Zvonimir Ivisic (8.5 PPG at Arkansas)
27) Maryland Terrapins
When Buzz Williams took the job at Maryland, many Texas A&M prospects followed the head coach to the Big Ten. In addition to the players he brought with him, the Terrapins new head coach managed to grab a few other top recruits.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 43 Pharrel Payne (10.4 PPG at Texas A&M)
No. 107 Myles Rice (10.1 PPG at Indiana)
No. 140 Isaiah Watts (11.0 PPG at Washington State)
No. 155 Elijah Saunders (10.4 PPG at Virginia)
No. 159 Rakease Passmore (0.7 PPG at Kansas)
No. 173 Solomon Washington (4.7 PPG at Texas A&M)
N/A Andre Mills (N/A at Texas A&M)
28) Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State turned heads last season putting together a solid year against stiff SEC competition. The Bulldogs carried that momentum in the portal landing multiple underrated players to add to their roster.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 84 Jayden Epps (12.8 PPG at Georgetown)
No. 194 Achor Achor (7.3 PPG at Kansas State)
N/A Amier Ali (5.5 PPG at Arizona State)
N/A Quincy Ballard (10.0 PPG at Wichita State)
N/A Brandon Walker (14.7 PPG at Montana)
N/A Ja'Borri McGhee (11.1 PPG at UAB)
29) Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State is another team that focused on underrated prospects in the transfer portal. The Cyclones may not always land big name players, but their coaching staff has the ability to put together winning rosters with their eye for talent in players blue chip programs may not be monitoring.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 157 Blake Buchanan (5.4 PPG at Virginia)
N/A Eric Mulder (8.4 PPG at Purdue-Fort Wayne)
N/A Dominick Nelson (14.4 PPG at Utah Valley)
N/A Mason Williams (13.9 PPG at Eastern Washington)
30) Florida State Seminoles
The Florida State Seminoles are the example of quantity over quality. Landing only one top-150 recruit, the Seminoles brought in seven new players adding to their roster in hopes they can emerge in the ACC next season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 143 Kobe Magee (14.0 PPG at Drexel)
N/A Lajae Jones (10.8 PPG at St. Bonaventure)
N/A Martin Somerville (13.6 PPG at UMass Lowell)
N/A Chauncey Wiggins (8.3 PPG at Clemson)
N/A Robert McCray V (16.2 PPG at Jacksonville)
N/A Alex Steen (N/A)
N/A Shahid Muhammad (3.5 PPG at UMass)
31) Miami Hurricanes
Under the leadership of new head coach Jai Lucas, the Hurricanes became heavy bidders in the transfer portal landing multiple top players available to retool the roster. With multiple top-150 transfers heading to South Beach, Miami lands at No. 31.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 18 Malik Reneau (13.3 PPG at Indiana)
No. 72 Tre Donaldson (11.3 PPG at Michigan)
No. 117 Ernest Udeh Jr. (6.6 PPG at TCU)
No. 151 Tru Washington (11.1 PPG at New Mexico)
Marcus Allen (2.6 PPG at Missouri)
Jordyn Kee (N/A)
32) UConn Huskies
Dan Hurley is selective with the talent he targets and he proved that in the transfer portal this offseason. Still, the UConn Huskies managed to land two of the top portal players and one of the premiere defensive-minded guards available.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 21 Silas Demary Jr. (13.5 PPG at Georgia)
No. 127 Malachi Smith (10.4 PPG at Dayton)
33) Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Red Raiders are determined to get over the hump, and after seeing a top player for the program depart in the portal in Darrion Williams, Texas Tech was forced to become aggressive themselves. Landing a top player in LeJuan Watts, the Red Raiders' portal class is one of the most underrated this offseason.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 38 LeJuan Watts (13.7 PPG at Washington State)
No. 165 Donovan Atwell (13.3 PPG at UNC Greensboro)
N/A Josiah Moseley (1.9 PPG at Villanova)
N/A Luke Bamgboye (3.8 PPG at VCU)
N/A Tyeree Bryan (10.4 PPG at Santa Clara)
34) Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue heads into 2025 as one of the betting favorites to win the National Championship at +900. With multiple top returning players, the Boilermakers had no serious needs to address in the portal. However, that didn't stop Matt Painter from landing one of the top big men available.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 17 Oscar Cluff (17.6 PPG at South Dakota State)
