Top 40 Players in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season
David Connelly
Host · Writer
40. Oscar Cluff | Purdue
The transfer portal often draws plenty of criticism, but one of its overlooked benefits is giving players the chance to drop down a level and shine. After a solid 2023-24 campaign at Washington State, Oscar Cluff opted to take that path, landing at South Dakota State. The move paid off in a big way; he became the Summit League’s leading rebounder and its sixth-highest scorer. Now, Cluff looks poised to follow the well-worn pipeline of dominant Purdue big men ready to take over the Big Ten.
1. PJ Haggerty | Kansas State
After shoving all-in with some serious splashes in the transfer portal last season, Kansas State failed to capitalize on its pickups and ultimately missed the NCAA Tournament. They've gone right back to the well this offseason, bringing in our Preseason National Player of the Year in PJ Haggerty. We expect head coach Jerome Tang to give him the ultimate green light, and he is a surefire bet to average at least 20 points per game in 2025-26.
2. Braden Smith | Purdue
Purdue's Braden Smith has a chance to become the third Boilermaker in four seasons to take home the Wooden Award, a feat that hasn't been pulled off since Duke did it between 1998 and 2002. It's rare to see someone stick it out at the same school for four seasons, but that's what Smith will do as he gives it one more go to bring a national championship to West Lafayette.
3. Trey Kaufman-Renn | Purdue
The Boilermakers get two into our top three with big man Trey Kaufman-Renn sliding into the third spot. After the departure of Zach Edey to the NBA last offseason, TKR took on the majority of the workload in his place and has taken full advantage of the opportunity. Even with a hefty workload that allowed him to score over 20 points per game, he still maintained an efficient 60 percent shooting from the floor. Expect more of the same as the frontcourt member of the best high-low duo in college basketball.
4. Bennett Stirtz | Iowa
There isn't an all-around player better than Bennett Stirtz in college hoops right now. He scores, rebounds, creates for others, and is an efficient scorer given his volume. He also gets it done on the defensive end, averaging over two steals per game a season ago. Perhaps his best and most underrated quality is his motor. In his lone season at Drake last year, Stirtz led the country in minutes played, logging a ridiculous 39.4 minutes per contest. He will be on the court at almost all times for head coach Ben McCollum as the two look to bring Iowa back to the NCAA Tournament.
5. JT Toppin | Texas Tech
There were some concerns - including from us - on how JT Toppin would be able to handle the leap from the Mountain West to the Big 12 last offseason. He immediately silenced any doubters on that front, establishing himself as one of the elite forwards in the country and earning second-team All-American honors in the process. It's a bit of a surprise that he is returning to Texas Tech after testing the NBA Draft waters, and he is sure to be in the mix to be a lottery pick next June if he chooses to declare.
6. Nick Martinelli | Northwestern
Nick Martinelli truly could be one of the last of his kind in college basketball. The 6'7" forward has spent his entire collegiate career at Northwestern, working his way from averaging just 2.6 points per game in his freshman season to leading the Big Ten with 20.5 points per contest a year ago. He has developed into one of the most feared forwards in the nation with an endless motor, an ability to score at all three levels, and a knack for making winning plays. While it may be uphill sledding for the Wildcats this season, it won't be because of Martinelli.
7. Yaxel Lendeborg | Michigan
With only one NCAA Tournament game under his belt in his career, Yaxel Lendeborg may be a more unfamiliar name on this list for most. He spent the past two years tearing it up in the AAC, leading the league in rebounds per game in both seasons and averaging a double-double as well. He is everything you would want in a modern big man with his efficient shooting, ability to knock down three-pointers, and solid conversion rate at the free throw line. Assuming head coach Dusty May will find a way to emphasize his strengths within Michigan's offense, Lendeborg could be a dark horse National Player of the Year candidate.
8. Graham Ike | Gonzaga
Graham Ike returns to Spokane for his fifth and final collegiate season, and he is a shoo-in to be the WCC Player of the Year. He is Gonzaga's bowling ball in the middle, utilizing his 6'9", 245 lb. frame to snatch loads of rebounds and convert in the paint at will. He may have the highest floor out of anyone on this list as one of the more consistent scorers in college hoops, as long as he avoids foul trouble.
