Which 85 Teams Improved the Most in the College Basketball Transfer Portal?

85) VCU Rams

VCU turned heads last season, and the momentum the Rams established this past year should carry over into next season after snagging several high-upside players in the transfer portal.

Notable Incoming Transfers:

Ahmad Nowell (1.5 PPG at UConn)

Tyrell Ward (9.1 PPG at LSU)

Jadrian Tracey (6.9 PPG at Oregon)

Lazar Djokovic (7.9 PPG at CofC)