35) Minnesota Golden Gophers
Minnesota took a similar quantity over quality approach to the offseason, but that's not to say the talent they did land isn't good, but more so just overlooked. The Golden Gophers have multiple incoming transfers that could help them be in the mix in a tough Big Ten conference next season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 136 Bobby Durkin (13.5 PPG at Davison)
N/A BJ Omot (10.8 PPG at Cal)
N/A Langston Reynolds (16.0 PPG at Northern Colorado)
N/A Robert Vaihola (7.5 PPG at San Jose State)
N/A Chansey Willis Jr. (16.8 PPG at Western Michigan)
N/A Cade Tyson (2.6 PPG at North Carolina)
N/A Chance Stephens (1.3 PPG at Maryland)
N/A Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (9.0 PPG at Colorado State)
36) Syracuse Orange
The Syracuse Orange put together an underrated offseason snagging multiple top 150 players and solid depth for their 2025 roster. In a loaded ACC conference, the Orange will need all the help they can get and they went out and did exactly that.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 60 Nait George (12.3 PPG at Georgia Tech)
No. 139 Nate Kings (11.8 PPG at Oregon State)
N/A Tyler Betsey (3.3 PPG at Cincinnati)
N/A Ibrahim Souare (2.8 PPG at Georgia Tech)
N/A Bryce Zephir (5.3 PPG at Montana)
N/A William Kyle (2.9 PPG at UCLA)
37) SMU Mustangs
The Mustangs managed to land one of the best available scorers in the portal headlining the list of incoming transfers. SMU will be plagued with stiff competition next season, but they have the talent on the roster to stay competitive.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 87 Jaron Pierre (21.6 PPG at Jacksonville State)
N/A Sam Walters (5.0 PPG at Michigan)
N/A Corey Washington (13.7 PPG at Wichita State)
38) Wake Forest Demon Deacons
The Demon Deacons put together a very solid class through the transfer portal that very well could help them compete with some of the best teams within their conference in 2025. Wake Forest has plenty of talent on the roster and with these additions, they could be a sleeper heading into next season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 103 Cooper Schwieger (15.8 PPG at Valparaiso)
No. 178 Mekhi Mason (9.9PPG at Washington)
N/A Sebastian Akins (12.7 PPG at Denver)
N/A Nate Calmese (15.2 PPG at Washington State)
N/A Myles Colvin (5.4 PPG at Purdue)
39) Ohio State Buckeyes
The Buckeyes are determined to become competitive in the Big Ten next season and they proved that landing two top players in the transfer portal, as well as snagging two other high-upside additions.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 85 Christoph Tilly (12.5 PPG at Santa Clara)
No. 171 Brandon Noel (19.0 PPG at Wright State)
Joshua Ojianwuna (7.4 PPG at Baylor)
Gabe Cupps (0.0 PPG at Indiana)
40) California Golden Bears
The Golden Bears may not have landed any ranked talent, but they brought in several players with the potential to prove they should have been. California's portal class absolutely could be looked back on as a steal at this point next year.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Justin Pippen (1.6 PPG at Michigan)
N/A Milos Ilic (14.4 PPG at Loyola Maryland)
N/A John Camden (16.8 PPG at Deleware)
N/A Chris Bell (9.3 PPG at Syracuse)
N/A Dai Dai Ames (8.7 PPG at Virginia)
N/A Nolan Dorsey (9.1 PPG at Campbell)
N/A Sammie Yeanay (2.6 PPG at Grand Canyon)
41) Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska's portal class may not standout to many, but the players they targeted more than fit the criteria to be a Cornhusker. Between fit and talent, each portal acquisition will help the team compete in the Big Ten in 2025.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 164 Pryce Sandfort (8.8 PPG at Iowa)
N/A Ugnius Jaruševičius (16.2 PPG at Central Michigan)
N/A Kendall Blue (12.3 PPG at St. Thomas-Minnesota)
N/A Will Cooper (5.3 PPG at Air Force)
N/A Jared Garcia (9.6 PPG at Tulsa)
N/A Jamarques Lawrence (9.9 PPG at Rhode Island)
42) Virgina Tech Hokies