9. AJ Dybantsa | BYU
It's always controversial to put someone who hasn't played a collegiate game in a top ten for college basketball, but we simply could not omit a player of AJ Dybantsa's caliber. Standing at 6'9" with a 6'11" wingspan, his smooth moves paired with freakish athleticism make him a nightmare matchup, even as a freshman. There is a reason why he is projected to be the top overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and he's got the BYU faithful dreaming of a potential Final Four appearance come April.
10. Otega Oweh | Kentucky
If Otega Oweh is attacking the rim with a head of steam, it's already too late. One of the best slashers the sport has to offer, Oweh dribble-drive unleashes his game with his blow-by speed and ability to finish around the cup. His defense is also stifling, making him an effective two-way player out of the backcourt. If his playmaking can improve and he can play on-ball for the Wildcats, he could be in for a massive season.
11. Donovan Dent | UCLA
There is a case to be made that Donovan Dent is the most electrifying college basketball player in the country for the 2025-26 season. His playmaking, athleticism, and finishing around the rim make him appointment television, and head coach Mick Cronin will surely set things up to suit his strengths and allow him to flourish with the Bruins.
12. Tucker DeVries | Indiana
Tucker DeVries and his father, Darian, arrived at West Virginia last season from Drake, fresh off an NCAA Tournament run. The program received plenty of national attention with such an elite talent heading to Morgantown. But a December shoulder injury ended DeVries’ season, and Mountaineers fans never saw the roster’s full ceiling.
Now he follows his father to Indiana, where his all-around game and outstanding leadership should immediately boost the Hoosiers.
13. Ja'Kobi Gillespie | Tennessee
Ja’Kobi Gillespie arrived at Maryland last season as a coveted, but unknown guard from Belmont, and he delivered in College Park. The young talent helped Maryland reach the second weekend, pushing Florida to the brink in the Sweet 16.
A knockdown shooter and live-wire creator, he can seize a game in a flash with real on-ball juice. Next up, he’s set to run the show at Tennessee as a senior.
14. Josh Hubbard | Mississippi State
Many had Josh Hubbard as a sneaky SEC Player of the Year and All-American candidate last offseason. While he didn't quite reach those heights in his sophomore season, it was still a stellar year for Hubbard at Mississippi State. The area where the two-time All-SEC guard needs to improve his game is in his efficiency. A career sub-40 percent shooter from the floor, shot selection has been a bugaboo for Hubbard through his first two seasons. If he can sharpen that up going forward, his game could reach new heights.
15. Darrion Williams | NC State
Darrion Williams is an absolute monster when he is on his game. At 6'6", 210 with a burly frame, he impacts games on the glass, as a playmaker, and with credible perimeter touch. The concern comes as Williams' usage climbed, his efficiency has slipped. Every shooting split dipped from 2023–24—so it’s fair to ask whether he can be a true alpha at his next stop.
16. Boogie Fland | Florida
Boogie Fland lived up to the hype as an Arkansas freshman, running the show from the backcourt until a thumb injury infiltrated his second half of the season. Fland returned for the NCAA Tournament but was clearly limited.
Fully healthy for 2025–26, Fland has the upside to make one of the biggest sophomore jumps of any portal guard this offseason.
17. Emanuel Sharp | Houston
There is some serious unfinished business for Emanuel Sharp and the Houston Cougars after how things ended in 2025. The junior guard had a stellar campaign, which unfortunately ended with a poor decision in the final seconds of the national championship game, where Sharp jumped, pump-faked a shot, and was forced to put the ball on the deck, committing a costly turnover.
18. Xaivian Lee | Florida
Xaivian Lee was Princeton’s engine for the past two seasons, stacking 43 wins even without a return to the NCAA Tournament since that second-weekend run three seasons ago. A ball-dominant scorer and table-setter, he’s a steal for the defending champions. You can bet Todd Golden will plug him perfectly into their offense as a leading architect out of the backcourt for the Gators.
19. Ryan Conwell | Louisville
On to his fourth school in four seasons, Ryan Conwell fits the modern mold. He does his damage at the two most efficient spots—blowing by to the rim or launching from deep, where he’s a career 39% shooter. It’s exactly what Louisville lacked a year ago, and Pat Kelsey should be able to weaponize those strengths in his offense.
20. Bryce Hopkins | St. John's
In a rare intraconference move, Bryce Hopkins is heading to St. John’s to play for Rick Pitino after three seasons at Providence. The 2022–23 First-Team All-Big East forward has battled setbacks—an ACL tear in January 2024 and then a bone bruise after just three games this past season that shut him down.
