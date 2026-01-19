10 Most Overrated Teams in College Basketball Right Now

10. Miami Ohio

This is becoming one of the best stories within this college basketball season. The RedHawks are just one of three undefeated teams remaining in the entire country, along with Arizona and Nebraska, something nobody saw coming in the preseason. Despite this, they remain over 30 spots behind Akron, the top team in the MAC on KenPom. The reality is that Miami Ohio has won six games by single digits, including two in overtime. As we get deeper into the grind of conference play, that first loss will eventually come, and the shine may quickly wear off for this team on a national scale, and perhaps even in the locker room.