The Virginia Tech Hokies landed two top 200 players from the transfer portal adding to their already talented roster ahead of next season. In a competitive ACC conference, the Hokies look to get in the conversation.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 105 Amani Hansberry (9.8 PPG at West Virginia)
No. 169 Izaiah Pasha (11.9 PPG at Deleware)
N/A Jailen Bedford (10.2 PPG at UNLV)
43) Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati lost its fair share of talent to the transfer portal this offseason, but it made a point to bolster the roster, potentially making it even better heading into next season. The Bearcats landed a top 30 portal player and multiple other high upside prospects.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 27 Moustapha Thiam (10.4 PPG at UCF)
No. 123 Baba Miller (11.3 PPG at FAU)
N/A Jalen Celestine (7.1 PPG at Baylor)
N/A Jalen Haynes (14.1 PPG at George Mason)
N/A Sencire Harris (5.9 PPG at West Virginia)
N/A Kerr Kriisa (4.4 PPG at Kentucky)
44) Georgetown Hoyas
Georgetown's program is slowly on the rise, and they proved that this offseason by assembling one of the most underrated transfer portal classes of any team in the nation. Keep an eye on the Hoyas in 2025.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 57 KJ Lewis (10.8 PPG at Arizona)
No. 180 Langston Love (8.9 PPG at Baylor)
N/A Vincent Iwuchukwu (2.7 PPG at St. John's)
N/A Jeremiah Williams (7.0 PPG at Rutgers)
N/A DeShawn Harris-Smith (2.5 PPG at Maryland)
N/A Isaiah Abraham (1.6 PPG at UConn)
45) Clemson Tigers
The Clemson Tigers seem poised for a March Madness run after a strong 2024 season. After falling short, Brad Brownell recruited some reinforcements to look to ensure they do everything they can to get over the hump next season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 35 Nick Davidson (15.8 PPG at Nevada)
N/A Carter Welling (13.1 PPG at Utah Valley)
N/A RJ Godfrey (6.4 PPG at Georgia)
N/A Efrem Johnson (8.8 PPG at UAB)
N/A Jake Wahlin (6.3 PPG at Utah)
N/A Jestin Porter (15.0 PPG at Middle Tennessee)
46) Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama is determined to remain atop a loaded SEC conference in 2025 and head coach Nate Oats made that very clear with his additions in the transfer portal. While the Crimson Tide may not have land an abundance of players, they managed to earn commitments from three top 100 players.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 59 Jalil Bethea (7.1 PPG at Miami)
No. 68 Taylor Bol Bowen (8.0 PPG at Florida State)
No. 78 Noah Williamson (17.6 PPG at Bucknell)
N/A Keitenn Bristow (11.3 PPG at Tarleton State)
47) Butler Bulldogs
Butler quietly put together an underrated group of incoming transfers to add to their roster ahead of next season. Not only does talent matter, but so does fit and the Bulldogs targeted players they felt could help them reach the next level.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 100 Jalen Jackson (19.2 PPG at Purdue Fort Wayne)
No. 189 Drayton Jones (13.0 PPG at SC State)
N/A Michael Ajayi (6.5 PPG at Gonzaga)
N/A Yame Butler (13.6 PPG at Drexel)
48) Utah Utes
Utah made it a point of emphasis to land several players in the transfer portal and not only did they do exactly that, but they also managed to land high-upside players who could breakout for them in 2025. The Utes are on the rise.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Jahki Howard (4.2 PPG at Auburn)
N/A Terrence Brown (20.6 PPG at Fairleigh Dickinson)
N/A Don McHenry (17.0 PPG at Western Kentucky)
N/A Babacar Faye (15.2 PPG at Western Kentucky)
N/A Seydou Traore (5.9 PPG at Iowa)
N/A Elijah Moore (5.2 PPG at Syracuse)
N/A James Okonkwo (6.9 PPG at Akron)
49) Seton Hall Pirates
Seton Hall may not be viewed as a blue chip program but it seems like each year the Pirates put together a roster that is a forced to be reckoned with. Following an impressive transfer portal class, it won't be a shock to see the trend continue next season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 183 Trey Parker (4.6 PPG at NC State)
N/A TJ Simpkins (14.6 PPG at Elon)
N/A Adam Clark (19.8 PPG at Merrimack)
N/A Elijah Fisher (15.7 PPG at Pacific)
N/A Jacob Dar (7.5 PPG at Rice)
N/A AJ Staton-McCray (7.3 PPG at Miami)
50) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech may not have managed any big name prospects, but they did bring in players with the potential to make an immediate impact with an increased role. Considering Damon Stoudamire's ability to find hidden gems, it's safe to say the Yellow Jackets brought in players with plenty of upside.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Peyton Marshall (1.0 PPG at Missouri)
N/A Kam Craft (13.6 PPG at Miami-OH)
N/A Chas Kelley III (4.4 PPG at Boston College)
N/A Lamar Washington (13.5 PPG at Pacific)
51) Arkansas Razorbacks
John Calipari wasn't as aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason as he was in recent years, but he still managed to snag two talented players that will help the Razorbacks compete in a loaded SEC conference next season. With two top 200 players joining the roster, Arkansas lands at No. 51.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 82 Malique Ewin (14.2 PPG at Florida State)
No. 153 Nick Pringle (9.5 PPG at South Carolina)
52) Villanova Wildcats
Villanova landed one of the most underrated portal classes of the offseason. Despite only landing a commitment from one top 200 player, the Wildcats landed multiple talented prospects that can immediately impact winning next year.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 182 Duke Brennan (10.4 PPG at Grand Canyon)
N/A Zion Stanford (13.1 PPG at Temple)
N/A Bryce Lindsay (13.4 PPG at James Madison)
N/A Devin Askew (18.9 PPG at Long Beach)
N/A Malachi Palmer (1.6 PPG at Maryland)
N/A Tafara Gapare (3.4 PPG at Maryland)
N/A Braden Pierce (2.4 PPG at Maryland)
53) DePaul Blue Demons
DePaul landed several prospects that could force people to look back on the transfer portal rankings following next season and wonder why these players weren't ranked. The Blue Demons come in at No. 53.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Kaleb Banks (14.7 PPG at Tulane)
N/A Khaman Maker (0.0 PPG at St. John's)
N/A RJ Smith (6.2 PPG at Colorado)
N/A Brandon Maclin (10.0 PPG at Radford)
54) Northwestern Wildcats
Northwestern may not be looked at as a blue-chip program, but the culture reset has done enough to allow for the Wildcats to persuade talented players to join them in the transfer portal. Keep an eye on Northwestern to surprise people in 2025.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Jayden Reid (12.6 PPG at USF)
N/A Arrinten Page (3.5 PPG at Cincinnati)
N/A Max Green (14.9 PPG at Holy Cross)
55) Boston College Eagles
Boston College landed arguably one of the best scoring threats in the transfer portal this offseason, headlining a portal class of multiple talented prospects. The Eagles hope to compete in the ACC next season, and this portal class gets them one step closer.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Chase Forte (17.9 PPG at South Dakota)
N/A Aidan Shaw (2.6 PPG at Missouri)
N/A Jason Asemota (1.6 PPG at Baylor)
N/A Boden Kapke (4.1 PPG Butler)
56) Kansas Jayhawks
The Kansas Jayhawks are determined to get back in the mix, and with a strong transfer portal class, they'll have a good chance to do precisely that. Landing multiple top 200 players and two top 150 prospects in the portal, the Jayhawks land at No. 56.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 65 Tre White (10.5 PPG at Illinois)
No. 125 Melvin Council (14.6 PPG at St. Bonaventure)
No. 147 Jayden Dawson (13.9 PPG at Loyola Chicago)
57) Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh saw multiple talented prospects leave the program for the transfer portal, but the Panthers did a great job revamping the roster with their own portal additions. Pitt lands at No. 57 with multiple intriguing prospects joining the program.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 152 Dishon Jackson (8.5 PPG at Iowa State)
N/A Barry Dunning (15.1 PPG at South Alabama)
N/A Damarco Minor (9.8 PPG at Oregon State)
N/A Nojus Indrusaitis (2.1 PPG at Iowa State)
58) Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State has one of the best-selling pitches in the nation when it comes to playing for legendary head coach Tom Izzo. The Spartans proved that by landing several high-upside prospects in the transfer portal this offseason.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 144 Kaleb Glenn (12.6 PPG at FAU)