The talent is undeniable, but his health adds a layer of caution to any breakout expectations with the Red Storm.
21. Alex Karaban | UConn
The final player standing to be a part of UConn's back-to-back national championships, Alex Karaban, still gives the Huskies that on-court pedigree of a perennial winner. Whether it's in practice or in between the baselines, he knows more than anyone else on the roster what it takes to cut down the nets in April. That level of leadership makes him indispensable for UConn for his final season in Storrs, not to mention his high basketball IQ and natural ability to pour it in from deep.
21. Markus Burton | Notre Dame
Star guard Markus Burton was just about the only bright spot of Notre Dame's 2024-25 season. The sophomore finished the season as the ACC's leading scorer at 21.3 points per game, often being forced to take north of 20 field goal attempts per game due to a lack of offensive ability on the roster. Despite being a flashy and exciting scorer, Burton's skillset will be better suited when the Fighting Irish can get some support around him, but he'll be forced to put up these video game numbers until the roster becomes more competitive.
23. Richie Saunders | BYU
Has the leading scorer of a second weekend team ever gone more under the radar than BYU's Richie Saunders? The junior stepped into a starting role with the Cougars last year and never looked back, nearly completing a 50/40/90 season with scorching 52/43/84 shooting splits. He is one of the most efficient guards at the power conference level in the country, and even with freshman phenom A.J. Dybantsa and a handful of exciting transfers entering the mix, Saunders will still play a massive role for this program.
14. Darryn Peterson | Kansas
The #2 ranked recruit out of high school, Darryn Peterson has received comparisons to Kobe Bryant and Brandon Roy with his attention to tight footwork, a clean jump shot, and strong fundamentals. Combine that with his strong frame and acrobatic finishing, and Peterson becomes one of the most exciting prospects to step foot on campus in Lawrence. He immediately makes the Jayhawks national title contenders, and he looks to be a surefire top-three pick in next year's NBA Draft.
15. Tyon Grant-Foster | Gonzaga
Tyon Grant-Foster’s college journey has been anything but straightforward. The soon-to-be 26-year-old is now in search of his fifth program, a path that began at Indian Hills Community College before transferring to DePaul. His time there took a harrowing turn, collapsing at halftime of a November game in his first season, then again just months later in a pickup run, casting doubt on whether he would ever play again. After receiving medical clearance, Grant-Foster moved from Kansas to Grand Canyon, where he became one of the WAC’s premier talents. Over the past two seasons, he dominated the conference, leading it in scoring in 2023-24. A seasoned, high-level scorer with proven production, he’s poised to attract significant attention from high-major programs.
16. Robert Wright III | BYU
The rich keep getting richer, with BYU adding Baylor transfer Robert Wright III to a roster already set to welcome the nation’s top high school recruit, A.J. Dybantsa, next season. Together, they could elevate the Cougars into preseason top-five territory, and Wright may be poised for a breakout year playing alongside a generational talent like Dybantsa.
17. Cameron Boozer | Duke
Cameron Boozer looks like a player you could create in MyCareer on NBA2K. Son of 2-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cameron has an impressive frame and length for his age, both of which he utilizes well in all aspects of his game. Whether it's creating separation off the dribble, finishing at the rim, or drawing contact on dribble-drives, Boozer oozes potential and will help Duke remain a national powerhouse despite the loss of Cooper Flagg in 2025-26.
18. Ian Jackson | St. John's
Ian Jackson arrives as an elite perimeter threat with intriguing athletic upside, a five-star talent from North Carolina brimming with potential. Stuck behind a stacked Tar Heels backcourt featuring Elliot Cadeau and R.J. Davis, he never got the minutes his skill set warranted. Still, the New York native flashed his ceiling by hitting five three-pointers in three different games this season. Now under Rick Pitino at St. John’s, Jackson could see an expanded role as Pitino has already hinted at giving him the keys as the point guard for the 2025-26 campaign.
19. Desmond Claude | Washington
Desmond Claude’s 2024-25 campaign, like USC’s season as a whole, fell short of expectations, with the Trojans finishing below .500. The former Xavier guard is now set to join his third program in as many years, though he did show growth as a shooter during his junior season. Washington made for a surprising choice given their lack of recent success, but perhaps Claude could change the culture in Seattle and help lead the Huskies to just their second NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012.
