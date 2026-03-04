Sportsgrid Icon
NCAAB · 2 hours ago

Top Player Props for Wednesday Night’s College Basketball Slate | CBB Best Bets Tonight

John Canady

Host · Writer

There’s no shortage of big-time matchups on the Wednesday slate, with plenty of ranked teams and high-level talent taking the floor. Looking ahead at the list of intriguing showdowns, there’s plenty of opportunity to capitalize and cash out on the action.

That said, here’s a look at the top college basketball props to keep an eye on tonight.

Milos Uzan OVER 11.5 Points (-120) vs. Baylor

Milos Uzan hasn’t been discussed enough in the context of Houston’s success this season.

Averaging 11.5 points and 4.1 assists, while shooting 39.7% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, the senior guard had been a steady presence on both sides of the floor.

Coming off a season-tying best performance, with 26 points and six assists on 9/13 shooting and five makes from downtown in a win over Colorado, Uzan should enter this matchup against Baylor with confidence.

While resembling another 26-point night may be unlikely, there’s a solid chance that Uzan manages to exceed the 11.5-point set total.

Where to Watch Baylor @ No. 7 Houston

  • SportsGrid Matchup Page: BAY vs. HOU
  • Arena: Fertitta Center
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Where to Watch: ESPN2
  • Date: Wednesday, March 4th
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Houston has championship aspirations, but before tournament play begins, Kelvin Sampson’s squad will continue to treat every matchup as a test to prepare. In a Big 12 showdown against a conference rival in Baylor, expect the Cougars to be ready to come out and dominate their in-state rivals for the second time this season.

Baylor vs. No. 7 Houston Tech Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Baylor Houston
Moneyline +920 -1800
Spread +15.5(-115) -15.5(-105)
Total (O/U 141.5) Over -114 Under -106

Baylor vs. Houston Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Baylor Houston
Direct Win Probability 9% 91%
Cover Spread (Houston -15.5) Yes: 50¢ No: 52¢
Total 141.5 Points Yes: 54¢ No: 48¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Darius Acuff Jr. UNDER 24.5 Points (-115) vs. Texas

Darius Acuff Jr. is viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft, and looking at how dominant he’s been throughout his freshman season, it’s easy to understand why.

The crafty guard is averaging 22 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.0 rebounds with efficient shooting splits of 49.1% from the field and 42.9% from three.

Acuff Jr. is a walking highlight reel, and when he has the ball in his hands, there’s a chance he can explode for 20+ points on any given night. Still, a 24.5-point set total is a tall task to reach, especially against a feisty defensive team like Texas.

Considering the Arkansas star has finished with less than 25 points in each of his last three games, I’ll take the odds that the trend continues on Wednesday night.

Where to Watch Texas vs. No. 20 Arkansas

  • SportsGrid Matchup Page: TEX vs. ARK
  • Arena: Bud Walton Arena
  • Location: Fayetteville, AR 
  • Where to Watch: ESPN2
  • Date: Wednesday, March 4th
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Arkansas enters this conference battle against a competitive Texas team seeking a statement win. Both squads are disciplined and loaded with talent, which is exactly why this matchup could be one to watch.

Texas vs. Arkansas Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Texas Arkansas
Moneyline +264 -345
Spread +7.5 (-118) -7.5 (-104)
Total (O/U 164.5) Over -110 Under -110

Texas vs. Arkansas Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Texas Arkansas
Direct Win Probability 26% 74%
Cover Spread Arkansas -7.5 Yes: 52¢ No: 50¢
Total 164.5 Points Yes: 51¢ No: 51¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