N/A Divine Ugochukwu (5.3 PPG at Miami)
N/A Trey Fort III (14.6 PPG at Samford)
59) UCF Knights
UCF's offseason shouldn't be swept under the rug. The Knights went out and landed multiple top-200 prospects, in addition to several other players who could help the program get back in the mix.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 109 Jamichael Stillwell (13.0 PPG at Wisconsin-Milwaukee)
No. 175 Riley Kugel (9.3 PPG at Mississippi State)
No. 196 BJ Freeman (13.7 PPG at Arizona State)
N/A John Bol (1.1 PPG at Ole Miss)
N/A Themus Fulks (14.6 PPG at Wisconsin-Milwaukee)
N/A Jordan Burks (5.7 PPG at Georgetown)
N/A Jeremy Foumena (1.1 PPG at Mississippi State)
N/A Devan Cambridge (5.5 PPG at Texas Tech)
N/A Kris Parker (2.6 PPG at Villanova)
60) Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers lost two premier talents to the NBA Draft, but it managed to add several prospects who can contribute immediately through the transfer portal. The Scarlet Knights come in at No. 60.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Darren Buchanan Jr. (10.6 PPG at George Washington)
N/A Baye Fall (2.5 PPG at Kansas State)
N/A Tariq Francis (19.2 PPG at NJIT)
61) Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga is determined to get back in the mix after years of seeming poised to get over the hump. The talent on the roster is there, but the reinforcements from the transfer portal will only increase the Bulldogs chances of contending next season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 11 Tyon Grant-Forster (14.8 PPG at Grand Canyon)
No. 168 Adam Miller (9.8 PPG at Arizona State)
N/A Jalen Warley (6.0 PPG at Virginia)
62) Missouri Tigers
Missouri quietly put together a strong transfer portal class, landing several high-upside additions. The Tigers have their hands full in a loaded SEC conference, and to contend, they'll need their portal additions to step up.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 174 Sebastian Mack (9.6 PPG at UCLA)
N/A Shawn Phillips (5.4 PPG at Arizona State)
N/A Jevon Porter (12.5 PPG at Loyola-Marymount)
N/A Jayden Stone (20.8 PPG at West Virginia)
N/A Luke Northweather (2.7 PPG at Oklahoma)
63) TCU Horned Frogs
TCU landed several underrated additions in the transfer portal as they look to take a step closer to contending next season. The Horned Frogs will be a team to monitor during the 2025-26 season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 160 Jayden Pierre (12.3 PPG at Providence)
N/A Tanner Toolson (13.3 PPG at Utah Valley)
N/A Liutauras Lelevicius (8.7 PPG at Oregon State)
N/A Brock Harding (8.8 PPG at Iowa)
64) Colorado State Rams
Colorado State is another squad that has quietly assembled an impressive list of portal players to join its roster ahead of next season. The Rams could be a program on the rise following their appearance in March Madness this past season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 148 Josh Pascarelli (15.9 PPG at Marist)
N/A Brandon Rechsteiner (7.0 PPG at Virginia Tech)
N/A Jase Butler (1.9 PPG at Washington)
N/A Carey Booth (1.2 PPG at Illinois)
65) UNLV Rebels
UNLV lost several key players to the transfer portal, but managed to fill the holes with several high-upside players quickly. Heading into next season, the Rebels will be a fun team to watch.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Naas Cuningham (DNP at Alabama)
N/A Emmanuel Stephen (1.3 PPG at Arizona)
N/A Kimani Hamilton (13.1 PPG at High Point)
N/A Ladji Dembele (4.5 PPG at Iowa)
N/A Myles Che (12.1 PPG at UC Irvine)
66) Georgia Bulldogs
The Bulldogs made their intentions clear this offseason, landing multiple top-100 talents and a pair of underrated additions alongside them. Georgia hopes to contend in the SEC next season, and these additions give them the chance to do precisely that.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 81 Jeremiah Wilkinson (15.1 PPG at Cal)
No. 99 Kanon Catchings (7.2 PPG at BYU)
N/A Jordan Ross (8.3 PPG at Saint Mary's)
N/A Justin Bailey (9.6 PPG at Wofford)
67) Providence Friars