20. Jayden Quaintance | Kentucky
Jayden Quaintance is a face-up forward with explosive slashing ability and the physical tools to become an elite talent. Still just 17, he’s already a strong presence on the glass, though refining a consistent jumper will be key to unlocking his full potential. Whether or not he emerges as a top-five NBA Draft pick, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope will no doubt find ways to maximize his skill set in Lexington for the 2025-26 season.
21. Zuby Ejiofor | St. John's
The Red Storm have their monster in the paint back for what may be their biggest season yet. Forward Zuby Ejiofor showed plenty of power last year, but there’s a sense he hasn’t hit his ceiling yet. His connection with head coach Rick Pitino—who’s gone as far as calling him a “treasure”—has only fueled that growth. Entering his senior campaign, Ejiofor is set for heavy minutes and should continue to own the paint against Big East competition.
22. Labaron Philon | Alabama
The stage is set for Labaron Philon to take command at Alabama in the 2025-26 season. With Mark Sears moving on to the NBA, Philon looks primed to become Nate Oats’ next go-to star after an impressive freshman campaign. His versatile skill set produced eye-popping box scores, highlighted by a 16-point, seven-rebound, nine-assist, two-steal showing against Illinois. With an expanded role this season, expect him to push the pace and regularly flirt with triple-doubles.
23. Robbie Avila | Saint Louis
Robbie Avila is back for a final collegiate season at Saint Louis to try to do something the Billikens have done just once in the past decade: Reach the NCAA Tournament. Avila is one of the most versatile big men in the country, finishing second on the team last season in points, rebounds, and assists per game. His rec specs and bigger frame make him a fan favorite, and he has the ceiling to sneak his way into the All-American selections this season.
24. Nate Bittle | Oregon
Oregon's Nate Bittle was playing like one of the most dominant big men in the country at the tail-end of last season. At a towering 7'0", he is an absolute stalwart in the paint and has developed his offensive skillset across his four seasons with the Ducks. An All-Big Ten selection in 2024-25, Bittle is expected to carry a lot of the load for Oregon this season and should dominate the paint over the year.
25. Jaland Lowe | Kentucky
With Blake Hinson and Bub Carrington gone, Jaland Lowe stepped into the spotlight at Pittsburgh and thrived, leading the Panthers with 16.8 points per game. Now at Kentucky under Mark Pope, his scoring punch gives him a chance to shine on a bigger stage—but efficiency will be the key. A career sub-40 percent shooter, Lowe must raise his percentages to sustain a primary scoring role. If he does, the upside is there for him to emerge as one of college basketball’s breakout stars in Lexington.
26. Andrej Stojakovic | Illinois
There was a lot of hope and intrigue surrounding Andrej Stojakovic after a good, but not great, freshman season with Stanford, before he entered the transfer portal. He stayed out west and headed to California, where he exploded and realized all of that potential. He arrived on the scene with a ridiculous performance across their two games in the ACC Tournament, pouring in 29 against Virginia Tech and then following it up with 37 against his old team, Stanford. It could be wheels up for the rising junior at Illinois if the fit is right in 2025-26.
27. Tahaad Pettiford | Auburn
Tahaad Pettiford was one of the nation’s top bench guards a year ago, showing Bruce Pearl and Auburn fans that he’s the program’s future. With a veteran-heavy rotation now moving on, Pettiford is the lone returner with a full grasp of Pearl’s system. That sets the stage for the rising sophomore to take the reins in 2025-26, where his talent and poise suggest he’s ready to emerge as a leader and thrive in the SEC.
28. Alex Condon | Florida
Despite standing at 6'10", Florida's Alex Condon moves like an absolute gazelle in the open court. He is one of the smoothest-looking forwards in the country and even poses a bit of a threat from beyond the arc. There were some seriously impressive performances from Condon throughout their run to the national championship last season, most notably a 27-point performance against Alabama at the beginning of March. That is going to become more of the norm in 2025-26 as the Gators seek a repeat.
29. Tamin Lipsey | Iowa State
Tamin Lipsey has been the engine for Iowa State over the past three seasons, embodying the Cyclones’ two-way identity. The Ames native has already logged more than 100 starts in a Hilton Coliseum he calls home, anchoring the backcourt with toughness and consistency. Averaging at least two steals per game every year, he’s a defensive pest who can also steady the offense. If his scoring continues to evolve, Lipsey has the tools to push into the All-American conversation as a senior.
