Top 40 Players in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

12. Tucker DeVries | Indiana

Tucker DeVries and his father, Darian, arrived at West Virginia last season from Drake, fresh off an NCAA Tournament run. The program received plenty of national attention with such an elite talent heading to Morgantown. But a December shoulder injury ended DeVries’ season, and Mountaineers fans never saw the roster’s full ceiling.

Now he follows his father to Indiana, where his all-around game and outstanding leadership should immediately boost the Hoosiers.