Providence may have put together one of the most underrated offseasons, landing several impact players that could help them get back in the mix sooner rather than later. Keep an eye on the Friars heading into the 2025 season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 56 Jason Edwards (17.0 PPG at Vanderbilt)
No. 129 Jaylin Sellers (6.0 PPG at UCF)
No. 177 Duncan Powell (12.2 PPG at Georgia Tech)
N/A Daquan Davis (8.8 PPG at Florida State)
68) North Carolina Tar Heels
The North Carolina Tar Heels are desperately looking to get back to their glory days of running the ACC, and attacking the transfer portal hard this season could give them the chance to do that. Chapel Hill is an easy sell for recruits, which shows with several high-upside players joining the Tar Heels.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 36 Henri Veesaar (9.4 PPG at Arizona)
No. 106 Kyan Evans (10.6 PPG at Colorado State)
No. 126 Jarin Stevenson (5.4 PPG at Alabama)
N/A Jaydon Young (8.1 PPG at Virginia Tech)
N/A Jonathan Powell (8.3 PPG at West Virginia)
69) Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia is another team that could look back on this offseason's transfer portal additions and wonder how they were able to land the talent they did. With two explosive scorers joining the Cavaliers, as well as several other impact players, VA could be on the rise in 2025.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 69 Malik Thomas (19.9 PPG at San Francisco)
No. 132 Jacari White (17,1 PPG at North Dakota)
N/A Ugonna Onyenso (2.8 PPG at Kansas State)
N/A Dallin Hall (6.8 PPG at BYU)
N/A Sam Lewis (16.2 PPG at Toledo)
70) Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State fell victim to the transfer portal this offseason, losing several talented players of their own. However, the Sun Devils did a great job replacing the talent they lost with incoming additions to give them a chance in the Big 12 again next season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Moe Odum (13.1 PPG at Pepperdine)
N/A Marcus Adams Jr. (16.1 PPG at Cal State)
N/A Allen Mukeba (14.6 PPG at Oakland)
N/A Bryce Ford (7.1 PPG at Toledo)
71) Xavier Musketeers
Xavier put together one of the most underrated offseasons of any team in the nation. With several high upside additions joining the Musketeers in the transfer portal, Xavier could be a team to monitor heading into the 2025 season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 63 Gabriel Pozzato (14.9 PPG at Evansville)
No. 127 Malik Moore (12.6 PPG at Montana)
No. 187 All Wright (15.5 PPG at Valparaiso)
N/A Filip Borovicanin (5.9 PPG at New Mexico)
N/A Anthony Robinson (3.6 PPG at Virginia)
72) Memphis Tigers
Memphis has quietly continued to stack talent over the last couple of seasons, and after another solid transfer portal class, Penny Hardaway's squad could be a dark-horse team to make some noise next season.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 89 Dug McDaniel (11.4 PPG at Kansas State)
N/A Curtis Givens III (4.8 PPG at LSU)
N/A Sincere Parker (12.2 PPG at McNeese)
N/A Aaron Bradshaw (6.0 PPG at Ohio State)
N/A Zachary Davis (8.2 PPG at South Carolina)
73) Florida State Seminoles
Florida State is devoted to returning to contention in the ACC, and with a strong offseason, they could be one step closer to doing that in 2025. With multiple intriguing prospects joining the Seminoles, keep an eye on FSU.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 143 Kobe Magee (14.0 PPG at Drexel)
N/A Lajae Jones (10.8 PPG at St. Bonaventure)
N/A Martin Somerville (13.6 PPG at UMass-Lowell)
N/A Robert McCray V (16.2 PPG at Jacksonville)
74) Dayton Flyers
Dayton may not be looked at as a blue-chip program, but the Flyers have done an outstanding job adding talent over the last few seasons. Continuing that trend this offseason, Dayton managed to add several players who can make an immediate impact.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Keonte Jones (13.1 PPG at Cal State)
N/A De'Shayne Montgomery (6.5 PPG at Georgia)
N/A Bryce Heard (1.2 PPG at NC State)
75) Grand Canyon Antelopes
Grand Canyon has made a name for itself over the last few years, stacking talent on the roster. Unfortunately, the Antelopes fell victim to the portal this offseason, losing several talented players. Still, GCU managed to replace its losses with incoming talent that should help it compete at a high level in 2025.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 138 Nana Owusu-Anane (14.7 PPG at Brown)