30. Tarris Reed Jr. | UConn
It's time for Tarris Reed Jr. to live up to the hype and take that big step everyone has been waiting for. After joining UConn from Michigan a season ago, Reed didn't make his way into the starting lineup and was mainly in a timeshare in the frontcourt with Samson Johnson. Now that Johnson has graduated, it's his frontcourt to lose. If he can improve his motor and stay out of foul trouble, he could be in for a big year.
31. Pop Isaacs | Texas A&M
One of the biggest “what-ifs” from last season in college basketball centers on Creighton and how different their year might have looked if Pop Isaacs hadn’t gone down with a season-ending hip injury in early December. His burst, scoring punch, and playmaking energy gave the Bluejays’ backcourt a dimension they couldn’t replace once he was sidelined. Now, Isaacs gets a fresh start at Houston, a program that has churned out elite guards under Kelvin Sampson’s watch. With his arrival, the Cougars look poised to remain a force in the Big 12 and a legitimate contender on the national stage.
32. Elliot Cadeau | Michigan
After a modest freshman season in Chapel Hill, Elliot Cadeau took a significant leap for North Carolina in 2024-25, starting all 37 games and boosting his production across the board. The dynamic guard has raised his ceiling as both a playmaker and a developing scorer, showing real growth during the offseason. With Cadeau now entrenched as the floor general, new head coach Dusty May will rely heavily on him to steer the Tar Heels’ offense.
33. Keyshawn Hall | Auburn
Keyshawn Hall's skill set firmly places him among the top 20 players in this year’s transfer portal. However, the lingering concern about his on-court demeanor has followed him from UNLV to George Mason and, most recently, UCF. Too often, Hall has been criticized for body language issues, frustration, and bouts of ball dominance. Still, if Bruce Pearl can channel that energy in the right direction, Auburn may have landed a game-changing addition capable of fueling another SEC title run and deep NCAA Tournament push.
34. D.J. Wagner | Arkansas
While D.J. Wagner hasn't quite lived up to lofty billing as a five-star recruit out of high school, there is still room for him to improve and become a star in the SEC in his junior season. He had some flashes in his sophomore campaign, most notably in a 24-point performance against Mississippi State in early March. He possesses an excellent motor, playing 38 of 40 minutes in that game and averaging nearly 35 per game on the season.
35. Braeden Smith | Gonzaga
You don't often see players take a healthy redshirt season in college basketball anymore. Even less often do you see a reigning conference Player of the Year do so in the following season. Braeden Smith decided to do just that after winning the Patriot League Player of the Year at Colgate as one of the top mid-major point guards in the country. With Ryan Nembhard, Khalif Battle, and Nolan Hickman all departing from the backcourt.
36. Joseph Tugler | Houston
Joseph Tugler has the upside to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the 2025-26 season. His motor, size, and athleticism make him a ferocious defender who should be the focal point of Houston's stout defense this season. He ranked seventh nationally in block percentage last season, per KenPom, while also finishing 27th nationally in offensive rebound percentage. While he won't light up the scoring column, so much of what Tugler does embodies the heart and soul of what head coach Kelvin Sampson needs on his teams to be a perennial powerhouse.
37. Solo Ball | UConn
Solo Ball was a polarizing figure in Storrs throughout his sophomore season. While the 6'3" guard showed leaps and bounds of progress in his offensive skillset, his defensive ability was lacking at times and displayed a microcosm of UConn's overall issues in 2024-25. That said, he is one of the best three-point shooters in the country and has the physical traits to become an elite all-around player and defender for the Huskies. We expect Ball to take a significant step forward in 2025-26.
38. John Blackwell | Wisconsin
We are projecting the path of starlet, to star, to superstar for Wisconsin's John Blackwell. After making the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2023-24, he nearly doubled his scoring output in 2024-25 after taking on a starting role and becoming one of the team's leaders. He'll be asked to do even more for the Badgers with the departure of John Tonje and has the clear runway to become a superstar within the Big Ten in the upcoming season.
39. Malik Reneau | Miami
With the relationship between Malik Reneau and Indiana feeling a bit strained after year three, it felt like it was time for both parties to move on. Reneau now heads back to his roots to play in his hometown at Miami, a program entering a new era under first-year head coach Jai Lucas. Reneau provides a skilled big man with size, finesse, and the ability to score inside effectively. He will be a plug-and-play option with the Hurricanes in the frontcourt and should raise the floor mightily for the roster.