N/A Wilhelm Breidenbach (4.5 PPG at Washington)
N/A Brian Moore Jr. (18.1 PPG at Norfolk State)
N/A Dusty Stromer (4.3 PPG at Gonzaga)
76) Saint Joseph's Hawks
Saint Joseph's may not be viewed as a top team in terms of talent additions this offseason, but with several high upside prospects joining the Hawks, they could be a team on the rise.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 191 Jaiden Glover (2.2 PPG at St. John's)
N/A Deuce Jones (12.5 PPG at La Salle)
N/A Jaden Smith (2.9 PPG at Fordham)
N/A Al Amadou (1.2 PPG at Marquette)
77) Tulane Green Wave
Tulane's portal class may not look like much, but the Green Wave was very intentional with their group of offseason additions. Landing several players with extreme potential who could benefit from a change of scenery and a larger role, Tulane has the chance to be one of the biggest winners of the offseason.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Davion Bradford (2.5 PPG at ETSU)
N/A Curtis Williams (4.7 PPG at Georgetown)
N/A Scotty Middleton (5.8 PPG at Seton Hall)
N/A JoJo Moore (10.9 PPG at Oral Roberts)
78) Boise State Broncos
Boise State only added two players in the portal, both of whom address immediate needs for the Broncos. Heading into next season, the talent is there for Boise State to compete. To do that, they'll need both incoming portal prospects to make an immediate impact.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Drew Fielder (7.1 PPG at Georgetown)
N/A Dylan Andrews (6.9 PPG at UCLA)
79) Houston Cougars
Fresh off a trip to the National Championship, Houston didn't need much help in the portal with several key players returning. Still, the Cougars managed to land one of the most intriguing prospects available, adding to the mix of versatile talent already on the roster.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Kalifa Sakho (7,9 PPG at Sam Houston)
80) Arizona Wildcats
Arizona is another team that didn't make huge splashes in the portal. Instead, the Wildcats were selective and landed one of the smartest players available in the portal. Keep an eye on the Wildcats' single addition to turn heads.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Evan Nelson (9.1 PPG at Harvard)
81) College of Charleston Cougars
The College of Charleston is slowly but surely building an impressive program in Downtown Charleston. The Cougars continue to stack talent, and it wouldn't be a shock to see them make a run to the NCAA Tournament again.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
No. 133 Mister Dean (15.7 PPG at SC Upstate)
N/A Christian Reeves (1.2 PPG at Clemson)
N/A Connor Hickman (4.3 PPG at Cincinnati)
N/A Colby Duggan (15.7 PPG at Campbell)
82) South Florida Bulls
South Florida landed several intriguing prospects that could put them in a position to compete next season. The Bulls may not have landed premier talent, but the overlooked prospects joining the program could make a significant impact next year.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Daimion Collins (8.0 PPG at LSU)
N/A Joseph Pinion (12.0 PPG at Arizona State)
N/A Josh Omojafo (11.4 PPG at Robert Morris)
N/A Xavier Brown (10.7 PPG at JMU)
83) San Diego Toreros
San Diego is looking to put its program on the map, and if it continues to stack talent like it did this offseason, the Toreros could be in the mix sooner rather than later.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Toneari Lane (13.8 PPG at Georgia State)
N/A Ty-Laur Johnson (6.1 PPG at Wake Forest)
N/A Bradley Ezewiro (7.2 PPG at UAB)
N/A Assane Diop (3.8 PPG at Colorado)
N/A Dominique Ford (14.5 PPG at South Alabama)
84) UTSA Roadrunners
UTSA is on the come-up, and it's clear that several prospects believe the same. The Roadrunners have a talented squad, and they are poised to be highly competitive in 2025.
Notable Incoming Transfers:
N/A Jamir Simpson (16.1 PPG at Southern Utah)
N/A Vasean Allette (11.4 PPG at TCU)
N/A Austin Nunez (2.0 PPG at Arizona State)
N/A Macaleab Rich (5.9 PPG at Kansas State)
